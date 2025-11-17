Tanisha Jatia, The New Luggage Market Disruptor

Tanisha Jatia, Founder & Brand Lead of Urban Jungle, the fast-growing travel gear brand, never talks of the road less travelled. Her coversations are about what the urban nomad, the weekend adventurer, the spontaneous trip planner, and the everyday commuter travels with. Her focus: the luggage. Not for her the everyday stodgy black/blue luggage. Her definition of an ideal luggage is one that is designed to move seamlessly between work and play, airports and metros, hostels and boardrooms. A gear that tells a story, sparks conversation, and elevates the travel experience.

A travel accessory that is stylish, yet smart. Luggage that refuses to be purely utilatarian and becomes an extension of ones curated aesthetic. Having grown up around the business conversations of Safari Industries, Tanisha had a deep exposure to the Indian market. As a globetrotter, she noticed that while Indian consumers were travelling more, shopping more intentionally for better experiences, the products available to them in the luggage category remained limited and conventional. The market hadn’t witnessed innovation in years. And that’s whereTanishafound an opportunity to do things differently and to close the gap between what todays travellers need and what the market has offered so far.

Armed with degree in brand strategy, consumer behaviour and entrepreneurship from Babson College, USA, early exposure to global markets with stints at Eaton Vance (an Investment Bank, now Morgan Stanley) and IBM Consulting in the US and UK, and countless miles on her frequentcflyer card, Tanisha founded Urban Jungle in 2023, a travel gear brand built for how young Indians live and move.

After an earnest review of the market, Tanisha relaised that for Gen Z and millennials,airports are now the new runways, and a trolley bag is part of the outfit. Whether its a short trip, a daily hustle, or an unplanned getaway, the young traveller required a luggage that went beyond functionality and was a reflection of personal identity and style.

Not surprisingly, Urban Jungle’s catalogue has refreshingly unique designs to front-open, lightweight luggage to thoughtfully designed backpacks and accessories, Each product reflectingTanisha’s belief that no two consumers and no two journeys are alike. That’s where Urban Jungle’s catchy tagline ‘Never the Same’ stems from. In two years since the launch of Urban Jungle, Tanisha has built a new, young, agile team that mirrors the audience the brand serves, looking for products, experiences that are an extension of themselves.

Urban Jungle quickly gained traction through its D2C platform, expanded across marketplaces like Amazon, and launched its first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Pune. Urban Jungle’s second EBO recently opened its doors in Mumbai’s Skycity Mall (Borivali) bringing the brand experience to life offline to a larger audience. The brand is deepening store network to 25+ EBOs in the next 18 months entering Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Urban Jungle has already crossed INR 100 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

For Tanisha, Urban Jungle isnt just about building a brand, its about creating a challenger brand that breaks away from convention, embraces cultural relevance, and connects with its audience through a digital-first presence. A brand that stays relevant by embodying sustainability and durability, tracking design shifts and cultural moods and staying culturally fluent. With Urban Jungle,Tanisha Jatia is setting a new benchmark for what luggage can look and feel like in modern India.