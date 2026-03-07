DigitELLE 2026 Is Here And It's Looking at Your Feed

For three decades, ELLE India has shaped the conversation around fashion, beauty, and culture — deciding what feels relevant, what deserves attention, and what quietly fades away. From the pages of our magazine to the worlds we have helped define, the instinct for spotting what matters next, has been of second nature to us.

Now, that same instinct is turning toward the digital universe.

On March 13, 2025, ELLE India will host DigitELLE, its first awards event dedicated to recognising the creators, storytellers, and cultural voices redefining influence online. In an internet crowded with noise, DigitELLE is about identifying the people who are building something more meaningful —content that carries a point of view, creativity that feels deliberate, and influence that travels far beyond a product placement.

Because the digital space today is bigger than virality. It is aesthetic language, cultural commentary, and community all at once.

DigitELLE is looking for creators who understand that. The ones whose feeds stop the scroll not because they follow trends, but because they shape them. The ones whose influence moves conversations rather than simply selling into them. And the ones who show up with consistency — pairing courage with craft in a space that rarely slows down.

At its core, the idea is simple: content should make the internet feel something real. The kind of work that would hold up even outside the algorithm, even without a filter — content that could live comfortably on the pages of a magazine.

For 30 years, ELLE India has trusted its editorial eye to recognise what defines a moment in culture. With DigitELLE, that eye moves to a new arena: your feeds.

And what it’s discovering there is a generation of creators doing something genuinely remarkable. Stay tuned!