Picks for Your Next Indulgence

Art Lovers Alert! Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru CUR8s

Art aficionados now have yet another reason to visit the elegant Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru with the launch of Curated by CUR8, a monthly rotating art display located in the lobby of its popular all-day dining restaurant, CUR8. This gallery serves as a dedicated space where local artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts can converge in an inclusive and inspiring environment.

General Manager Biswajit Chakraborty shares that the initiative aligns with Four Seasons’ belief in the transformative power of art to inspire connection, foster kindness, and celebrate shared stories. The platform not only showcases exceptional local talent but also offers guests a unique opportunity to engage with the art and connect deeply with the spirit of the city.

The gallery will debut its monthly exhibitions with Atlas in Ink by artist Tanay Kumar in collaboration with Asia Art House, launching on January 16, 2025. Kumar’s award-winning watercolor paintings and intricate paper sketches, impressionistic in style, invite viewers to journey through both space and his personal lens—whether navigating the chaotic streets of Mumbai or wandering the charming lanes of Europe.

Know more: 91 (080) 4522-2222

A Meal with a View! Wyra, Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa

For those visiting the golden city of Jaisalmer, Elle recommends a visit to Wyra, the rooftop restaurant at Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa. With sweeping views of Jaisalmer’s iconic fort - a sprawling hilltop citadel buttressed by 99 bastions - the restaurant offers a distinguished dining ambience with exclusive delicacies of the Marwar region. Expect succulent barbecued meats and dine on grills while sipping innovative handcrafted cocktails that bring alive the magic of Rajputana for your tastebuds. An open kitchen concept adds to the lively atmosphere, inviting diners to a delectable culinary journey with the blending of traditional cuisine and global inspiration.

For more information, visit https://www.jaisalmermarriott.com

Luxury Shopping! LSF at Phoenix Palladium Mumbai

With 300 plus luxury, premium and high street brands, 50 plus food outlets and a host of exciting events Phoenix Palladium is Mumbai’s much-loved destination for shopping, dining and entertainment. This January, further elevates its luxury quotient with the much-anticipated Luxury Shopping Festival featuring exclusive savings of up to 40% on coveted luxury brands. Iconic names such as Boss, Michael Kors, Coach, Diesel, Gant, Superdry, and more are set to participate in this glamorous shopping festival, making it a must-visit for discerning shoppers looking for unparalleled style and value. Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe, discover timeless accessories or simply celebrate the joy of luxury, this festival has something special in store for everyone, with its exciting mix of brands and events., Don’t miss this chance to experience luxury, style, and savings all under one roof.

Instagram: @PhoenixPalladium

Kaleidoscope Dreams! Rajat Tangri’s New Collection

Turn heads at every soirée with Kaleidoscope Dreams, the dazzling new collection by celebrity designer Rajat Tangri. Unveiled at Pernia’s Pop-Up Studio, we loved the collection’s bold silhouettes, intricate embellishments, and vibrant hues—perfect for those who love to make a statement. The award-winning designer tells us that the collection brings together fusion silhouettes with capsules in his signature prints inspired in equal part by mughal miniatures and aboriginal art, embellished with hand embroidered crystals and sequins. A star-studded preview saw Bollywood and fashion icons like Hansika Motwani, Shriya Saran, Shamita Shetty, Akriti Khurana, Sona Mohapatra, Mughda Godse and many more, soaking in Tangri’s signature easy-breezy glam that seamlessly blend elegance with drama. Dress for a glamorous gala or an intimate holiday dinner as Rajat Tangri’s creations make your wardrobe sparkle with sophistication and style.



Instagram: @rajattangriofficial

Farm to Fork Dining! RAAYA by Atmosphere

RAAYA by Atmosphere Maldives’ new Seb’s Farm, introduces a sustainable farm-to-table concept designed to captivate discerning palates with organic delicacies. Spanning 2,500 square meters, Seb’s Farm features rustic wooden tables adorned with fresh blooms and seasonal produce, paired with a menu that celebrates the finest seasonal ingredients. Each dish is thoughtfully curated to showcase the farm’s bountiful harvests, promising guests an authentic and wholesome culinary experience. Mornings invite indulgence in craft cocktails and mocktails, such as Seb’s Floral or Raa Gin, infused with passionfruit and strawberry, perfect for basking under the Maldivian sun. As evening falls, guests can savour Maldivian specialities like RAAYA Fish Soup, a slow-cooked masterpiece infused with curry leaves and Maldivian chilli, and Kanamadhu Chocolate Fudge, a decadent almond cake served with coconut ice cream. Immersive experiences include exclusive farm tours, gardening sessions, and personalized culinary masterclasses, with opportunities for cocktail enthusiasts to craft their own drinks using handpicked farm ingredients.

For more information, visit https://raaya-atmosphere.com/

A Palatial Brunch! Opus, Four Seasons Mumbai

Step into a world of understated luxury and timeless elegance at Opus, the culinary jewel at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai. Meaning “work of art” in Latin, the all-day dining destination reimagines global gastronomy with a European-led menu, live music, and interiors that marry Art Deco sophistication with Indian palatial charm. Bask in the warm glow of natural light that floods the space, surrounded by plush seating and an inviting living-room-style bar, which is the perfect backdrop for a leisurely family brunch. Sundays come alive from 12:30pm to 4pm with an indulgent brunch featuring Indian, Asian, and Western delights, live music, and spirit-infused gelatos for a buzz-worthy dessert twist. As live musicians fill the air with uplifting melodies, the atmosphere is perfect for a relaxed yet indulgent weekend.

Reserve: 91 (22) 6982 8000

Michelin Moments at Four Seasons Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

-

Prepare for culinary nirvana as two-Michelin-starred Chef Nino Di Costanzo graces Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru from February 13 to 19, 2025. The Danì Maison maestro brings his Mediterranean magic to Blu Beach Club, blending Ischian flavors with Maldivian traditions. During his residency, savour an unforgettable gastronomic experience, where every dish tells a story. Whether you're dining under the stars or experiencing Chef Nino’s unique process, this exclusive collaboration promises a truly sensorial journey. In 2025, make the Maldives your destination for extraordinary dining.

Reserve: [email protected] or (960) 66 00888.

A Celebration of Indian Culinary Heritage at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

SAFFRON at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI takes guests on an enchanting journey through the rich and diverse flavours of Indian cuisine. The restaurant’s signature offering is an elaborate thali, where each dish is a carefully curated masterpiece that celebrates the heritage and culinary traditions of the subcontinent. From aromatic curries to perfectly spiced kebabs, every element is prepared with precision, showcasing a harmonious blend of textures and flavours.

At the heart of SAFFRON’s menu is its namesake spice, renowned for its delicate aroma and association with royalty. It is used thoughtfully to enhance the taste of select dishes, adding a touch of sophistication. With its refined ambience and an emphasis on authentic yet innovative preparations, SAFFRON promises an unforgettable dining experience for those seeking the true essence of Indian gastronomy.

Reserve- [email protected] or +960-665-8423