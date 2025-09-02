The Raymond Shop Presents ELLE Style Awards 2025: Here’s What To Expect From Fashion’s Biggest Night

Mark your calendars, because the wait is over—The Raymond Shop presents ELLE Style Awards are back! The second edition lands on 6 September 2025 at the iconic The Leela Palace, New Delhi, promising another unforgettable night where fashion, film, design, and culture collide in the most glamorous way possible.

If you remember last year’s debut, you’ll know exactly why we’re so excited to do it all over again. The previous 2024 edition set the stage ablaze with its blend of star power, red-carpet drama, and defining style. It was a cultural moment, one that brought together the best of Bollywood, visionary designers, and the digital trendsetters shaping what style means today. It also championed a novel aim of wanting to reward those spending endless hours perfecting the light, picking the right accessories and crafting a narrative that would go on to propel these very A-listers as style icons. We see you, we acknowledge you.

The winners told the story of a fashion landscape in flux, equal parts classic and cutting-edge. Rhea Kapoor was named Fashion Visionary of the Decade, a nod to her trailblazing influence. Vijay Varma owned the spotlight as Style Icon, Male, while Alaya F. proved her rising power with Trendsetter of the Year.

Spotlighting the real work that goes on behind the scenes, ELLE awarded Farhan Hussain and Jahnvi Bansal in the photography and styling realm, respectively. On the design front, Amit Aggarwal and Urvashi Kaur took home top honours, cementing their places as the creative forces of today and tomorrow.

But beyond the trophies, it was the atmosphere that made the night legendary. Sequins shimmered under chandeliers, silhouettes made headlines, and Instagram feeds everywhere were lit up with red-carpet looks worth saving. At its heart, the night celebrated the idea that fashion is not just about clothes, it’s about confidence, creativity, and community. Our favourite look from the night was undoubtedly the Rahul Mishra bodysuit worn by last year's ELLE Model of the Year, Kirandeep Chahal. This look's going to be the one to beat, at the 2025 edition!

The Raymond Shop presents ELLE Style Awards 2025 will once again unite Bollywood’s best, industry disruptors, and design visionaries under one roof — only this time with the electric energy that Mumbai brings to every celebration. With its mix of cinematic flair and cultural buzz, the city feels like the perfect stage for edition two.

Of course, our Style Awards aren’t just a local phenomenon. They’ve long been part of the global fashion calendar, honouring changemakers in Spain, London, and beyond. India’s debut last year was a stunning entry into that world stage, and this year, with the glamour dialled up in action, it’s only going to get bigger, bolder, and glossier.

So what can you expect this time? A star-studded guest list. A red carpet that defines trends for the year ahead. Unapologetic glamour, sequins, and maybe even a little drama. Stay tuned for India's very own girl group WiSH, set to perform at the big night! We're ready to dance the night away because the playlist is going to be banging. And yes, an after-party that no one will want to leave. See you at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, on 6 September for The Raymond Shop presents ELLE Style Awards 2025.

