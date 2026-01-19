ELLE List Awards 2026: Meet the Partners Powering the Night

Every year, the ELLE List brings together the voices shaping culture right now — those who lead with originality, influence with intention, and leave a mark that goes beyond the moment. On January 20, 2026, the ELLE List Awards return to Taj Lands End, Bandra, transforming the night into a celebration of impact, creativity, and purpose.

Spanning fashion, cinema, sports, business, sustainability, and culture at large, the ELLE List honours individuals who are not only defining excellence in their fields, but also reimagining what leadership looks like today. It’s a room filled with ideas as much as icons — where conversations spark change and inspiration travels freely.

The evening unfolds as more than an awards ceremony. From immersive performances and meaningful moments on stage to thoughtfully curated food, drinks, and experiences, the ELLE List is designed to reflect the spirit of those it celebrates: bold, curious, and forward-looking.

None of this would be possible without the partners who share ELLE’s commitment to progress, innovation, and storytelling.

Here’s a closer look at the brands powering the ELLE List Awards 2026:

BYD (Build Your Dreams)

True excellence is defined by movement — and BYD (Build Your Dreams) moves with purpose. As the Official Driving Partner of the ELLE List Awards 2026, BYD brings together electric innovation, cutting-edge technology, and elevated design through its latest offering, the BYD SEALION 7

Rooted in sustainability and performance, BYD champions a future of responsible mobility, from long electric road trips to reduced carbon emissions — proving that luxury on wheels can also be conscious. With a vision focused on innovation and a greener tomorrow, BYD aligns seamlessly with the changemakers celebrated on the ELLE List.

Vedica Himalayan Spring Water

Sourced from the untouched springs of the Himalayas, Vedica Himalayan Spring Water brings purity and balance to the ELLE List Awards 2026. Naturally alkaline and rich in minerals, Vedica is a reminder that true luxury often lies in simplicity — hydration that nourishes the body while honouring nature.

A perfect companion for a high-energy night, Vedica keeps guests refreshed as conversations flow and celebrations unfold.

Timex

With over 170 years of watchmaking heritage, Timex continues to redefine its place in culture as a lifestyle philosophy. As the Time Partner for the ELLE List Awards 2026, Timex brings its 'Analog Life, Make Time Yours' ethos to a night that celebrates intentional living.

In a digital-first world, Timex champions the beauty of slowing down, savouring moments, and reclaiming time as the ultimate luxury. Rooted in enduring craftsmanship, every Timex watch is a reminder that simplifying life doesn’t mean doing less — it means living more meaningfully.

Woodford Reserve

A bourbon crafted for those who appreciate depth and discovery, Woodford Reserve brings its signature sensorial experience to the ELLE List Awards 2026 as the Celebration Partner. With over 200 detectable flavour notes, each sip unfolds layers of dried fruits, toasted oak, caramelised vanilla, spice, and cocoa.

More than a drink, Woodford Reserve is a spectacle for the senses — inviting you to slow down, explore, and savour. It’s a fitting companion to a night that celebrates nuance, craft, and stories that linger long after the final toast.

Da Milano

Synonymous with refined craftsmanship and timeless style, Da Milano steps in as the Luxury Partner for the ELLE List Awards 2026. Known for its elegant leather goods — from chic micro bags and statement totes to functional laptop bags and backpacks for men — Da Milano seamlessly blends style with utility.

Designed for modern lifestyles, the brand’s pieces balance glamour with practicality, offering thoughtful details, spacious compartments, and enduring quality — perfect for both festive moments and everyday sophistication.

Antinorm

Built on the idea that less can do more, Antinorm is a multifunctional beauty and personal care brand designed to cut through excess with intention. Born from the frustration of complicated routines and diminishing returns, Antinorm creates high-performance products that prioritise utility, efficiency, and real results.

Designed for Indian people, Indian weather, and everyday use, each product is practical, purposeful, and built to work harder — so you don’t have to. As the Gifting Partner for the ELLE List Awards 2026, Antinorm reflects a modern approach to beauty: streamlined, thoughtful, and rooted in what truly matters.

