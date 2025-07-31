Where To Go, What To Do, What To Love: The Edit for a Beautiful Season

This season, let your calendar be filled with moments that restore, reconnect, and reawaken. From luxurious stays and gourmet indulgences to festive showcases and wine-filled island soirées, every experience in this handpicked curation invites you to live a little slower, and a lot fuller. Whether you're savouring dim sum with a view, discovering women-led brands, or basking under Maldivian skies, consider this your personal invitation to indulge in the finer things, near and far.

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Lunch is no longer the forgotten meal of the day. At Far & East, the signature Pan-Asian restaurant perched on the 21st floor of Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, afternoons now come with a delicious new highlight — the Unlimited Dim Sum Lunch. Curated by the acclaimed Chef Wong Chin Sheong, fondly known as Chef Wong, this indulgent experience is available daily from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. The menu is a tribute to the artistry of dim sum, featuring favourites like the delicate Steamed Pork Dumpling and Classic Chicken Shumai, along with bold, flavour-packed choices such as Sichuan Spicy Chicken Dumpling and Yang Rou Jiao. Perfect for the monsoon, these warm, steamed delicacies offer a cosy and comforting retreat in the middle of the day. With sweeping views of the rain-washed city and a menu designed to encourage lingering, this is a lunch that truly deserves a spot on your calendar.

Contact: +91 76191 46006

Unlimited Dim Sum Lunch at Far & East

IMC Ladies’ Wing Exhibition

Discover one of the city’s most exciting showcases, where fashion, lifestyle, craft, cuisine, and sustainability come together in a vibrant celebration of women-led enterprises. The IMC Ladies’ Wing proudly announces the 38th edition of its iconic Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition, to be held on August 10 and 11, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The exhibition features a thoughtfully curated mix of homegrown brands, making it the perfect spot to browse, shop, and socialise. This year’s design inspiration takes cues from the iconic Raja Ravi Varma, with his powerful portrayals of Indian womanhood echoing the expressive, empowered spirit of today’s entrepreneurs. This exhibition is more than just a shopping experience, this is a celebration of ideas, creativity, and conscious living, and a definite visit this season.

Date: August 10 & 11 | Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

IMC Ladies' Wing Exhibition Committee

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Escape to Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa for a week of surf, tan and elevated living during the 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy taking place from September 4-11. Apart from the world class waves of Sultan, these exclusive blends high performance surfing with Maldivian luxury. Watch surf legends such as Taj Burrow, Jeremy Flores and many more in action, indulge in oceanfront dining, pause and enjoy at The Island Spa, and embrace the laid-back island life. With the Stay Longer-Fifth Night Free offer, enjoy extra days in paradise complete with signature experiences. It’s the surf lifestyle wrapped in island soul.

Contact: +960 66 00 888

Surfing at Four Seasons Kuda Huraa

Lililo Bags

Discover the art of everyday elegance with Lililo Handbags, where timeless design meets effortless lifestyle. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or gifting someone special, each bag is crafted to elevate the ordinary with style, function, and soul. From versatile totes to statement pieces, Lililo blends modern aesthetics with thoughtful details, designed to move with you through workdays, getaways, and everything in between. More than just a handbag, it’s an extension of your personality, your rhythm, your way of life. Thoughtful, chic, and endlessly giftable, Lililo is for those who carry their world with intention and a touch of quiet luxury.

Contact: +91 99307 75957

Elegant Lililo Handbags

Novotel Vijayawada Varun

Bringing the regal culinary traditions of Karnataka’s royal festival city to life, Novotel Vijayawada Varun gears up for a ten-day celebration at Food Exchange, the hotel’s all-day dining destination. From 15th to 24th August, guests can savour a specially curated dinner buffet inspired by the vibrant flavours and festive essence of Mysore. This immersive experience promises a sensory journey through authentic regional delicacies, live cooking counters, traditional music, and Mysorean-themed décor that echoes the cultural grandeur of the city. Whether you're a connoisseur of Karnataka’s cuisine or exploring it for the first time, this festival is a delicious invitation to discover the richness of the royal kitchen, right in the bustling city of Vijayawada.

