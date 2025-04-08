Spotlight On Success - The Cover Girl Season 4 Winners Celebrate With Lights & Glamour

Step into the dazzling world of glamour and fashion artistry as we unfold the remarkable winners of 'The Cover Girl Season 4' competition. A fierce battle of talent, passion, and creativity has unfolded over the last few months, leaving us thrilled, bedazzled, and on the edge of our seats. Check out a spectacle like none other, where beauty takes centre stage, and the winners who are set to leave their mark on the world of hair, makeup, and the beauty industry.

Students of Lakmē Academy powered by Aptech with Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, & Gauahar Khan for The Cover Girl

The 'Cover Girl Season 4' has witnessed the sheer brilliance of the students from Lakmē Academy powered by Aptech (@lakmeacademy_aptech) hailing from all corners of the nation. As India’s leading beauty training institute for future makeup artists, hair stylists, skin experts, nail artists and cosmetologists, Lakmē Academy powered by Aptech has nurtured these talents to perfection. Their high-glam, hands-on training has transformed ordinary students into extraordinary artists, capable of creating masterpieces that can grace the covers of top-notch magazines!

That's not all! The fourth season of 'The Cover Girl' competition took a thrilling leap with ELLE India Magazine - India’s leading fashion, beauty, & lifestyle magazine! The stakes were high, and the challenge became more competitive than ever before. Aspiring HMUAs (Hair, and Makeup Artists) from Lakmē Academy powered by Aptech centers across the country collaborated and competed against each other to make their mark on magazine covers of Elle India, projecting their skills onto the faces of influential personalities in the media and entertainment industry.

The Cover Girl Journey

The journey was nothing short of epic, filled with informative master classes and encounters with stars! The charismatic actor Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) infused the competition with her vibrant energy, and encouraging the students to participate and aim for the stars.

Crucial nuggets of success were shared with students and participants by the celebrity photographer Dinesh Ahuja (@dinesh_ahuja), who dived into the art of presenting their work with finesse and crafting compelling portfolios. To top it all off, renowned celebrity makeup artist for over two decades, Clint Fernandes (@urbanchokra), who has bagged laurels for his works in editorials to global fashion weeks, shared his invaluable expertise, revealing the magic behind the stunning looks he has created for covers and shutterbugs!

The team of Lakme Lever also participated in industry specific masterclass workshops to discuss with students some tricks of the trade. Ms. Audrey D’souza, National Creative Director, at Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd. spoke on the topic of hi-fashion and hair, alongside Ms. Prachi, National Training Head, Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd. who spotlighted the techniques in glass glow makeup with colour blocking and training students on their portfolio development.

The overall program was designed to boost confidence and give students a taste of the real-life world of beauty, makeup, and high fashion. As the competition heated up, the students absorbed these invaluable insights with the goal to harness their vision and creativity in the competition.

The Cover Girl Winners’ Exciting Quest to Victory

The grand finale was an explosion of eccentric talent as the participants presented their jaw-dropping entries to an esteemed jury of panellists. Over 2500+ entries from all over India surged in but only the Top 3 teams emerged victorious as national winners.

Drumroll please 🥁 Welcome the Gold Winners of The Cover Girl Season from Camac Street, Kolkata: Mirage Masters, whose work outshone everyone else with originality and boldness!

The Silver mantle was won by Connaught Place, New Delhi by the Radiant Beauty team who blew everyone away with their breathtaking work in fashion artistry!

The final and Bronze winners were students from Malad, Mumbai of Team Aquarius who seized The Cover Girl opportunity to spotlight their authentic vision and creative talents!

Now, picture this… All the victors flying into their City of Dreams, Mumbai, to claim their reward—a chance to work on the radiant faces of three beautiful artists: Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, and Gauahar Khan! The digital Elle India covers exploded across social media, sparking waves of excitement and praise from people everywhere.

Unleashing their True Potential

The heart of this enchantment lies in the meticulously curated curriculum at Lakmē Academy powered by Aptech, designed to unleash the full potential of these gifted artists. This academy has transformed aspiring hair, makeup and beauty aspirants into industry-ready professionals, sparking a revolution in the USD 20 billion beauty and wellness industry in India!

Lakmē Academy powered by Aptech is a beacon of hope, empowering students in 150+ centers across India, making dreams come true for these gifted artists and their families! No longer do they need to venture to the bustling metropolises, for the world now recognizes the magic they can create right in their hometowns through this editorial challenge.

Get ready for an unforgettable journey of talent, creativity, and empowerment as the winners of The Cover Girl claim their well-deserved place at the forefront of the beauty industry. Their success stories are just beginning , and the world eagerly awaits the breathtaking transformation of dreams into reality!

