For The Art Collector, Titan Brings A Limited Edition Timepiece Celebrating The World’s Youngest Chess Champion

With pieces that seamlessly blend finesse, high-end materials, and precision to empower the wearer with confidence and individuality, Titan time pieces need no introduction. The range has always offered a modern yet fun aesthetic; it represents a belief that is both globally executed and inherently Indian in spirit. Through meticulous design, technical innovation, and unwavering trust, Titan’s story has influenced India's relationship with time over the last 40 years.

This spring, Titan Watches brings to you the second edition of "Titan of the Year," a series that honors people whose journey defies convention, mastery sets new standards, and impact adds to India's rising international prominence. Chess sensation Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju is honoured in this 2026 edition, after kicking off with the first tribute to Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma. Unveiling a limited-edition watch inspired by his story to commemorate the award, Titan seeks to transform the sportsman’s on-board performance into careful design and fine craftsmanship. It recognizes a story characterized by unwavering strategy, serene accuracy, and consistent excellence at the highest level.

Drawing on the game's measured structure, the design uses balance and constraint to convey the concept of a "Master Move." Committed to raising the bar for timepieces, the watch has been made in whimsical detail. The rotor bears the Grandmaster Knight motif and the inscription ‘Youngest World Chess Champion at 18’, marking Gukesh’s triumph on the world stage while the lume-filled hands glide with the same focus and composure that define his game.

With signature detail highlighting strategic excellence, its striking black agate and tiger eye marquetry dial, whose geometry echoes the chessboard inspired by the intelligence in Gukesh's play, sits at its centre. The piece sets a new standard, marrying effortless style with enamoured charm through playful details and exquisite craftsmanship.

The beauty lies especially in all of the details that translate the gambit’s storytelling. His methodical yet measured approach is traced into the dial's arrangement by the bespoke indices, inspired by the hierarchy of the game and the unique movement of each chess piece. Encased in a rose-gold-finished 316 stainless steel case and bezel that bring warmth and composure to the form, the sapphire crystal adds a finishing touch to the layout.

Functionality and finesse go hand in hand with Titans timepieces. Powered by Titan's in-house automatic movement and limited to 500 meticulously crafted pieces, the watch's faint rose gold brightness and deep black Italian leather band convey a modern yet ageless, basic yet intimate vibe.

The muse behind it all, Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju said, “Being recognised as the ‘Titan of the Year’ is a meaningful moment for me, echoing India’s growing presence on the global chess stage. My path has been shaped by constant preparation, discipline and the role of time, patience and precision, values Sensitivity: Internal embodied thoughtfully in this timepiece. I hope this recognition inspires youngsters across the country, showing them what is possible with commitment and belief. To be associated with Titan, a brand known for trust, craftsmanship and quiet excellence at this stage of my journey is something I value deeply and will always look back on with gratitude.”

So if you're a chess enthusiast or simply a timepiece collector, or if you have in mind a gift idea for an art lover, look no further than the Gukesh x Grandmaster. This collectable comes in a unique box with a handwritten note from Gukesh. This limited-edition masterpiece, which retails for ₹69,995, can be purchased online at www.titan.co.in, at select Titan World stores, large format retail destinations and premium watch retailers.