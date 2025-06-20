World Music Day: Indian Artists And Bands Reveal Why They Don't Mind Taking Risks To Stay True

A new breed of musicians is taking flight–ones unafraid to break the mould and fuse genres. Signalling a defiant refusal to adhere to tradition, India’s music scene is now welcomingly hellbent on challenging the status quo while giving us bop after bop to add to our playlists. And let’s face it, pursuing music in this country can be a battleground of expectations and piling familial pressures. However, some artists are diving headfirst into a world where nothing is guaranteed.

For every note they play, there’s a risk: the risk of alienating family, the risk of being misunderstood and the risk of failure in a system that favours conformity. And that’s what they want to talk about. So, this World Music Day, let’s hear it from them.

Meba Ofilia

I’m choosing not to box myself into what people expect an artist should sound like based on past records. For me it would be HipHop, while making my way into different genres. It’s a risk because when you don’t sound like what people are used to—or what they want you to sound like—it takes longer to be recognised or understood. But staying true to a sound that reflects who I am rather than where people think I should fit in, helps me sleep better at night, even if it’s not the easiest path.

Kushagra

One risk I take musically that people might not notice right away is that I completely go with my heart. I don’t overthink or follow trends, I just translate what I feel at the moment into music. There’s no logic or strategy behind it; it’s all emotion. For me, music has to touch the soul. That means sometimes it’s not commercial, and it’s definitely not always what’s ‘in.’ But I still choose to put it out, because it’s honest, and I believe that kind of honesty always finds its listener.

CCED

Risk, to us, is about honesty. We’re not making music to chase trends or fit into one genre—we’re making what feels true. We’re making what excites us, that says what we want to say, whether it’s punk, electronic, indie, or something in between. Our latest song ‘Rabbit Hole’ explores the chaos of overthinking and internal struggle, blending punk with elements of classic rock and post-rock to match the intensity of the emotion. Just being in a band and putting out music that’s personal is a risk in itself, especially when you’re not trying to be algorithm-friendly. People might not notice that right away, but we’re not here to play it safe. We’re here to be real—and that’s the boldest thing we can do.

The Siege

The risk that I’m taking musically is trying my best to not conform to any musical standard. I don’t want to pander, neither to the ‘mainstream’ nor to the ‘underground’ or ‘indie’ music spaces. I look at music merely as a medium of expression of human experiences. I’m trying my best to take it back to that. I’m trying my best to put my authentic human self out there without sticking to standards. Quoting Kendrick Lamar, “I’m not in the music business, I been in the human business.”

Savera

I guess the risk I’m taking is leaning into restraint. Writing songs that don’t rush to prove themselves. It might not follow the ‘hit the hook in 15 seconds’ formula, but it feels more honest to how I experience music. I’m just trying to keep the songs as intentional and honest as they come to me.

Nidhi Wagle

Choosing to work in the music industry is agreeing to take a risk every single day. As grateful as I am to get to do what I love for a living, making music your career is very hit or miss. Especially in a country like India that is filled with talented artists, it is difficult to find your space and that is something you have to work on everyday. It’s unstable, unsure and scary but equally exciting and fulfilling. Every day brings different opportunities and hurdles & there’s nothing in this world I love more than what I do—so I’ll continue to take this risk for as long as I can.

Packers & Movers

Over the past three years, we’ve been dedicated to refining the narrative and sonic identity of our album. In that process, we unintentionally drifted from what makes our music authentic—being present, honest, and true to ourselves. We’ve since returned to our roots. The album is now being written in our frontman’s bedroom, surrounded by traffic noise and raw, unfiltered emotion. It’s far from polished, but it’s real. This project is no longer about perfection. It’s about capturing truth, embracing imperfection, and telling our story as it is—sincere and fully us.

