Couples Make Personalisation The Big Fun Element In Their Wedding—From Themes to Invitations & Food!

Looking to tie the knot this year? Well, the lehengas-tuxedos and destination venue apart, here’s what will really make it a day (and do) to remember. Make it personal. In a trend that is only growing bigger, couples are looking to leave their lil stamp of love all over their wedding. Personalising everything is in—from secret messages sewn into veils or lehengas to motifs in mehendi, themes and games that snatch from a piece of memory or songs have a heartfelt connect with the bride or groom—and it’s conjuring up the shaadi fun in the coolest of ways!

Vow And How!

Affirming the trend, Anand Rathi of Reels and Frames, says, “Personalisation has become a defining element of modern weddings. Couples today are more detail-oriented than ever, ensuring that every aspect of their wedding reflects their journey, personalities, and love story. It’s not just about choosing a venue or theme—it’s about weaving meaningful elements into the celebration. Even wedding destinations are chosen with a story behind them—where the couple first met, where the proposal happened, or a place that holds sentimental value. In fact, we’ve even seen couples go so far as to reschedule their wedding dates just to ensure they can get married at their dream location.”

Artwork To Watercolours: How Invitations Are Playing To The Trend

Invitations go special with monograms and artwork Photograph: (Dhruvi Doshi )

While the essence of wedding invitations remains rooted in tradition, modern couples are redefining personalisation, curating every touchpoint to reflect their journey. From bespoke monograms to hand-illustrated venue maps, every design element is an opportunity to craft something meaningful. Affirming the trend, Dhruvi Doshi, wedding invitation design expert, says, “Custom artwork is taking centre stage—whether it's a watercolour rendering of the wedding venue, a whimsical sketch of the couple’s pet, or motifs inspired by their cultural heritage. These elements transform an invite from a mere announcement into a visual memoir. While the charm of physical invitations remains unmatched, digital elements are adding a new dimension. QR codes seamlessly link to wedding websites, property maps, or even augmented reality features that bring the invite to life. This fusion of print and tech ensures that while the design remains timeless, the experience feels fresh and interactive."

Explaining what goes into it all, she adds, "Today’s wedding invitations are no longer destined for the recycling bin. They are framed, stored in memory boxes, and treasured as part of a couple’s legacy. For instance, recently, inspired by Jaipur’s rich artistic heritage, we created an invite where the artwork could be framed and cherished as a decorative piece, allowing guests to take home a tangible memory of their time in the Pink City.”

F1 Race to Fireworks: Décor And Themes Spell Fun

Bringing some F1-inspired fun to the big day Photograph: ( Rainmaker Events & Entertainments)

This is where so much of the fun lies. Says Joel John, director, Rainmaker Signature Experiences, "Ninety per cent of the clients that come to us have a story to say or want a piece of their life or journey or emotion into their event. The rituals are there, the traditions are there, but more than that all the couples want a piece of themselves-whether in the decor, the dressing style, the food—something to reflect about their personality and their journey."

They created a nightclub, 'The Red Room' at their function Photograph: (Rainmaker Events & Entertainment)

He goes to to share more instances. "For this Pubjabi-Malyali wedding we did, every drink was personalised as per the Punjabi patiala, so you're not having 90 ml, you're having a 180 ml drink. Gin was given with buttermilk, rasam with whisky, so it was personalisation in terms of cultural detailing." In another big wedding, he recalls how, "In the popular movie Thallumaala, had athleisure and neon-based outfits. One of the brides loved the film so much, she had 200 of her guests even parents, dressed in athleisure—fancy neon popup colours in outfits and in the theme.”



John further states, “In decor, personalisation plays up in a big way, too. A bride and groom-to-be who studied in the UK, would frequently party at this club and loved its NY bar elements. So, they decided to have a cocktail party inspired by it, called 'The Red Room'. There was also a favourite cafe where they had their coffee meetups, so for the bridal mehendi they had the same vibes. Because they're also very fond of jazz, their last event was a Jazz Age-styled reception with a saxophonist, cocktails being given in martini glasses, with one drink named after both of them. "

Alekha Advani chose our signature love story kaliras for her big day. We personalised her kaliras with the wedding date, a trail of stars to symbolise a love story written in the stars, and other special little things

- Mrinalini Chandra

Alekha Advani with her special kaliras Photograph: (Instagram)

