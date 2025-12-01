Cathay Pacific: A Peek Into Luxury In Transit

Travel is more than just reaching a destination — it’s about the journey itself. At Cathay Pacific, the airport experience is designed as an elegant prelude to your trip. A stroll through their lounges reveals spaces of thoughtful design, exceptional service, and a hint of Hong Kong soul, turning waiting into indulgence. Among these, The Pier, Business, and the newly redefined The Bridge stand out as benchmarks of contemporary comfort.

The Pier, Business: A Lively Retreat

Stepping into The Pier, Business, is like entering a city assembled within the airport. Studioilse, the London-based studio behind its First Class counterpart, envisioned a “street” guiding travellers through distinct zones for dining, work, and relaxation. Every corner holds meaning, yet the overall flow feels intuitive and inviting. Culinary experiences here defy the ordinary. The Food Hall serves a wide range of freshly made Asian and international dishes, while the Noodle Bar delights with authentic Hong Kong-style specialities. For downtime, plush seating areas cater to both solitude and small gatherings, while the Shower Suites offer a serene escape for one to recharge.

The Bridge: A Meaningful Present

A long-standing favourite, The Bridge has just unveiled a major redesign. Near Gate 35, the revamped lounge balances professional polish with a spiritual vibe, featuring North and South wings that offer distinct experiences for every traveller.



Food is a focal point. The Bistro presents a range of customisable meals, while tempting onlookers with freshly baked pastries and expertly brewed beverages. The Nook, a cosy retreat, allows moments of quiet contemplation, and the dedicated IT Zone ensures connectivity for business travellers. Every element is crafted to cultivate a sophisticated sanctuary, far removed from the airport’s hustle and bustle.

A Signature Travel Experience



Both The Pier and The Bridge reflect Cathay Pacific’s commitment to a travel experience like no other. From dining to design, every feature invites passengers to pause, refresh, and enjoy a minute of calm before takeoff. With new flagship lounges on the horizon, including a highly anticipated opening in New York, Cathay Pacific is set to elevate airport hospitality even further, ensuring every journey begins with a touch of tranquillity and care.

Find ELLE’s latest issue on stands or download your digital copy here.