Into The Life of a Fashion Journalist at ELLE India, With the OPPO Find X8 Pro

The premise here is certainly unique. You’d typically find a tech expert or a gadget enthusiast discussing a phone and its specifications—breaking it all down into in-depth reviews. So, what’s a fashion girl doing sharing her thoughts on the all-new OPPO Find X8 Pro? Well, for starters, this isn’t going to be one of those overly technical, sometimes borderline boring deep dives that flex the fact that I-know-RAM-stands-for-Random-Access-Memory. Instead, this is a glimpse into a relationship I developed with this smartphone, all while navigating the buzz of working at a fashion magazine.

I work a desk job that many consider rather fancy. I attend events daily, and my screen time is… a lot (I’m not revealing the exact number, please). My phone, therefore, has to be my confidante, my best friend, my intern, and at times, my boss—because let’s be honest, I need guidance, especially when it comes to tech. Enter the OPPO Find X8 Pro, with its smooth UI interface that perfectly caters to the minimalist in me while also appealing to my love for modern design and seamless functionality. The Cosmos Ring design elegantly frames the quad-camera system, and the aesthetic girl in me approves. While Space Black was a strong contender, I instantly set my sights on the Pearl White variant.

Effortless Multitasking: Juggle It All with Style and Speed

Apart from being easy on the eyes, the OPPO Find X8 Pro is incredibly comfortable to hold and use. Let me explain—I have weirdly long and crooked fingers, and truth be told, I’ve been notorious for dropping my previous phones. But with this one, the large 6.82-inch display coupled with its sleek, ergonomic design ensures a firm grip. This is particularly helpful when I’m juggling multiple things at events—cue cards, a mic, my handbag (which is always loaded with fashion essentials, including at least three lip balms), and of course, my phone. Despite all this, the Find X8 Pro kept finding its way securely into my hands, making me a pro-juggler of sorts.

One of its biggest highlights? The camera. Impromptu shoots and styling sessions are part and parcel of working in a fashion office. The Quick Button is an absolute lifesaver—just double-tap, and the camera launches in nanoseconds. Who wouldn’t want that? When documenting intricate runway details, speed is everything, and the OPPO Find X8 Pro delivers with instant capture and continuous burst shooting.

But the real showstopper? The AI Telescope Zoom. This feature completely blew my mind. Typically, zooming in on a phone results in detail loss, but here, AI steps in to analyse the image at a pixel level, using the full 50MP resolution of the periscope telephoto camera to restore natural sharpness. Whether it’s zooming into the textures of a designer gown or capturing intricate embroidery from a distance, this phone makes sure every detail is crystal clear.

From Runway to Reality – A Camera That Captures It All

In the fast-paced world of fashion, where every moment is a frame-worthy shot, the OPPO Find X8 Pro proves to be the ultimate companion. Whether it’s capturing intricate embroidery under dim runway lights or zooming in on a designer’s signature stitch from across the hall, this phone’s AI-powered camera system ensures crystal-clear detail with no compromises. The Hasselblad-tuned portrait mode adds a cinematic depth to backstage candids, while the AI Telescope Zoom makes sure even the farthest seat in the house gets a front-row view. For fashion journalists like me, who live for the perfect shot, this camera turns fleeting moments into timeless visuals.



Power That Lasts – No More Mid-Day Charging Woes

As I mentioned before, my screen time is off the charts. Thankfully, the advanced cooling system in the Find X8 Pro keeps the device from overheating—something I’ve struggled with during fashion weeks with my previous phones. My colleague Vaishnavi, who sits next to me, pointed out that I had been using the phone continuously, which reminded me of my past battery struggles.

There have been countless instances where I’ve had to scramble to find a charging point at events, ask strangers for a power bank, or deal with the horror of my phone dying mid-shoot. But with the 5910mAh Silicon Carbide battery, those days are over. The battery lasts significantly longer, and when it does need a charge, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging brings it back to life in no time. Long-lasting power has now become one of my top priorities when choosing a phone, and the Find X8 Pro checks that box effortlessly.

My Verdict

The OPPO Find X8 Pro is the perfect blend of style and performance, making it an essential companion for someone always on the move. From the AI Telescope Zoom, which ensures every detail remains sharp even at extreme zoom levels, to the super-smart Silicon Carbide battery that lasts all day without a hitch—this phone is built to impress. Unlike my previous devices, where zooming in meant sacrificing quality, this one retains clarity, vibrance, and precision, making it a dream for capturing fashion moments, runway details, and behind-the-scenes action with ease. Plus, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor ensures everything runs smoothly, whether I’m juggling multiple apps or editing high-res visuals.

But beyond the specs, what I truly love is how effortlessly it fits into my work and lifestyle. The sleek Cosmos Ring design is both elegant and functional, while the intuitive ColorOS experience makes multitasking seamless. Whether I’m documenting fashion weeks, shooting on the go, or simply trying to keep up with my packed schedule, the Find X8 Pro feels like an extension of me—powerful, stylish, and always ready for more. If you're looking for a phone that excels in photography, performance, and design, this is the one to get. I definitely recommend it!