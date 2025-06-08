From Financial Gains To Brand Wins, Simar Juneja’s Journey Is One For The Books

They say, it's never too late to make a switch. For brand consultant and strategist Simar Juneja, the realisation struck after a few years. While she started her career in the world of finance, it eventually dawned upon her that logic and emotion, combined, was a winning combination.

That's how she made her foray in brand development and PR. Within four years, Simar has carved her niche in the industry across India and Dubai. Today, her portfolio includes a repertoire of clients in fashion, hospitality, beauty, lifestyle, fine jewellery, real estate, and food and beverage, among others. She's also picked up emerging categories like padel and pickleball courts.

Some of the brands she consults include global names like Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Le Meridien, and P.F. Chang’s, along with new-age brands who are looking to find their place in crowded markets.

Cracking the code to success isn't child's play, that too in a short span. But Simar’s agility and her understanding of cultural nuances has always helped stay ahead of the curve.

“I’ve always been numbers-driven, but I realised that behind every transaction is a story, a decision, and a connection waiting to happen. Branding gave me the platform to turn business into experience,” shares Simar.

Her experience across geographies has equipped her with cultural fluency, an essential tool in a globalised marketplace.

“India connects with emotion, legacy, and warmth. Dubai leans into aspiration, precision, and modernity. You can’t apply the same playbook everywhere,” she adds. “It's important to keep the brand’s DNA intact while adjusting the dialect it speaks in.”

For Simar, it starts with having a pulse on what the brand stands for. Once the ‘why’ is clearly defined, everything from the visuals to the voice, as well as the customer touchpoints, flows. “When done right, the brand doesn’t just look good, it feels right,” says Simar.

Storytelling is another important piece of the puzzle. There's nothing without a good story–after all, it stirs emotions, builds loyalty and makes people recall a brand.

But she hasn't detached herself from the world of finance. In fact, it's a tool she leans on to make informed decisions..

“Creativity without strategy is noise. I still work with spreadsheets and insights as much as moodboards. Data shows you

where the gap is. It’s about marrying insight with imagination,” says Simar.

Over the last few years, these learnings have helped stay at the top of her game. Upon asking her about the kind of brands she enjoys working with, Simar shares that the strategic localisation of global brands is always a win for her. For instance, working with P.F. Chang’s in India was a standout experience.

“We had to take a globally recognised identity and translate it into something that resonated with the Indian customer: visually, tonally and experientially,” mentions Simar.

International projects have their own set of challenges, from rigid brand guidelines to varied audience behavior. The key, Simar believes, is collaborative problem-solving and cultural translation. “It’s not about changing the brand; it's about evolving the way it speaks to a new audience,” she reiterates.

Success, in her view, isn’t just about numbers, it’s about resonance. A brand strategy is successful when people speak about it organically, when it becomes a part of a cultural dialogue.

Crafting experiences is something that's close to her heart, particularly because of her association with the food and beverage space. A restaurant or a bar is never just about the menu–every detail is significant when it's about making a customer feel special.

“It’s multisensory. From the menu design to lighting to tone of voice, everything has to align with the brand’s personality,” she shares.

To maintain consistency across platforms and geographies, Simar relies on robust brand architecture and clear guidelines. The tone might shift slightly across regions but the soul of the brand must stay consistent.

In an age of content overload and short attention spans, Simar is of the opinion that great branding is closely tied to curiosity. “The most effective strategies come from those who listen deeply, absorb culture instinctively, and ask the right questions,” she adds.

Why should anyone care? What truly sets this brand apart? These answers don’t just drive campaigns; they shape brands that resonate, endure, and matter. “It’s this balance of insight and intention that defines my work, and the identities I help craft,” concludes Simar.