Tropical Paradise With A Healing Touch

Marrying the luxury of the Four Seasons legacy with the serenity of a nurturing oceanic getaway is the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles, with resorts at Mahé Island and Desroches Island. A wellness experience awaits — this winter, as the temperatures dip, indulge in a revitalising vacation to the quiet bay of Petite Anse. Designed to restore, the space offers a blend of relaxing spa treatments, mindful activity, and personalised wellness, allowing you to enjoy the region’s long-standing wellness customs. The open, fresh, wholesome ingredients from the kitchens, crafted to nourish the body, incorporate traditional practices in the creation of gastronomic marvels. The isolated bay’s granite boulders, powder-soft sand, and lush tropical foliage add to the retreat’s transforming character, making it an ideal setting for contemplative introspection, digital detoxification, and soul-deep relaxation — nourishment for the body and spirit.

Part of the lineup of gourmet delights is Zez, perched high above the epic Petite Anse Bay, offering magnificent views and a lavish breakfast buffet, with an Asian menu featuring Japanese-inspired dishes. Koi offers an intimate omakase-style setting with an eight-course chef-curated menu. At Water’s Edge, the beachside Steak Shack offers chargrilled perfection. Kannel offers local Seychelles Kreol flavours, with a poolside setting overlooking the beach. The resort also features hillside villas with private infinity pools, offering an extensive in-room dining menu and a private beach dinner. Dining that truly complements the breathtaking scenery.

A space that is as luxurious as it is mindful, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles celebrates its 10-year partnership with WiseOceans, marking a decade of marine conservation, education, and community engagement. There is a strong sense of community here at Four Seasons. Drawn to emphasise community, discovery, and oneness with the environment — for instance, a private yoga or water yoga session, with the 90-minute couple’s massage being a retreat highlight, combining rhythmic methods with scented oils to relieve stress and restore equilibrium.

For a more personalised pampering treatment, visitors may pick between a 60-minute massage and a refreshing facial. The Petite Anse Spa Retreat in Mahé Island is open year-round, providing a personalised journey of relaxation and self-discovery.

Another reason for it to be the ideal destination for nature lovers with families, this Christmas, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles is celebrating the 80s with a festive season that includes neon lights, power ballads, and disco nights set against the Indian Ocean. The culinary line-up includes seafood and synths, with events like Spirit of Creole: A Celebration of Togetherness, Seafood... All Night Long, Eye of the Tiger, Asian Night, and A Christmas Gathering. The resort also hosts an Electrifying Christmas, with an Eternal Flame Tree Lighting, Don’t Stop Believin’ Christmas, and Another BBQ In Paradise by Don Carlos. The Club Tropicana New Year’s Eve Extravaganza features oversized inflatables, outrageous cocktails, and a buffet of island favourites.

The feel-good factor shines all season long, with events like a Purple Rain cocktail celebration, a Walking on Sunshine Pool Party, and a Santarina Wishing Counter. The resort also offers treatments at the Le Syel Spa, rooted in the Seychelles’ natural beauty and local traditions, combining luxury and functionality to provide a global experience with a feeling of ease.

Offering an all-inclusive experience, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island immerses guests in the island’s beauty with the Castaway All-Inclusive package. This covers all dining and drinks, including Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine, premium house spirits, wines, local beers, and signature cocktails — creating a culinary experience that is fluid and inspired by the island’s rhythm. Among the star attractions on the island is the Curieuse Marine National Park, a sanctuary housing over 200 Aldabra tortoises, where they can observe them in a natural setting and even sponsor one for life.

The park also features picturesque trails, with opportunities to dive into a variety of aquatic sports, including scuba diving, snorkelling, and boat cruises to discover the Indian Ocean’s rich marine life. Visitors may go kayaking, windsurfing, and fishing, while catamaran tours and scenic flights provide unique island views. Key activities include diving in coral reefs, touring marine parks, and taking advantage of resort amenities such as surfing lessons and private diving. For a unique experience, visitors can explore the islands via yacht charter, with options ranging from all-inclusive charters to skippered adventures.



Private dining is available for those looking to personalise their experience. At Four Seasons Resort Seychelles on Desroches Island, guests may enjoy a variety of cuisines and inventive creations. The restaurants are ideal for foodies, offering luxurious dining that combines international cuisine with fresh, local ingredients from the Seychelles. Claudine, an all-day poolside restaurant inspired by the Mediterranean Riviera, serves French and Italian specialities as well as favourites from Portugal, Greece, and Spain, so the whole family will enjoy it. Ahi, an intimate Japanese restaurant, offers a sensory East meets West dining experience with bite-sized dishes that promise a modern take on Japanese classics. End the day with beverages as you commemorate the day’s exploits at our informal poolside bar, choose from our daily pop-up menu, or stop by for a sunset cocktail before dinner. The all-inclusive approach aims to remove the friction of travel without removing the sense of discovery.

Bold, imaginative, and set in stunning surroundings, the resorts were created with the idea of mindful luxury. Allow these homes from the Four Seasons Group to rejuvenate your mind and inspire your inner adventurer for your upcoming tropical retreat.

