All The Winners Of The ELLE Sustainability Awards 2025

It was a night of power and purpose at third edition of the ELLE Sustainability Awards. A glitzy event reiterated that the mission remains stronger than ever—to celebrate and honour the pioneers leading the way towards a more sustainable and conscious world. And the winners of the night were well deserving in every way. They are true champions, advocating for a better tomorrow and showing the way ahead to the new generation.

The ELLE Sustainability Awards is a platform dedicated to recognising individuals and brands driving meaningful change across fashion, beauty, climate action, and beyond. From designers redefining responsible fashion to activists and celebrities standing for environmental causes, each edition shines a light on those whose efforts are actively shaping a more conscious and sustainable future.

With sustainability becoming not just a key issue, but an urgent global priority, these changemakers are not just raising awareness—they are setting new standards and inspiring action through innovation, creativity, and unwavering commitment. Presenting the winners of the ELLE Sustainability Awards 2025.

1. ELLE Conscious Craftsmanship Award - Anjana Arjun

Anjana Arjun, the founder of Chennai-based label Sarjaa, champions slow fashion through artisan-led processes and thoughtful design. Her brand blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with a modern, minimalist aesthetic rooted in sustainability.

2. ELLE Sustainability Visionary Of The Year - Ujjawal Dubey

A visionary in contemporary menswear, has redefined the landscape with a design language rooted in minimalism, gender fluidity, and intentionality. Their work challenges conventions and inspires a more inclusive, conscious approach to fashion.

3. ELLE Sustainability Leader Of The Year (Male) - JJ Valaya

A design legend in his own right, is celebrated for his unwavering commitment to artisanal craftsmanship and circular design. His visionary approach continues to set new standards for sustainability in fashion.

4. ELLE Sustainable Fashion Trailblazer - Rimzim Dadu

Known for bold material experiments, sculptural textures, and a distinct Indian design voice, Rimzim Dadu continues to push the boundaries of sustainable fashion. In 2025, her label set new benchmarks with engineered textiles crafted from recycled metal and waste fibres.

5. ELLE Sustainability Leader Of The Year (Female) - Vaishali S

Vaishali Shadangule, masterfully fuses traditional loom techniques with radical innovation. Her work bridges heritage craftsmanship and contemporary sustainable design.

6. ELLE Sustainable Artistry Award - Studio Medium

Studio Medium transforms design into a meaningful dialogue that celebrates beauty, sustainability, and storytelling. In 2025, the studio stood out for its innovative use of upcycled textiles, inclusive installations, and dedication to circular design in contemporary art. The Award was presented to Riddhi Jain Satija and Dhruv Satija of Studio Medium.

7. ELLE Circular Fashion Award - Kriti Greta Singhee

Circularity is the future, and this winner is leading the way. Kriti Greta Singhee has established a label dedicated to zero-waste construction, upcycled fabrics, and rewearable silhouettes, steadily advancing Indian fashion toward a more circular and sustainable model.

8. ELLE Conscious Beauty Innovator - Prachi Bhandari And Aman Mohunta

Focused on clean formulations, conscious packaging, and science-backed skincare, Prachi Bhandari and Aman Mohunta, founders of Aminu, are redefining high-performance beauty. Their brand sets a new benchmark for transparency and sustainability in the skincare industry.

9. ELLE Climate Innovation Champion - Chirag Nakrani

Revolutionising solar energy access in India, he is driving transformative change. As co-founder of Rayzon Solar, he has played a key role in scaling one of the country’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies, delivering affordable clean power to underserved communities nationwide.

10. ELLE Wellness Changemaker - Pratishtha Rawat



With a focus on clean formulations, holistic wellness, and daily rituals rooted in balance—such as her signature matcha—she inspires mindful living that nurtures both body and mind.

11. ELLE Youth Climate Leader - Ridhima Pandey

At just 17 years old, this young climate activist has already made a significant impact. She began her journey as one of India’s youngest climate petitioners at age 9 and has continued to raise her voice for environmental justice on global platforms. Her work serves as a powerful reminder that the fight against the climate crisis knows no age limits.

12. ELLE Conscious Design Leader - Ariane Thakore Ginwala

Ariane Thakore Ginwala stands out for her design philosophy that seamlessly blends aesthetics with eco-conscious materials. Her brand embodies slow, small-batch production, prioritising handloom fabrics, natural dyes, and mindful sourcing—proving that fashion can be both luxurious and low-impact.

13. ELLE Eco-Culinary Advocates - Pragun Bajaj, Raghav Simha, Jatin Talreja



Their passion for sustainability starts with the plate and extends far beyond. Pragun Bajaj, Raghav Simha, and Jatin Talreja of Project Hum have redefined India’s fine dining with their zero-waste culinary concept. By focusing on hyperlocal produce, minimising kitchen waste, and embracing plant-forward innovation, they bring climate consciousness to the forefront of the culinary scene.

