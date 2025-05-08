Looking To Celebrate Mother's Day In A Beautiful Way? We’ve Got You Covered

Mothers give so much comfort, care, strength, and the kind of love that asks for nothing in return. So, how about making a pause and giving a little of that love back. And what better way to do this, than over a beautiful, yet relaxing meal? Whether she enjoys a sunlit brunch, a long afternoon lunch, or dinner somewhere special, these fine-dining experiences present the perfect setting to reconnect, indulge, and make her feel truly celebrated on Mother's Day.



Here's What You Can Do

Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Celebrate at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai with ‘A Recipe for Love’ — an engaging Sunday brunch at Opus, filled with flavour, music, and creativity. Guests can choose to dine at Opus or Modernist, while enjoying a DIY cocktail, salad and tiramisu stations where kids and partners can craft something special for mums. A live band performance and a glass of Prosecco on arrival add a sparkling touch to the afternoon. The experience is rounded off with a menu that has both global cuisines and local favourites, as well as giveaways including Ras miniatures, a five-piece truffle box, five-piece macaron box and a 15% spa voucher.

Price: 4,500 plus taxes (complimentary for kids under 8)

Reservation: +91 77100 33143

Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

Celebrate the irreplaceable women in your life with a brunch at The Square, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach. From timeless comfort foods to gourmet global flavours, this curated brunch menu caters to every taste. The afternoon begins with a warm floral welcome and personalised table service, ensuring moms feel as special as they truly are. The celebration also features heartfelt moments with a, 'Letter to Your Mom' activity, live music to create the perfect ambience, a fun 'Cook for Mom' experience, a caricature artist providing delightful keepsakes and exciting gift hampers for all mothers.

Reservation: +91 77 99 88 4036

Four Seasons At Landaa Giraavaru

Spend some quality time with your mother in one of the world’s most beautiful settings — the serene shores of Four Seasons Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. Start the day with ocean views and Mediterranean-inspired dishes at Blu Beach Club, where breezy lunches and relaxed conversations flow as easily as the sea. For dinner, head to Al Barakat for something truly special: a soulful collaboration with Chef Aline Kamakian of Beirut’s beloved Mayrig restaurant. Together with the resort’s chefs, she brings the comforting flavours of Lebanon and Armenia to the Maldives — a celebration of home, heritage, and heart.

Reservation: +960 66 00 888

OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi

Skip the usual gift cards and cake—instead, pamper your mom with something far more meaningful. Gift her an experience that honours every facet of motherhood with 'The Art of Graceful Change'—a holistic menopause retreat designed to help women renew, reconnect, and rediscover themselves. Held from June 5–9 at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, this intimate four-night retreat celebrates the beauty of evolving, ageing, and awakening. It’s a deeply thoughtful way to say thank you to the woman who’s given you everything. From ELE|NA’s bespoke wellness therapies and expert-led sessions on hormonal health to gentle breathwork beneath the Maldivian sky, each moment is curated to help participants reconnect with their bodies, purpose, and joy.

Reservation: https://ele-na.com/menopause-retreat

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

As part of #FSMOMents of Love, treat your beloved mother to an elegant brunch at CUR8 headlined by the signature culinary artistry of Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. Get set for an indulgent spread crafted to celebrate her in the most heartfelt way. To add to the charm of the afternoon, each mother will be presented with a thoughtfully-crafted keepsake, a meaningful memento of a day well spent. From soul-satisfying comfort food to elegant gourmet selections, this experience promises to be a memorable tribute to the most cherished bond of all.



Price: ₹3350 plus taxes

Reservation: +91 80 4522 2222

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

Swap flowers for the fragrance of sea breeze and handwritten cards for heartfelt conversations under Maldivian skies. At Vista del Mar, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI invites guests to honour the heart of the family with an unforgettable experience curated just for her. The exclusive menu crafted with care by our master chefs, blends soul-soothing classics with refined culinary artistry, spotlighting the island’s freshest ingredients. From the first bite to the last toast, every moment is designed to pamper, delight, and leave lasting memories with sweeping ocean views, elegant island vibes, and thoughtful details at every turn.

Reservation: +960-664-2020

Novotel Vijayawada Varun

With a special brunch at Food Exchange, Novotel Vijayawada Varun curates a thoughtful experience that brings together the comfort of home and the flair of gourmet dining. It presents a lavish buffet featuring live counters and nostalgic recipes inspired by mom’s kitchen—lovingly reimagined by the hotel’s Culinary Heartists. Adding a personal touch, each mother will receive a meaningful takeaway keepsake—a small gesture of appreciation. The afternoon also includes a fun mocktail workshop and light-hearted games designed especially for moms.

Price: ₹2549 plus taxes

Reservation: +91 7799741022

Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Spoil your mother with the ultimate island escape at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa. Enjoy unforgettable dining experiences—ranging from the flavours of Baraabaru, serving lively Indian cuisine over the lagoon to the relaxed ambience of Reef Club, where fresh seafood and wood-fired pizzas are served right by the beach. For something truly special, treat your mum to a Destination Dinner on a private island, where a five-course dinner is served under the stars by the chef. It's a celebration that she'll never forget, surrounded by stunning views, delectable flavours, and the happiness of time shared.

Reservation: +960 66 00 888

Yasmin Karachiwala’s Body Image, Juhu

A pilates membership at Yasmin Karachiwala’s Body Image (YKBI) is a thoughtful way to help your mother feel stronger, lighter, and more energised — both physically and mentally. The newly-launched Juhu studio, led by her son Zahaan Karachiwala and his business partner Zainab Bashey, offers a premium, personalised fitness experience tailored for women at every stage of life. From improving posture and core strength to enhancing flexibility and easing daily aches, each session is designed to restore, strengthen, and uplift — all under the expert care of YKBI’s certified trainers.

Reservation: +91 99202 62227