ELLE India: Editor’s Note For The Luxury Issue

Once upon a time, luxury was about status. A handbag with a waiting list. A watch that needed no introduction. A designer label boldly stamped across your chest. And just like that…luxury has evolved.

In a world where more is constantly on offer, true indulgence often lies in choosing less and choosing wisely. Luxury has increasingly begun to whisper. It shows up in hand-stitched hems, in pieces passed down through generations, in the time we take to savour a meal or a memory. It’s not just about what we buy, but how we use it, how long we keep it, and how meaningfully it’s intertwined with our lives.

In this issue, we explore that shift. From Ritu Kumar, whose work has long stood at the intersection of heritage and innovation, to Judith Leiber’s enduring sparkle, plus a feature on the oldest thing in your wardrobe—every page invites you to reflect on how value is created and held.

Our cover star, the magnetic Gyu-Young Park, meets us between red-eye flights and long layovers in Seoul. Even as K-drama and Korean beauty continue to dominate global cultural discourse, she carries herself with a quiet elegance and grace. “There are so many people in Korea ready to share diverse stories,” she tells us. “I’m grateful to be a part of that.”

You’ll also find stories that push the boundaries of traditional luxury: from ELLE Culture’s deep dive into the psychology of prestige, to the return of loud luxury in fashion, and the growing connection between food and style. We’re also excited to bring you an inside look at the debut of ELLE Gourmet, our brand new destination for all things delicious. In beauty, we journey to the Himalayas, where craft and care converge, and we explore the rising appeal of sensorial fragrances and multitasking skincare. In lifestyle, we ask and seek to find answers to some hard questions about travel.

So, what is luxury now? Karl Lagerfeld would agree that it’s not about owning but about feeling. Feeling good in what you wear, what you eat, where you go, and most of all, in who you are. Enjoy the issue, and stay with us online for your daily dose of fashion, culture, and now, food. PS: We’ve just debuted on Snapchat, and we’d love to see you there!

