Where Elegance Meets Power: The Infinix NOTE Edge Silk Green Weaves Sensory Design into Tech

In the vibrant rhythm of modern India, where bustling streets meet digital hubs and ancient cultures flow alongside contemporary dreams, true engagement is a multisensory ritual as we reimagine our relationship with technology. In that light, the Infinix NOTE Edge in Silk Green arrives not just to connect you to the digital world, but to bridge it meaningfully with the tangible one. By prioritising sensory design and crafted for uncompromising all-round power, it embodies the spirit of Infinix NOTE 60 series’ iconic slogan – World Take NOTE – a rounded experience rooted in Ten Dimensions of Excellence that aligns perfectly with the pulse of contemporary India.

Advertisment

NOTE Edge Silk Green Designed for Elegance in Every Gesture

(Source: Infinix Mobility)

The NOTE Edge in Silk Green – A Design that Speaks to the Senses

The dialogue begins at your fingertips. The Silk Green carries the essence of renewal and natural harmony, values deeply rooted in the subcontinent. This unique shade is brought to life through an industry-first polyurethane water-wave brushed texture process. More than just a distinct look, the finished surface has a pleasing tactile finish, with delicate ripples that feel gentle to the touch. It evokes the fine grain of Jaipur’s handcrafted stationery or the intricate, soft weave of a Banarasi silk border, a warm familiarity that cold glass just can’t replicate. Light dances across it to create a soft, rippling effect reminiscent of rain on a tranquil night, giving the device a subtle, lively feel to its practical design.

Pioneering Polyurethane Water-Wave Brushed Texture Process for A Silky Touch

(Source: Infinix Mobility)







Built for the Vivid Reality of India

With a presentation that balances professionalism and natural luxury, this sensory delight takes a form that respects the contrast between India's dynamic cities and our tranquil heartlands. At 7.2mm ultra-thin and 185g light, the NOTE Edge is ergonomically shaped, fitting comfortably in your hand as a seamless part of daily life. It disappears comfortably into a pocket during a day of errands, rests easily in your palm during a long Metro ride, and adds a touch of sleek sophistication without any burden.

Advertisment

In support of its refined build, elegant colour palette, and iconic texture, the NOTE Edge delivers sharp, clear visuals on a 1.5K 3D curved screen with a 4500nit peak brightness. Whether you're video-calling with family amid the festive Diwali lights or checking directions on a sunny Ahmedabad afternoon, every detail is clear and vivid. This crisp visual quality is matched by rich, immersive audio from the JBL dual stereo speakers, perfect for amplifying the latest hit music with friends or getting lost in a podcast during your commute.

3D Curved Screen for Smooth Usage in Any Occasion

(Source: Infinix Mobility)

Crafted as much for resilience as for a premium appearance, the NOTE Edge is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i and IP65-rated durability. It stands up to monsoon showers, dusty road trips and the little unexpected moments of daily adventures. Within its slender frame lies a massive 6500mAh battery, engineered to be powerful yet lightweight. It reliably powers your experience from dawn until well after dusk, supported by industry-leading self-healing battery technology that intelligently maintains the battery’s health over time by gently restoring its inner material, ensuring the device remains a reliable partner over time.

When life offers its most vivid scenes, the NOTE Edge is ready to capture them. The 50MP professional-grade camera, utilising a large 1/2-inch sensor, masters every highlight and shadow. It preserves the golden glow of a Mumbai skyscraper, the joyful chaos of a Holi celebration, or the intricate details of a temple sculpture. With the NOTE Edge's first Live Photo Mode and Multi-focal Portrait, you can capture a slice of life complete with motion, sound, and detail, saving the laughter of a family gathering or the joy of a wedding procession. For a quick final polish, AI Studio offers one-touch professional-grade enhancements.

A long-press on the fully customizable One-Tap AI Button brings personalised convenience right to your fingertips, with its function tailored entirely to your unique preferences—including quick access to the FOLAX AI assistant for daily ease. When set to the AI assistant, it lets you instantly translate regional languages, sum up lengthy work documents, or draft engaging social media captions in a flash. Beyond FOLAX, you can program the button to launch your camera for spontaneous shots, pull up your favourite music playlist, or open frequently used apps, streamlining everyday tasks with a single, intuitive long-press and adding seamless ease to your daily rhythm.

Professional-Grade Camera to Capture Best Moments in Life

(Source: Infinix Mobility)

Driving this seamless experience is the global debut of the efficient MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G platform, ensuring smooth multitasking across APPs, social media, and games like Ludo King and Free Fire. In modern life, where connectivity is key, Infinix's self-developed UPS 3.0 AI Super Signal technology works tirelessly in the background, maintaining a strong, stable connection whether you're in a crowded Hyderabad mall, on a moving train, or at a remote retreat.

This focus on all-round performance finds its perfect expression in Infinix India's recently launched campaign, #WorldTakeNote, starring Yashasvi Jaiswal. The campaign reinforces Infinix’s belief in backing calibre before it becomes consensus and reflects the company’s core philosophy - performance over noise.

The narrative mirrors Infinix’s own challenger journey - building powerful technology consistently, without distraction, and letting product performance define perception. Each advancement is shaped by a clear emphasis on all-round power, design and user experience, allowing the product itself to define its identity. At its core, Infinix prioritises consistent innovation and meaningful technology, much like the philosophy reflected in the film. By staying committed to its fundamentals and evolving with purpose, the brand allows performance to lead the conversation, reinforcing its confidence in technology that delivers when it matters most.

NOTE Edge with Yashasvi Jaiswal as the Face of All Round Power

(Source: Infinix Mobility)

The NOTE Edge collection extends its luxurious artistry to additional, eye-catching visual expressions: Lunar Titanium and Stellar Blue. Each features a subtle cat-eye stone texture on frosted nano-glass, a modern nod to the timeless charm of gemstones cherished in India’s jewellery heritage.

The Infinix NOTE Edge understands that the most profound technology connects us more deeply to our world and to each other. It’s a thoughtful companion for India's vibrant, multi-layered life—designed not just for your hand, but for your journey. It proves that true innovation is felt, deeply and personally, making every interaction a touch more elegant and empowered. World take NOTE! This is the future of tech that blends sleek style with reliable performance, crafted for the modern Indian who lives boldly, creates fearlessly, and refuses to settle for anything less than excellence in every moment.

For more information, please visit: https://infinixmobiles.in/