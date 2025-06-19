Dating Is No Longer A Waiting Game, Singles Are Now The Main Character

There was a time when dating meant waiting. Waiting to be asked out, waiting for a reply, waiting to be chosen. As if romance only happened to those who sat tight and played it cool. But somewhere between ghosting fatigue and self-respect glow-ups, something shifted. The narrative changed. And for Indian singles, it’s finally about choosing themselves first.

Entering A New Era Of Online Dating



According to a new survey by happn, the real-life dating app, 66 per cent of singles say they’re now taking charge of their love lives. No longer side characters in someone else’s plotline, they’re stepping into what can only be described as their Main Character Era. Whether you’re a situationship survivor or fresh on the apps, you can probably relate. This isn’t about manifesting anymore, it’s about making the call.

Control, Clarity And A Lot Less Settling



For many, it’s less about playing the field and more about emotional clarity. Forty-seven per cent of singles said they feel most empowered when they connect with someone who genuinely sees them. Another 26 per cent feel confident simply because they know what they want, and they’re not afraid to walk away when it’s not quite right. Even the act of saying “no” feels different when you’ve spent time figuring out what you actually need.

Millennials, especially, are leading this shift, with 68 per cent saying they feel more in control of their dating choices than ever before. And yes, that includes being the one to text first, set boundaries, and end things when it’s not giving what it needs to.

The Joy Of Choosing Yourself

In some ways, it’s not even about dating. It’s about rethinking your relationship with yourself. Sixteen per cent of people said their sense of power came from simply enjoying their own company. Not in a dramatic “I don’t need anyone” kind of way, but in a quiet, grounded one that feels whole. A quarter of respondents say they’re being more assertive than ever, while others are embracing dating as something light, playful and without pressure.



There’s a collective shrug at performative romance now. The kind where you show up as the version of yourself you think they’ll like. That’s been replaced with showing up as yourself, full stop. And if that means saying no to the “wyd” energy and waiting for someone who is emotionally available, so be it.

A Dating Rebrand

Dating is no longer a game to win. It’s become an extension of the life you’re already building. Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO and President at happn, says, “The Main Character Spirit isn’t just a dating trend. It signals a deeper cultural shift. Singles are moving from the margins to the centre of their romantic narratives.”



That mindset is showing up in the way people use dating apps, too. With happn’s “Daily” feature, which curates a limited number of compatible profiles each day, users are connecting more intentionally. No endless scrolling, no performative flirting, no energy wasted on uncertainty.

Because the question has changed. It’s no longer “Will they pick me?” but “Do I even want this?” And honestly, that’s the kind of main character energy in relationships we love to see.