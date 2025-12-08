From Town To Country- How This Pune Based Wedding Planner Is Taking The Matrimonial Globe By Storm

An eternal celebration of love, the day you say I do, should feel like an ethereal day of celebration. But behind all of the beauty and seemingly effortless grandeur is a dedicated team that pulls off the show- headed by one , the wedding planner. Ever wondered what goes into the nitty gritty behind such a grand day? We get candid with Damini, the creative powerhouse behind Q Events and Weddings.

Beginning her entrepreneurial journey in Pune, today Damini designs weddings and events pan India and beyond. Taking a brand rooted in a city and building it into something that caters to a global audience is no small feat. We asked her how she pulled it off. “One of the biggest challenges for me has been proving that talent isn’t defined by geography. Coming from a smaller city like Pune, we were often compared to planners from Mumbai or Delhi, cities that automatically carry more visibility and prestige.” she says. So how did she overcome this bias?

“For me, the journey was about challenging perception and breaking the belief that creative excellence and world-class execution only come from the metros. I wanted to prove that someone from Pune could not only match but surpass the benchmark set by industry giants. Over time, Q Events & Weddingshas built a portfolio of larger-than-life weddings across India and even internationally, like our recent wedding in London.” We ask her what sets her apart from the select few that she shares this stage with, “What truly sets us apart is the way we work. We’re a close-knit team that forms genuine, lasting connections with our clients. We don’t just plan their weddings, we weave ourselves into their lives. Our growth has been entirely organic, built on trust and word of mouth from families and friends, from one celebration to the next, across cities, and now, across the globe. It’s taken almost a decade of persistence, but I’m proud to say that a brand rooted in Pune has earned its place on the international stage.”

Damini's early years in catering and hospitality gave her two invaluable lessons: precision in detail and the ability to stay calm under immense pressure. “In catering, you learn quickly that even a small miss, a delayed dish or a service slip-up, can affect someone’s entire experience. That discipline has been the foundation of how I approach weddings today. At the same time, coming from the hospitality industry and having done hotel management gives me a very unique advantage. I understand how hotels and venues operate, so I can bridge the gap between clients and venues in a way few planners can.” Hotels often see her as ‘one of them,’ which makes negotiations smoother and execution far more efficient. Balancing both sides, what the client wants and what the venue can realistically deliver, is what she considers a skillset that was learnt and earned.

We ask her to enlighten us with an instance where this saved the day, “One moment that brought all these learnings together was a wedding where sudden weather changes forced us to restructure dinner service mid-event. Hundreds of guests had to be shifted seamlessly indoors, and my catering and hospitality background helped me reorganize teams, re-sequence service, and manage hotel coordination instantly. The guests never felt the chaos happening behind the scenes, and the family kept thanking us for making it all feel so seamless.” Chaos is not what comes to mind when looking at the sublime events she’s pulled together, a reflection of how a planner can make a sunrise out of a storm. “That day reaffirmed for me how much those early experiences matter, they taught me resilience, adaptability, and gave me the ability to make the invisible details of execution look effortless.” She reminisces.

Q Events and Weddings stands out for its emotional storytelling delivered with finesse. To Damini, weddings are the perfect intersection of logistics and storytelling. On one hand, they’re highly detailed events that demand the precision of operations, timelines, vendor management, hospitality, technical execution. On the other hand, they’re deeply emotional milestones, and the role of a wedding planner is to translate those emotions into a beautiful narrative that the family and guests can experience.

At Q Events and Weddings, the team has created a culture where both coexist. “For example, during one wedding, we had a situation where a logistical hiccup with the baraat arrival could have delayed everything.” she recollects, “The event planner in me reorganized the flow and timing to keep things on track, but the wedding designer in me made sure that emotionally, the family still felt that magical, celebratory build-up. That dual lens is what sets us apart: we don’t just execute weddings, we craft experiences that are both seamless and soulful.”

Weddings today have evolved into immersive, personalized experiences that blend culture, tradition, and storytelling. Couples want celebrations that reflect their personalities and heritage, while also offering unique, interactive experiences for their guests. In steps Q Events and Weddings, with the harmony between flawless execution and sensitive consideration of the clientele’s story.