14. ELLE Sustainable Design Advocate - Bandana Jain



An artist and advocate for sustainable materials in contemporary design, the next awardee transforms industrial waste into immersive installations. Using corrugated cardboard as her signature medium, she pushes the boundaries of conscious luxury in interior and spatial design.

15. ELLE Green Lens Award - Rudransh Mathur And Neha Shrestha

From independent films to mainstream storytelling, Rudransh Mathur and Neha Shrestha are spotlighting climate realities through cinema. As founders of ALT EFF, they have created one of India’s most dynamic platforms for environmental films—a space where activism meets art, and stories influence both policy and public perception.

16. ELLE Conscious Leader - Afroz Shah

From leading the world’s largest beach cleanup to driving civic movements nationwide, Afroz Shah’s impact is undeniable. Through a blend of legal activism, grassroots mobilisation, and global advocacy, he has inspired thousands to take ownership of their environments and become eco-warriors.

17. ELLE Zero Waste Hero - Saurabh Gupta

In the world he’s building, waste is no longer waste. Saurabh Gupta’s Earth5R has created a citizen-led sustainability model that combines environmental education, digital tools, and community action to promote zero-waste practices in over 150 cities. Earth5R’s Vice President, Bharati Marathe, accepted the award on behalf of the organisation.

18. ELLE Eco-Conscious Disruptor - Divya Ravichandran

Recognised for redefining waste management and closing the loop, Divya Ravichandran has taken fearless action through her organisation Skrap. She leads waste management initiatives at major festivals, institutions, and public spaces—transforming impact into lasting infrastructure and changing how urban India handles its waste.

19. ELLE Beauty Pioneer - CHOSEN by Dermatology

Dermatologist-led, ingredient-forward, and rooted in clinical clarity, Dr. Renita Rajan, the founder of CHOSEN by Dermatology, has redefined what it means to approach skincare with purpose.

20. ELLE Changemaker for Sustainable Living - Richa Chadha

From her advocacy to her lifestyle, she truly walks the talk when it comes to mindful, conscious living, this award was presented to Richa Chadha.

21. ELLE Sustainability and Strength Trailblazer - Hina Khan

Known for strength, grace, and a commitment to mindful living, she has used her platform to advocate for wellness, clean beauty, and body neutrality. Her work underscores the belief that sustainability begins with caring for oneself.

22. Award For Social Responsibility - Manushi Chhillar

Known for combining beauty with intelligence and purpose, Manushi Chhillar is recognised for her commitment to social responsibility.

23. ELLE Advocate For Sustainable Artistry - Rasika Dugal

Renowned for performances that embody truth and a voice that challenges the status quo, Rasika Dugal is celebrated for her commitment to sustainable artistry.

24. ELLE Sustainable Trendsetter - Sanya Malhotra

Fearless on screen and intentional off it, Sanya Malhotra is recognised for setting new standards in sustainable fashion and conscious living.

25. ELLE Fashion Disruptor - Mayank Jain

Championing craft revival and fluid fashion codes, Kalpraag—a brand founded by Mayank Jain—is reshaping the narrative around Indian textiles and silhouettes. Here, heritage seamlessly blends with bold, contemporary expression.

26. ELLE Sustainability Luminary Of The Year - Aartivijay Gupta

Through storytelling with prints and pioneering sustainable production practices, she has been a longtime champion of mindful fashion in India. Aartivijay Gupta is recognised for her impactful contributions to sustainability in the industry.

27. ELLE Holistic Mental Wellness Pioneer - Mandira Bedi

Having championed fitness well before it became a movement and embraced emotional well-being with grace, she has inspired a generation to pursue health in its most holistic form. Mandira Bedi is recognised for her pioneering contributions to holistic mental wellness.

28. ELLE Championing Conscious Influencer - Darasing Khurana

In a world where influence is currency, this awardee uses his voice for far more than trends. As a humanitarian, mental health advocate, and global youth ambassador, he has made it his mission to infuse compassion, sustainability, and leadership into every space he enters.

29. ELLE Environmental Advocate Of The Year - Dia Mirza

She has consistently used her voice, presence, and influence to stand up for nature. Dia Mirza is recognised for her unwavering commitment to environmental advocacy.

30. ELLE Performer With A Purpose - Patralekhaa

She brings depth and dignity to every role she takes on—and off-screen, she mirrors that same sense of purpose. Patralekhaa is celebrated for using her platform with intention and integrity.

31. Conscious Performer O f The Year - Rajkummar Rao

One of Indian cinema’s most powerful performers—on screen and beyond—he is not just shaping narratives, but also reshaping what responsibility looks like in the industry. Rajkummar Rao is recognised for his conscious approach to both craft and impact.

Our Partners:

Jewellery Partner: Kohinoor Jewellery

Style Partner: Pepe Jeans

Skincare Partner: Oteria

Hydration Partner: Vedica Himalayan Spring Water

Gifting Partner: Floractive Professional India, Eze Perfumes, 3tenX, Iraya Life, Fixderma Cosmetic Laboratories

Pouring Partner: Smoke Lab Official

Venue Partner: JW Marriott