The ELLE List 2026: Everything You Need To Know About The Most Glamorous Night Of The Year

Clear your calendars, because one of the most anticipated nights in the ELLE universe is almost here. The ELLE List Awards 2026 is set to light up January 20, 2026, at the iconic Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai, promising an evening steeped in glamour, impact and celebration.

Advertisment

Building on the phenomenal success of previous three editions, this year’s ELLE List is once again ready to spotlight the trailblazers and tastemakers shaping culture today. From fashion and cinema to sports, sustainability, business and beyond, the night honours individuals who are not just excelling in their fields but are also driving meaningful change.

Expect a truly star-powered affair. The guest list will bring together an eclectic mix of icons — A-list actors, celebrated athletes, cultural leaders, climate advocates, global creatives and industry heavyweights, all under one roof. It’s a room where inspiring conversations flow as freely as the champagne, and where ideas, ambition and purpose collide.

But the ELLE List is about more than trophies. The evening unfolds as a sensorial experience — think soulful live performances, compelling moments on stage, and a curated spread of indulgent food and drinks designed to match the mood of the night. Add to that an atmosphere buzzing with creativity and style, and you have a celebration that feels as exciting as it is meaningful.

Advertisment

At its heart, the ELLE List Awards 2026 is a tribute — to courage, originality and the power of using one’s voice for good. It’s a night of connection, inspiration and joy, reminding us why celebrating impact matters now more than ever.

Here’s to the visionaries, the rule-breakers and the changemakers. We’ll see you at the ELLE List 2026 — ready to celebrate, raise a toast, and make memories that last long after the lights go down. ✨