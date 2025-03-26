ELLE Impact 2025: A Celebration Of Power, Purpose & Progress

After a groundbreaking debut, ELLE Impact returns for its second edition on March 27 at Soho House, promising yet another series of thought-provoking conversations, powerful storytelling, and a celebration of trailblazing women across industries. This year, the dialogues will delve deeper into the evolving intersections of beauty, wellness, ambition, and culture, bringing together voices that challenge norms and redefine narratives.

Beyond the Glow: Are Beauty, Wellness, and Self-Care Just New Versions of Perfection?

The beauty and wellness industries have long dictated ideals of perfection, but are these evolving conversations truly empowering, or are they just new ways of packaging the same standards? This panel will explore the pressures, shifting expectations, and the future of beauty as a space for self-expression rather than conformity.

Panelists:

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju (Actor, Trans Rights Advocate)

Advocating for a more inclusive beauty industry that challenges mainstream ideals.

Shalini Kutty (Beauty Influencer)

Exploring the impact of wellness-driven beauty trends on self-expression and pressure.

Aarti Kadav (Filmmaker)

A filmmaker known for her imaginative storytelling, examining how cinema shapes beauty narratives and self-care perceptions.

Hina Khan (Actor)

One of Indian television’s most recognizable faces, sharing insights on beauty and wellness after a personal health battle.

Artika Singh (Sexual Wellness Influencer)

A vocal advocate for sexual health, addressing the hesitations around embracing sexual wellness as part of self-care.

Dr. Jaishree Sharad (Dermatologist)

A renowned skincare expert and author, breaking down the science behind ‘inside-out beauty’ trends.

Prableen Kaur (Beauty Influencer)

A beauty creator navigating the stress of maintaining the ‘perfect’ wellness routine in the digital age.

Rochelle Chhabra, Head of Streax Professional

A leader in hair care, exploring whether hair care is evolving into true self-care.

Creating Culture: How Women Are Shaping What the Future Looks Like

Women are no longer just participating in culture—they are actively shaping it. Whether through music, fashion, digital spaces, or storytelling, this panel explores how women are rewriting the rules of influence, creativity, and representation.



Panelists



Urvashi Kaur (Fashion Designer)

A designer blending sustainable fashion with cultural authenticity, discussing whether fashion is embracing authenticity or rebranding aspiration.

Leeza Mangaldas (Sexuality Educator, Digital Creator)

A fearless digital creator making conversations around sexuality confident and unapologetic.

Bianca Contractor (Makeup Artist, Beauty Influencer)

A beauty professional discussing whether makeup is more about transformation or identity today.

Akanksha Sethi (Playback Singer & Songwriter)

A playback singer and songwriter known for her emotive, multi-faceted vocals and immersive soundscapes.

Sarah Sarosh (Content Creator – Beauty, Wellness, Lifestyle)

A lifestyle influencer decoding what audiences seek from modern content creators.

Shubhika (Designer, Papa Don’t Preach)

The bold visionary behind Papa Don’t Preach, using fashion as a means of reclaiming space and rewriting norms.

Lisa Mishra (Musician, Actor)

A self-made artist who went from viral sensation to industry insider, exploring the role of artists in shaping identity and cultural storytelling.

CA Twinkle Jain (Finance Expert)

A finance professional turning financial literacy into an accessible tool for empowerment and influence.

The Hustle and the Healing – Balancing Ambition, Well-being, and Self-Worth

In a world that glorifies the hustle, how do women make space for rest and self-worth without compromising ambition? This panel brings together industry leaders to discuss striking that fine balance.

Panelists:

Ananya Birla (Musician, Entrepreneur, Mental Health Advocate)

A singer-songwriter and entrepreneur blending artistry with advocacy to create cultural impact.

Saiyami Kher (Actor)

A critically acclaimed actress navigating the entertainment industry's extreme highs and lows.

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari (Filmmaker)

A director known for her heartfelt storytelling, examining whether the industry is moving beyond glorifying hustle culture.

Masaba Gupta (Designer, Entrepreneur, Actor)

A multi-hyphenate redefining what it means to ‘have it all’ as a modern woman.

Monica Shah (Fashion Designer, JADE)

A luxury designer addressing the trade-off between the speed of success and well-being.

Fatema Agarkar (Education & Leadership Expert)

A leader in education reform, rethinking how we teach balance versus burnout to future generations.

Saher Bhamla (Environmental & Social Activist)

A changemaker managing emotional exhaustion in high-impact advocacy work.

Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh (Actor, Entrepreneur)

A beloved actress-turned-entrepreneur, sharing how stepping away and returning on her terms reshaped her ambition.

Sheeba Chaddha (Actor)

A powerhouse performer choosing meaningful roles over mainstream success and the pressures that come with it.

Meghna Ghai Puri (President, Whistling Woods International)

A mentor to the next generation of filmmakers, guiding young storytellers to success without early burnout.

Leshna Shah (Founder, Irasva)

A jewellery entrepreneur balancing business growth with personal well-being and creative purpose.





Meet Our Esteemed Sponsors

Hydration Partner: Vedica Himlayan Spring Water



As summer heats up, stay refreshed with the purity of Himalayan spring water. Naturally balanced and incredibly hydrating, every sip is a moment of rejuvenation. No wonder Vedica Spring makes for the ideal way to hydrate and replenish yourself.



Hair Styling Partner: Streax Professional



Wouldn't you love to unleash the best version of your hair at a party or another social do? Streax Professional is that brand you can rely on to do the job beautifully. Whether it’s bold transformations or effortless elegance, trust the experts to craft a style that’s uniquely you. Because at Streax Professional believes great hair isn’t just styled—it’s the best version of you.

Gifting Partner: Minimalist

Efficacious, transparent & comprehensive. Good skincare comes with a tinge of responsibility - a pillar that reverberates with the brand Minimalist that squashes fear mongering and misconception in the beauty realm. Keen to address these issues through a range of products that are straightforward, honest and do what they claim to do, we’re proud to have them as one of our gifting partners for ELLE Impact.

Gifting Partner: Long Story

Taking care of your skin should be an enjoyable and transformative experience. Enter Long Story, a brand where each product is a chapter in your journey toward radiant, healthy skin. Passionate about quality and efficacy, their formulations ensure that their blends undergo rigorous testing and refinement. They're one of our gifting partners for ELLE Impact 2025.