Damini got candid with a few beautiful instances,“For example, in Victoria and Rishi’s wedding in England, we combined the vibrant energy of an Indian wedding with the understated elegance of a British civil ceremony. From playful survival kits and newsletters to elephant statues and a bright yellow tuk-tuk for the baraat, every detail told their story. Guests engaged with the rituals, dance, and music, making the weekend an unforgettable experience of cross-cultural celebration."

"Similarly, Shree and Krishna’s wedding in Kerala seamlessly wove together Gujarati, Tamil, and local Kerala traditions. From Kathakali dancers and Mehendi fair-inspired décor to a traditional Sadhya feast and an enchanted forest-themed Sangeet, every moment was highly interactive and culturally immersive. A standout element was the Garba during the Sangeet, which we curated to involve all guests, blending Gujarati vibrance with Tamil warmth in a joyous, inclusive celebration.” Two corners of the world, tied together by Damini's unique vision.

At Q Events and Weddings, bringing these trends to life by creating immersive décor, integrating cross-cultural storytelling, crafting interactive guest experiences, and curating culinary journeys that reflect each couple’s unique story is what they drive for. The team is dedicated to design weddings that are not just seamless in execution, but also deeply personal, memorable, and full of emotion

⁠Luxury weddings today span destinations, cultures, and multiple days of celebrations. “Weddings today are about more than scale, they’re about creating seamless, deeply personal experiences across multiple days, cultures, and destinations. For a company based in Pune to meet the expectations of such diverse, global families, it takes the same skills, talent, and meticulous planning as any other city. The difference is that in Pune, it’s often about breaking the mindset or perception that a smaller city team can deliver as well as, or sometimes even better than a planner from a bigger metro city.”, she says. ⁠

Research is the first step at Q Events and Weddings. Starting with truly understanding each family’s traditions, preferences, and values, designing celebrations that honor their heritage while incorporating modern touches and immersive experiences, a plan is drawn keeping the client first. Strong vendor relationships, built over years of trust and collaboration, allow us to negotiate seamlessly, coordinate logistics flawlessly, and bring each event to life exactly as envisioned.





“It also requires immense foresight. she says, when asked what the most important skill of a planner is, “Weather changes, last-minute guest additions, or cultural nuances, all these are anticipated and addressed proactively. Ultimately, it’s about trust: families need to feel that we not only manage every detail flawlessly, but also care deeply about the emotional journey of their celebration. That’s how a Pune-based team like ours delivers world-class weddings anywhere in the world.”

It has been quite a journey for Damini. From Pune to the globe, we ask her what she thinks was a breakthrough event. “Back in 2019, we had a massive wedding of about 1,200 guests on a sprawling lawn, with a setup that took nearly five days to complete. It featured an open mandap with three larger-than-life peacocks made entirely of fresh flowers, extensive landscaping around the mandap, a ceiling draped with greenery and bougainvillea, warm bulb lighting overhead, and a huge lawn fully decked out for the celebration.”

Guests were visibly awestruck, unsurprisingly, “I realized we had truly arrived when the wedding unfolded. Their reactions were of sheer delight and surprise. The entire setup, including the mandap, was later recreated by others. Initially, I was quite bothered seeing it being copied, but I soon realized it was a testament to how strong and inspiring the design was. Also, the copied version was far from the original. To top it off, this was the first of our weddings to be featured in an international magazine, marking a milestone moment and the beginning of something bigger than I had ever imagined for our team.”

Q Events and Weddings have proved that world-class creativity and execution can come from any city. From their first wedding in Udaipur, to now a wedding in London, Q Events and Weddings has evolved, delivering world-class weddings not just nationally, but globally.Even though they are Pune-based, Damini has proved that world-class creativity and execution can come from any city. “We want Q Events and Weddings to be recognized as a brand that consistently delivers unparalleled experiences, whether in India or across the globe, and continues to set new benchmarks in the world of weddings and events.” she says.

What lies ahead for Q Events & Weddings? A future defined by immersive, emotionally engaging weddings and events on a global scale. “I want to honour the fairy-tale visions that people often believe exist only in dreams. The goal is to keep pushing creative boundaries - curating multi-day destination celebrations, integrating sustainable and innovative design, and crafting guest experiences that are both culturally sensitive and globally inspired.

From the very first interaction, I want every Q Events & Weddings experience to feel curated and intentional, rooted in beauty, excellence, and authenticity. That’s the path I’ve set for myself and the direction I intend to keep pursuing.”