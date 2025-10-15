subscribe
Zeba Kohli: The Art And Alchemy Of Chocolate

India’s first lady of chocolate, Zeba Kohli, transformed indulgence into emotion, crafting a legacy of creativity, passion, purpose , and cocoa-inspired artistry.

When Zeba Kohli took charge of her family’s chocolate business at just eighteen, few could  have imagined how she’d transform it. What began as a modest confectionery venture in 1946 became the Fantasie Fine Chocolatesof today— a homegrown luxury brand that  taught India to savour, not just snack. Her truffles, pralines, and ganaches became symbols of  celebration, crafted with meticulous precision and creative flair.

The Taste of Imagination  

For Zeba, chocolate is a canvas. Over the years, she’s collaborated with brands like Häfele  and ITC Fabelle to design immersive chocolate experiences, hosted India’s first ever Chocolate Fashion Show, and brought her artistry to television through Gimme  Chocolate on Living FoodzHer book, Chocolate, blends memoir and recipe, offering readers  a glimpse into a world where cocoa meets creativity. She has written 3 books and given 2 Tedx talks need less to mention has a TV chat show with celebrities and cocoa and sweets  they love.  

“Chocolate isn’t about craving,” Zeba says. “It’s about connection — to the child within, to  the people you share it with, to the stories that make you melt.” 

Beyond the Bar  

A certified chocolate taster and international judge for the World Chocolate Masters, and  Tatler in Food segment and several more esteemed panels. Zeba’s expertise extends beyond  craftsmanship. She’s a mentor, philanthropist, and visionary promoting and guiding young  entrepreneurs through her platform Project 7 and supporting education for underprivileged  children . Her approach fuses elegance with empathy, showing that success can be both sweet  and socially conscious. 

Cocoa, Courage, and Craft  

From multiple Times Food Awardsto the Economic Times Business Leaders Award for  Innovation, Zeba’s accolades are as rich as her creations. She’s been celebrated for her  contributions to the culinary industry, honoured as a Top Chef Chocolatier of the Year  2025, and featured in global campaigns by Burberry and Jimmy Chocolate Launch in  India Yet, what endures is her warmth — the way she transforms every chocolate into a  story, every event into an experience.  

The Sweet Philosophy  

For Zeba Kohli, chocolate is more than a treat — it’s a metaphor for life. “It melts, it adapts,  it comforts,” she says. “It reminds you that beauty and joy come from transformation.”  Through her visionary work, she’s given India not just chocolates to taste, but a culture to  cherish — one that celebrates imagination, indulgence, and the power of a woman who dared  to dream in cocoa and defy the standard of creating a place at the table with such a unique  ingredient since over 40 years.

