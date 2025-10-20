Taylor Swift Just Revealed Her Go-To Bath Products—Including Her Shampoo For Fine Hair

As a Taylor Swift–obsessed editor who lives and breathes beauty, I’ll admit I spend more time than I should speculating about the singer’s skincare and haircare routines. But if you’ve ever wondered how she maintains that glowing complexion and silky mane after a gruelling three-hour concert, we finally have some answers.

In an Instagram video announcing Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour docuseries—arriving on Disney+ on 12 December—we got a rare glimpse into her beauty routine. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a handful of products perched on the ledge of Swift’s hotel bath, and I’m here to break down each one.

A bottle from Ouai immediately caught my eye, confirmed by the brand as its Body Cleanser in the cult-favourite St Barts scent. With notes of dragon fruit, orange blossom, tuberose and ocean breeze accord, this body wash smells like a tropical getaway in a bottle.

Next, Swift offered some insight into her skincare routine with two editor favourites: Dr Barbara Sturm’s SuperAnti-Ageing Cleansing Cream and Tata Harper’s Purifying Cleanser. It seems she’s a fan of the double-cleansing method, since the former is a cream-based cleanser that dissolves make-up and dirt, while the latter works to flush out impurities and unclog pores.

Finally, I’ll admit I squealed a little when I spotted the name of Swift’s Christophe Robin hair products: Delicate Volumising Shampoo and Conditioner—a subtle nod, perhaps, to her Reputation era. Maybe it’s a sign she’ll finally release those vault tracks. Either way, this haircare duo, formulated with baobab extracts and rose water, is designed to enhance body while maintaining an acidic pH—perfect for fine, colour-treated hair.

With less than two months until Swift’s docuseries drops, here’s hoping we’ll get more behind-the-scenes glimpses of her Eras Tour routine. In the meantime, I’d recommend adding her go-to bath products to your basket ASAP—everything she touches tends to sell out (and stock is already running low on the Tata Harper cleanser).

