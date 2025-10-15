Zeba Kohli: The Art And Alchemy Of Chocolate

When Zeba Kohli took charge of her family’s chocolate business at just eighteen, few could have imagined how she’d transform it. What began as a modest confectionery venture in 1946 became the Fantasie Fine Chocolatesof today— a homegrown luxury brand that taught India to savour, not just snack. Her truffles, pralines, and ganaches became symbols of celebration, crafted with meticulous precision and creative flair.

The Taste of Imagination

For Zeba, chocolate is a canvas. Over the years, she’s collaborated with brands like Häfele and ITC Fabelle to design immersive chocolate experiences, hosted India’s first ever Chocolate Fashion Show, and brought her artistry to television through Gimme Chocolate on Living Foodz. Her book, Chocolate, blends memoir and recipe, offering readers a glimpse into a world where cocoa meets creativity. She has written 3 books and given 2 Tedx talks need less to mention has a TV chat show with celebrities and cocoa and sweets they love.

“Chocolate isn’t about craving,” Zeba says. “It’s about connection — to the child within, to the people you share it with, to the stories that make you melt.”

Beyond the Bar

A certified chocolate taster and international judge for the World Chocolate Masters, and Tatler in Food segment and several more esteemed panels. Zeba’s expertise extends beyond craftsmanship. She’s a mentor, philanthropist, and visionary promoting and guiding young entrepreneurs through her platform Project 7 and supporting education for underprivileged children . Her approach fuses elegance with empathy, showing that success can be both sweet and socially conscious.

Cocoa, Courage, and Craft

From multiple Times Food Awardsto the Economic Times Business Leaders Award for Innovation, Zeba’s accolades are as rich as her creations. She’s been celebrated for her contributions to the culinary industry, honoured as a Top Chef Chocolatier of the Year 2025, and featured in global campaigns by Burberry and Jimmy Chocolate Launch in India Yet, what endures is her warmth — the way she transforms every chocolate into a story, every event into an experience.

The Sweet Philosophy

For Zeba Kohli, chocolate is more than a treat — it’s a metaphor for life. “It melts, it adapts, it comforts,” she says. “It reminds you that beauty and joy come from transformation.” Through her visionary work, she’s given India not just chocolates to taste, but a culture to cherish — one that celebrates imagination, indulgence, and the power of a woman who dared to dream in cocoa and defy the standard of creating a place at the table with such a unique ingredient since over 40 years.