Contact: +91 7799741022, 7799741027

Food Exchange, Novotel Vijayawada Varun

Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Find comfort and calm at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, where every experience is designed to help you slow down and savour the moment. Designed with a refined quietude, The Spa is a kind of place where your nervous system starts recalibrating the moment you step out of the lift. Soft lighting, neutral tones, and elegant, unfussy interiors create a soothing visual rhythm that mirrors the calm you’re about to receive. Experience the Rejuvenating Serenity Massage, a signature treatment that sounds almost poetic. The session begins with a traditional Kansa foot massage, a grounding ritual that seems to unlock a deeper stillness. Subtle, but setting the tone: this isn’t going to be your average in-and-out spa circuit. After the treatment, linger in the post-therapy lounge—where the only thing on the agenda is relaxing with herbal tea. If you’re in Mumbai and your soul is feeling a little threadbare, this is the perfect place to be.

Contact: +91 99870 13466

Kansa foot massage at The Spa

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

This November, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI invites guests on a remarkable oenological experience with the distinguished Bodegas Viñátigo Wine Masterclass, hosted over three exceptional evenings across the resort’s premier dining venues. Hailing from Spain’s Canary Islands, Bodegas Viñátigo is celebrated for its revival of native grape varieties and its elegant, terroir-driven wines that reflect the unique spirit of the Atlantic. The experience will feature immersive wine dinners where thoughtfully crafted pairings highlight the harmony between Viñátigo’s expressive vintages and the resort’s exquisite cuisine, set against the serene backdrop of Bolifushi. Guests can also look forward to interactive masterclasses and intimate tasting sessions, offering a rare chance to delve into the character of Viñátigo wines under the guidance of expert sommeliers. At ORIGINƎ CUVEÉ, the resort’s signature wine library with a curated portfolio spanning 38 countries, guests can further explore an unparalleled selection of 1,440 bottles across 236 labels, including iconic vintages such as Château Margaux 1985 and Château d'Yquem 1996.

Contact: +960-664-2020

The wine experience at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

The art of slow living meets the soul of fine dining as Michelin-starred Chef Nino Di Costanzo brings his award-winning Italian flair to Blu Beach Club at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giravaaru. From October 27 to November 2, guests can savour a sensorial journey blending Mediterranean elegance with island purity crafted with ethically sourced ingredients and intention. It’s not just a dinner, it's an experience of connection, culture, and culinary storytelling. With a curated menu by Di Costanzo, only two tables are served each night, making every meal a rare and meaningful indulgence in paradise. This exclusive dining experience is available year-round.

Contact: (960) 66 00 888.

Chef Nino Di Costanzo at Blu

Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

Celebrate connections and culture with a vibrant line-up of themed events at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach. Kick off with the Friendship Day Brunch on 3rd August at The Square, featuring a cheerful setting, buffet-style indulgence, and moments to cherish with your closest friends. Reconnect with your siblings over a heartwarming Raksha Bandhan Brunch on 10th August, followed by a patriotic Independence Day Lunch on 15th August, celebrating India’s flavours. Experience the joy of Krishna Janmashtami on 16th August at the Pool Deck, complete with Dahi Handi, Raas Rang activities, satvik food counters, a photo corner, and go all out on a celebration of meaningful moments and festive flavours.

Contact:+91 7799884045

Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

The Bheemli Resort Managed by Accor

Escape the ordinary and embrace the coastal charm of The Bheemli Resort Managed by Accor. Just a short drive from Visakhapatnam, this serene beachfront retreat invites you to unwind in style. Bask in uninterrupted ocean views, savour coastal delicacies at their all-day dining, or simply lounge by the infinity pool as the waves roll in. Rejuvenate your senses with soothing spa therapies and wellness experiences designed to relax and restore. From sunrise strolls on the beach to spontaneous discoveries in the surrounding area, every moment offers something new. Whether you are planning a romantic getaway or a family escape, this staycation promises a refreshing dose of calm, culture, and comfort.

Contact: +91 7799771601 | 7799771603

Infinity Pool at The Bheemli Resort Managed by Accor

COLOURS OF OBLU

Unwind and indulge at COLOURS OF OBLU as the much-anticipated Martín Códax Wine Gala returns for its second edition. Hosted by Paula Lobato, Brand Ambassador of Bodegas Martín Códax, the gala celebrates the vibrant spirit of Spain’s Galicia region through joy-filled gatherings by the sea. Guests can savour the award-winning Organistrum Albariño, a premium white wine that pairs beautifully with seafood, during barefoot beach dinners and golden-hour soirées. The experience begins at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO from August 31st to September 1st, continues at OBLU SELECT Sangeli from September 3rd to 4th, and concludes at the romantic adults-only OBLU SELECT Lobigili from September 6th to 7th.

Contact: OBLU SELECT Lobigili: ‪+960 400 0066‬ | OBLU SELECT Sangeli: ‪+960 400 4501‬ | OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO: ‪+960 400 0077