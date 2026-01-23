Four Girls, One Closet: Inside W.i.S.H.’s Fashion-First Pop Era

I didn’t discover W.i.S.H. through a press release or a playlist drop, I clocked them through styling. Food as fashion, colour worn without restraint and a sense of fun that felt instinctive rather than engineered. ‘Lazeez’ was the soundtrack to it all, looping long before I realised I’d found a new girl group to watch.

It’s been a while since an I-Pop girl group has done that. For many, the memory of Indian girl groups begins and ends with Viva, who dominated the early 2000s pop scene. Over two decades later, Sony Music India introduces a new chapter with W.i.S.H., a quartet made up of Ri (Riya Duggal), Sim (Simran Duggal), Zo (Zoe Siddharth) and Suchi (Suchita Shirke). With magnetic vocals, sharp choreography and a fashion identity that feels both global and rooted, the group is already rewriting the rules of what Indian pop can look like today.

When they sit down with ELLE, it’s clear that fashion, colour and creativity define them just as much as their music.

Fashion, But Make It W.i.S.H.

“Chaotic, but in the best way,” the girls say, laughing, when asked to describe their style. “Energetic, vibrant, always popping with colour. Cute cuts, modern silhouettes, very Gen Z at heart.” What sets W.i.S.H. apart, however, is how distinctly individual they remain within the group. “We all have four very different personal styles,” Zoe explains. “So everything we do is about bringing those out, while still making sure it works as a group. It’s like putting together puzzle pieces, it’s challenging, but also a lot of fun.”

That balance shines across their visuals, particularly when the conversation turns to their favourite fashion era so far.

For the girls, ‘Bolo Bolo’ holds a special place. “Everything we wore was made from scratch,”they share. “We were so involved, choosing the prints, colours, silhouettes. Some of us were literally sketching and painting our outfits. It felt very personal, like a true collaboration between us, the stylist and Mikey.” That intimacy, they believe, elevated the video beyond just great styling—it made it feel lived-in.

Others point to ‘Boom Boom’ as a standout moment. “That green disco look—people still ask me where it’s from,” one of them says. “It was such a moment.”

Food, Fashion and Fearlessness

If ‘Lazeez’ felt playful and slightly unhinged in the best way, that was entirely intentional. “We’re big foodies,” the all four of them admit. “So we wanted to push boundaries—things you wouldn’t normally wear. Literal spaghetti dresses, makhana tubs, golgappas in a swimming pool.” Yes, some of it was edible. “You can actually see me eating the spaghetti in the video,’ one laughs, quickly adding, “It was not as tasty as it looks.” The styling cleverly blended humour with cultural specificity. “We loved integrating Indian food elements—it just went so organically with the word Lazeez,” they explain. The result? A debut that shocked, delighted and firmly announced W.i.S.H. as a group unafraid to have fun with fashion.

Y2K, Revisited

Their aesthetic often flirts with Y2K, denim, sequins, jerseys and flared pants—but never feels costume-y. “That era is what we grew up on,” they say, name-checking Spice Girls, Pussycat Dolls, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Shakira. There’s also something deeply nostalgic about how those influences show up. “My mom once offered me one of her old bodysuits and I was like, “Why would I wear a swimming costume as a top?” one of them recalls. “Now that’s literally all we wear.”

Another laughs about rediscovering her mother’s sequinned jeans years later. ‘She told me, “You’ll like it in a few years.” She was right.’ From jersey culture to flared trousers, W.i.S.H. sees fashion as a cycle, one they’re happy to remix and make their own.

Redefining the Desi Girl

With ‘Desi Girl’, the group stepped into a new visual language, one that fully embraced their Indian identity without compromising their modern edge. “This was our moment to answer everyone,” they say. “To show what it means to be a desi girl today.”

The video plays with contrasts: structured palace backdrops alongside deconstructed silhouettes, bikini-style blouses paired with denim skirts, traditional jewellery styled with bindis and bold makeup. “We wanted to show both sides—traditional and modern—because W.i.S.H. is both.”

For some, it was a first. “It was my first time wearing a proper maang tikka, and I didn’t want to take it off,” one of them admits. Yet, they’re also quick to point out the expectations that come with being India’s girl group. “People ask why we don’t wear sarees on stage. But how do you dance in a saree with the kind of moves we do?”

‘Desi Girl’ became their answer: owning culture on their own terms. “This is how we show up. We own our culture, and we own ourselves.”

Closet Confessions

End the interview with a wardrobe raid, and chaos predictably ensues. Crop tops, jerseys, bikini tops, boots, statement earrings and even highlighter blushes are all claimed. “Zoe has too many bags,” one laughs. “She can spare one.”

But beneath the banter is something telling: W.i.S.H. is deeply involved in every aspect of their image. As their stylist later shares, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. The girls stand together in front of mirrors, tweaking, coordinating, ensuring each look works individually and collectively. “At the end of the day, we’re a unit,” they say. “Even when our styles are different, they have to come together as one.”

And that’s perhaps the magic of W.i.S.H., four distinct voices, styles and personalities, moving in sync, ready to take over your feed, your playlist, and soon, your stage.

