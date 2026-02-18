Santorini To Cairo- A Wedding Story Straight Out Of A Film

The towering pyramids of Giza are perhaps the crowning jewel of Cairo, the city with an old soul. A letter to eternity in stone, inspiring artwork and architecture for centuries. The city of Cairo is alive, its age-old monuments, sandstone-clad pavements and walls oozing with poetry.

Just like the Pyramids of Giza and the Blue domes of Santorini, places transcend history to become a much-loved destination for thousands even today, a melting pot for artisans, history lovers and those with a penchant for culture. Culminating from all of this are wonderfully revitalising experiences that merge the new-age with the old-world. Let us dive into one such experience as we embark on a journey of love with Akansha Bakshi and Krunal Pardiwalas, from India to Greece to Egypt and beyond.How It All Began- Saying Yes In Sunny Santorini

Their love story unfolded in front of the sun-bathed, blue-domed Santorini, Greece, long before Cairo made history. Against the backdrop of expansive views of the Aegean and whitewashed buildings surrounding the moment, Krunal popped the question in picturesque Santorini.

Akansha said yes to eternal love with the everlasting blue domes as witness, setting the stage for what would later become a world-famous celebration. Their journey, documented using the hashtag #PardiofaKind, is a tale of love based on fate, tradition, and a common goal.

A Suitable Boy, A Suitable Girl and a Rather Suitable Venue

Clicked by Jodi Clickers

Rarely does a union symbolise the merging of industrial heritage and academic excellence. The bride Akansha Bakshi, is a profound academic, a Joint Director of Jaipur National University and CEO of Sandeep and Family LLP, driving innovations in luxury hospitality.

The groom Krunal Pardiwala, part of a prominent Mumbai-based family with a rich history in the printing and graphic arts industry, now pursues a career in wealth management while maintaining his family's legacy.

When, as avid travellers do, the couple explored multiple global destinations, eventually Cairo revealed itself as the one. From that moment onward, every event was intentionally designed to build toward a singular, historic crescendo at the Pyramids.

Setting The Glitzy Stage

As we glance into the magnificent four-day journey of love, one can’t help but notice that the themes were as ambitious as they were wonderfully diverse. A Storytelling-Driven celebration that was designed as one cohesive narrative, no small feat.

With a range of events each distinctly themed, from the Ace of Hearts to an English wedding ceremony to the Sangeet at the Pyramids of Giza, culminating with a grand Indian wedding and reception, highlighted by a baraat led by a supercar convoy and a dazzling DJ finale- it was truly the blend of heritage and modern glitz. From branded convoys and couture décor to carefully chosen welcome baskets, shawls, menus, and custom gifting, luxury personalisation was present at every touchpoint. Each element of Akansha's kaleeras reflected their tale, from the Pyramid (Egypt) to the AK monogram, the number 25 (their wedding date and her birthdate), and a ring (their togetherness).

Playing The Cards Of Love Right- The Ace Of Hearts Ceremony

Clicked by Jodi Clickers

The grandiose festivities began with a flash of colour-a spectacular black, white, and red soirée that included theatrical narrative, immersive LED staging, and entrances reminiscent of roulette. The couple looked dreamy in Gaurav Gupta ensembles, whilst Danish and Shabbab Sabri's incredible performances brought the evening to life and transformed the ballroom into a high-energy extravaganza where production, music, and couture came together.

An Entree For What Was To Come

Clicked by Jodi Clickers

A serene daytime ceremony, was where the couple first said their I dos, the Bride looked serene in an Amit Aggarwal ensemble. Blush pinks, ivories, and soft greens, a colour scheme inspired by Ladurée pastels, offered a romantic counterpoint to the grandeur that followed. In a heartfelt gesture, Aan I Do handbag was borrowed from her sister, a handwritten message from her mother on blue paper placed inside her purse, a custom veil, and her late Nanaji's tie were all worn by her cousin, who oversaw the ceremony.

An Night For The Books At St Regis New Capital

Clicked by Jodi Clickers

It truly was the night of impeccable magic. In front of the timeless Pyramids of Giza, was where the wedding's pivotal moment unfolded. Fire performers and elaborate staging greeted guests as they arrived in customised convoys, with a Bentley transporting the pair.

Clicked by Jodi Clickers

With powerful performances by Kanika Kapoor and the renowned Sajid, the evening reached unforgettably high levels, turning the ancient wonder into the setting for the first-ever Indian Sangeet at the Pyramids of Giza. When history and heritage collided, India made waves around the world. The festivities came to a dramatic close with a magnificent fireworks show that illuminated the Egyptian skyline.

The Roman Reverie A Culmination Of Grandness At The Indian Wedding And Reception

Following a lively baraat accompanied by a DJ truck and supercar convoy, the exquisite festivities continued with a traditional ceremony in pastel colours with fountains and exquisite flowers.

Clicked by Jodi Clickers

The wedding ended with a lavish ballroom celebration straight out of a movie, that included a five-foot fairy-tale cake, a laser-light transition into a DJ finale, a grand staircase entry, live violin and saxophone, and choreographed ballroom dances.

Behind The Big Day- A List Of Many Firsts

The four-day celebration of eternal love unfolded from January 23 to January 26, 2026, in Cairo, Egypt. With multiple historic milestones: the first Indian wedding at The St. Regis New Capital and the first-ever Indian Sangeet hosted at the Pyramids of Giza, the wedding was a celebration of heritage and legacy.

But what goes behind it all? Say the planners Pratik & Jueta Hemdev, YOLO Entertainment & Weddings, “The first Indian wedding in Cairo, with the first-ever Indian sangeet at the timeless Pyramids of Giza, where love, legacy, and history were created together. We are deeply grateful to be part of this journey, and to Krunal and Akansha and the families for trusting us with something so special.”