This Bride Gave It Her Personal Touch All The Way In Istanbul

At Sameera Sabharwal's destination wedding in Istanbul. Photograph: (Camlition Productions)

Sameera Sabharwal who got married last December in Istanbul, lets us in on what she she did. “There were three seemingly small, yet deeply meaningful details that we incorporated to add a personalised touch to our wedding. We wanted each event and its corresponding dress code to be a reflection of what we love and what brings us joy, instead of following a typical, pre-set flow of events. For instance, rather than hosting a traditional Mehendi ceremony, which held no particular significance for us, we opted for a “Garden Party” event — a celebration that resonates with our relaxed, laid-back vibe and our love for partying with our loved ones outdoors by the water.”

During our dating years, beer pong was one of our favourite weekend activities, and Nikhil and I proudly (or perhaps humorously) held the title of undefeated champions. Those carefree, joyful moments remain a cherished part of our early days together. To honour this shared tradition, we included custom beer pong tables, a playful reflection of that chapter of our relationship.





She adds, “The second personalised detail was the inclusion of customised beer pong tables at one of the events. During our dating years, beer pong was one of our favourite weekend activities, and Nikhil and I proudly (or perhaps humorously) held the title of undefeated champions. Those carefree, joyful moments remain a cherished part of our early days together. To honour this shared tradition, we included custom beer pong tables, a playful reflection of that chapter of our relationship."



They also made their thank yous personal. She explains, "Finally, one of the most time-consuming decisions was selecting the perfect thank-you gift for our guests. It was important to us that the gift embodied our values, personalities, and the essence of our wedding. After months of consideration, we finally found the perfect item: a silver leaf. To us, it reflects our deep love and connection of being with nature, resilience — representing the strength of both our families and the challenges overcome to bring us to this moment, and reflects the beauty of transformation, which highlights the journey of life and love. The leaf design was a key part of all our wedding stationary and paid tribute to the beautiful natural landscape of our wedding venue and Bodrum itself. Accompanying this gift was a special quote: "Anyone can love a rose, but it takes a lot to love a leaf. It is ordinary to love the beautiful, but it is beautiful to love the ordinary." Through these small yet meaningful details, we hoped to share not just a wedding, but intimate pieces of our love story.

They Created A Timeline Wall

Creating a timeline wall at the wedding

Taral Jadhav, Founder Do It Up shares another cool and unique way the couple honoured their memories. She says, "At the wedding of Sana Karnawat in Udaipur, we created a large, stunning timeline wall that depicted the bride and groom’s 13 years of togetherness. It a visual masterpiece, featuring photos from various milestones in their relationship, paired with heartfelt captions that told the story of their love and growth as a couple. It was also a living testament to the couple’s journey, showcasing the moments that had shaped their bond. Guests felt they were immersed in the couple’s memories, deepening their connection to the celebration. Personalisation like this adds an emotional depth to weddings, turning an already special day into a more intimate and memorable experience for everyone involved."

Personalising Veils And Lehengas

Personalising the veil is becoming increasingly popular

Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director, Aza Fashions, says, “In an era where individuality reigns supreme, brides are moving beyond traditional templates to craft wedding outfits that are truly their own. We’ve witnessed an undeniable surge in personalisation particularly in the realm of veils and lehengas where brides are infusing their personalities, stories, and emotions into every intricate detail. One of the most captivating trends this year is the customisation of veils. Whether it’s an embroidered love story woven into the fabric, a handwritten note from a loved one subtly stitched along the border, or even the wedding date monogrammed in delicate threadwork, veils have evolved into deeply sentimental keepsakes. Bollywood’s and Hollywood’s leading ladies have set the tone for this trend, inspiring brides to use their veils as canvases for their most cherished sentiments. From poetic verses to ancestral motifs, these details add a layer of emotional significance that transforms the veil into an heirloom-worthy piece.”

One of the most captivating trends this year is the customisation of veils. Whether it’s an embroidered love story woven into the fabric, a handwritten note from a loved one subtly stitched along the border, or even the wedding date monogrammed in delicate threadwork, veils have evolved into deeply sentimental keepsakes.

