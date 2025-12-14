Nandini & Vishnu: A fairytale Barbiecore-themed wedding in New York

After a whirlwind romance sparked on a dating app, content creator and yoga instructor Nandini Trivedi married technology executive Vishnu Rajan in a dazzling Barbiecore-themed celebration at New York’s historic Garden City Hotel. With its immersive décor, tropical cocktails, lush florals, and an appearance by Nandini’s beloved dog Baby, this enchanting wedding was equal parts playful, personal, and deeply romantic.

Credits: PTaufiq photography

From Bumble to a fairytale wedding—it sounds straight out of a modern love story. How did you prepare for such a grand celebration?

We took our time choosing vendors who felt aligned with our aesthetic and with the energy we wanted to create. Both of us love island life and Palm Beach culture, and I’ve always had a soft spot for everything Barbie—especially pink and green. We wanted the wedding to embody all of that. Working with Chetali Shah of Wedding Elegance NYC made the process seamless; she helped us bring our dream celebration to life.

Credits: PTaufiq photography

Your wedding embraced full Barbiecore, even asking guests to wear pink. How did you translate that into your décor?

We went all-in on playful, glamorous details. We served custom monogrammed coconuts with pink straws, created monogrammed dandiya pouches in pink paired with green sticks, and incorporated those colours across every touchpoint. Our floral designer, Eva Madeliena, truly transformed the ballroom. She and her team worked tirelessly to turn the space into a whimsical fairytale garden—lush, romantic, and unapologetically pink.

Credits: PTaufiq photography

You incorporated everything from a Rolls Royce exit to an acrobat in a six-foot bubble. Tell us about the vendors behind the magic.

Each vendor added their own artistry to the experience. Phoenix Entertainment performed a live acrobat routine inside a six-foot bubble, which absolutely mesmerised everyone. We brought in a live illustrator who sketched guests during the reception, giving them a meaningful keepsake to take home. Altogether we had about 25–30 vendors—curated intentionally—so our guests could enjoy everything we love: art, music, performance, and unexpected, eclectic food and drink moments.

Credits: PTaufiq photography

Credits: PTaufiq photography

Why did the Garden City Hotel feel like the natural venue for your wedding?

The Garden City Hotel is woven into our love story. It’s where we had our first date, where Vishnu proposed, and now where we exchanged our vows. Beyond the sentiment, it’s an iconic New York property and only five minutes from our home. We adore spending summer evenings on their patio, so celebrating our wedding there felt deeply personal.

Credits: PTaufiq photography

Credits: PTaufiq photography

Your relationship is rooted in simplicity—outdoor adventures, home-cooked meals. Yet the wedding had a lavish spread with international live stations and over 30 desserts. What’s your favourite cuisine, and what’s your comfort meal at home?

Our favourite cuisine changes depending on the day because we’ve travelled so much; each place we visit leaves us with new inspirations and flavours. But at home, nothing beats a warm bowl of sambhar and rice. It’s grounding, familiar, and always comforting.

Relationships today can feel fragile. As a yoga instructor, what guides you in keeping the mind and body calm—and a marriage strong?

Communication is the foundation. Being honest, clear, and open about expectations, values, and big decisions saves couples from unnecessary friction later. Harmony starts with alignment—emotionally, mentally, and practically. When both partners are on the same page, everything else flows with ease.

You’re avid travellers. What is your favourite destination as a couple? And where to next?

We’ve explored everywhere from Morocco to Maldives to Bora Bora, but our heart always returns to Paradise Island in the Bahamas. It’s our happy place. We stay at the Four Seasons Ocean Club or Atlantis, visit the Sivananda Yoga Ashram, take classes together, and reconnect with our spiritual side. It reminds us of what truly matters. As for our next trip—we’re spontaneous travellers. We love letting the universe decide.