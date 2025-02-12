Art And Horology Converge: Rado Unveils The DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan At India Art Fair 2025

The India Art Fair 2025 sets the stage for a groundbreaking fusion of art and watchmaking as Rado, the revered “Master of Materials”, unveils its latest masterpiece—the Rado DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan. This exclusive showcase, taking place on February 7, will bring together connoisseurs of both fine art and innovative design, offering a rare glimpse into the evolving landscape of contemporary craftsmanship. The event will also host Adrian Bosshard, Global CEO of Rado, alongside visionary designer Tej Chauhan.

A Reimagined Icon

Celebrating six decades of pioneering craftsmanship, Rado breathes new life into its legendary DiaStar Original through a bold collaboration with British industrial designer Tej Chauhan. Known for his futuristic aesthetic and innovative approach, Chauhan has infused the timepiece with a contemporary yet timeless appeal.

The DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan features a striking yellow-gold PVD-coated Ceramos™ bezel—a testament to Rado’s commitment to material innovation. This is paired with a unique grey, pillow-shaped rubber strap, enhancing both comfort and visual distinction. The matt black dial, enriched with silver and blue minute markers, serves as a canvas of modern artistry, further accentuated by Chauhan’s proprietary typography for the day-date display.

Where Innovation Meets Performance

Beyond its captivating design, the DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan houses Rado’s calibre R764 automatic movement. With an impressive 80-hour power reserve and a Nivachron™ antimagnetic hairspring, the watch ensures both precision and reliability. Water-resistant up to 100 metres, it seamlessly blends aesthetics with robust functionality.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Adrian Bosshard shares, “Tej Chauhan has delivered a visionary interpretation of the DiaStar, honouring its legacy while propelling it into a bold new future. His brilliance is evident in every detail.”

Tej Chauhan, equally excited about the partnership, adds, “The DiaStar Original is a Rado icon, so my challenge was to create design distinction without compromising its integrity.” For enthusiasts and collectors alike, this timepiece offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of the ever-evolving design landscape.

Step into the future of watchmaking with Rado’s latest creation. Discover more at rado.com.