She says, “Lehengas, too, are being redefined with personalised artistry. Brides are opting for custom embroidery featuring everything from their love story depicted in intricate thread work to secret messages woven into the fabric that only they and their partners understand. Family crests, zodiac symbols, or elements of their cultural heritage are being thoughtfully incorporated into their ensembles.” Another take is with the hues as she explains, “While traditional reds and pinks remain popular, brides are daring to experiment with hues that hold sentimental value—such as the colour of the dress their mother wore on her wedding day or shades inspired by meaningful places in their love story.”

Words Make The Difference

Photograph: (Camlition Productions)

Siddharth Goel, Co-founder and Creative Director of Camlition Productions, says, “Weddings today are no longer just about grand venues and extravagant décor, they’re about storytelling, emotion, and personal touches that truly reflect the couple’s journey. We’ve seen a shift where personalisation is at the heart of celebrations."

He goes on to share about a practice you may not dream ending up at a modern wedding – letter writing! Elaborates Siddharth, “One of the most beautiful instances of personalisation we witnessed was when a bride handwrote 180 letters—one for each guest—expressing something unique about their bond. She went the extra mile to make it personal: for her mother, the letter was written in Hindi, and for her friends from Germany, it was in German. The joy on their faces as they received these heartfelt notes was truly priceless. In another wedding, the groom incorporated a deeply sentimental element into his attire—he created a jacket made entirely from the letters he and the bride had exchanged during their dating years. Each letter held memories of their journey together, turning his wedding outfit into a symbol of their love story. These details are what make modern weddings so special. It’s not just about celebrating love—it’s about celebrating it in a way that feels authentic, intimate, and unforgettable."

Flower Shower Stations And A 'Lil DIY

Personalised flower shower stations and tote bag making Photograph: (Baarati Inc)

There’s so much in terms of creativity here. Siddharth Goel, Co-founder & Creative Director – Camlition Productions says, “There are Photo Displays, where brides set up a gallery of photos that highlight the couple’s journey, featuring moments from their relationship, engagement, and family. You also have Custom Ceremony Vows, and a lot of weddings also have an Interactive Guestbook, where instead of a traditional guestbook, brides have started creating an interactive one, like a scrapbook where guests can add photos and write messages."

He adds, "Of late, we have seen Alternative Aisle Runners that sees brides personalising aisle runners that include meaningful quotes, symbols, or a monogram. Weddings even have a Memory Table. Couples have now started setting up a table with photos and memorabilia of loved ones who are no longer with the couple, honouring their presence in spirit.”

For Shikha Chauhan, Co-founder Director, Baarati Inc, emotions are the key here. She says, “Sentimental touches and exceptional experiences triumph over cookie-cutter ceremonies. Couples are writing vows to include in their pheras and embracing unique rituals. Adding her initials, wedding date, or a special message to the dress is something a lot of brides opt for. The most important thing is to choose personalised touches that reflect your unique style and love story so that set apart your wedding apart and we have been seein a lot of personalised perfume and flower shower stations, DIY tables and more.”

Personalisation With Food

Mousse and empanadas

The wedding dining experience has become another powerful storytelling device. Couples today are designing culinary experiences that tell their own special love stories, cultural backgrounds, and fond memories. Tanya Quadros, Co-founder, Banquet 18, shares, “One couple who organised a romantic beach wedding in Mangalore, wanted to celebrate the groom’s Colombian roots. Blending the cuisine of Colombia with the coastal landscape, dishing out delectably made Empanadas alongside fresh seafood delicacies available locally. It was a harmonious blend of two different cultures. For others, the food is a part of their love story. One couple, whose love was kindled over a cup of coffee in Indonesia. A rich luwak coffee mousse was served at their wedding, a lovely tribute to their love story that was served to their guests. It was a physical reminder of their first meeting, a reminder of their blossoming love.

Drinks get customised

She adds, “Drinks too are customised as per the couple’s preferences. On one wedding, there were specially crafted cocktails that were a combination of the bride and groom’s favourite drinks. The groom had his classic Boulevardier and Old Fashioned, and the bride Shweta loved the daring Espresso Martini and Moscow Mule. These drinks were not just drinks, but rather a liquid embodiment of their personalities, adding yet another element of customisation to the occasion. Each sip was a taste of their identity, a small detail that spoke volumes and contributed to the bigger picture.”

So, if you’re getting married, make it personal! Write those vows your way, embroider your initials on your outfit, shout your love across the skies, create a dish meant for you two and throw a shade or two to the places you’ve been to and loved. It’s all part of making the fun yours.