Pouring Perfection: Four Seasons Bengaluru’s New Wine Studio

Wine has always been a traveller. From ancient Persia to Europe’s storied vineyards, it has crossed borders and centuries carrying with it ritual, craft, and celebration. At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, this global journey finds a quietly sophisticated pause with the launch of The Wine Studio: Curated by CUR8—one of India’s first dedicated wine studios, designed for those who like their discoveries unhurried and deeply considered.

Long recognised for its thoughtful beverage philosophy, the hotel now offers a space where wine takes centre stage. Intimate yet immersive, The Wine Studio is less about spectacle and more about experience—where each pour is an invitation to slow down, pay attention, and savour.

Your Wine, Your Way

The rhythm here is personal. Guests can build their own cheese boards, seek out rare vintages, or explore boutique Indian wines that reflect the country’s evolving confidence as a wine producer. From a crisp Indian Chenin Blanc to a classic Burgundy, the focus is on choice and curiosity. The flexible setting shifts effortlessly from private tastings and masterclasses to intimate gatherings, adding a cosmopolitan layer to Bengaluru’s dining scene.

A Space for the Curious

As India’s wine culture matures, so does the desire for refined, purpose-built spaces. The Wine Studio answers with quiet elegance—a gathering place for collectors, connoisseurs, and those eager to learn. Seasonal pairings, sommelier-led tastings, and immersive classes encourage exploration without formality, making wine feel both accessible and elevated.

Journeys in a Glass

The studio’s curated experiences turn geography into flavour. The Grand Tour de France moves from Bordeaux to Burgundy with live baguette slicing and artisanal cheese carving, while The Italian Wine and Cheese Soirée traces a route from the Alps to Tuscany and Sicily, paired with bold reds and hand-sliced Prosciutto di Parma. Each is indulgent, educational, and designed to linger in memory.

“Great wine brings people together,” says Biswajit Chakraborty, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. “The Wine Studio lets guests experience wines as stories—of terroir, craftsmanship, and time—within a space that feels personal and welcoming.”

For travellers who plan their journeys around taste as much as place, The Wine Studio is a reason to linger in Bengaluru a little longer—proof that sometimes, the most memorable voyages happen without ever leaving the table.

For bookings contact: 080 4522 2222.