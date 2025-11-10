SDS Studio’s Sabareesh Sankar On Building A Global Vision For Indian Wedding Storytelling

In the world of luxury weddings, where every detail is curated and every moment unfolds like a symphony, few photographers have mastered the art of storytelling with the cinematic finesse of Sabareesh Sankar.

As Co-Founder and Creative Director of SDS Studio–a legacy established by his father in 1983–Sankar carries forward four decades of tradition while reimagining it for a discerning, global clientele.

From chemistry to cameras

Sankar’s journey to photography may seem unconventional. Trained as a chemical engineer and having spent years in the corporate world at Infosys, the return to photography was less a leap of faith than a homecoming.

“Creativity finds its way back to you, no matter where life takes you,” he reflects.

Photography was a constant thread in his life. Growing up amidst cameras and rolls of film, he spent countless hours in his father’s darkroom, watching images come to life.

Even while climbing the corporate ladder, Sankar spent weekends behind the lens, slowly shaping what would become SDS Studio—a name now synonymous with nuanced storytelling in India and abroad.

Cinematic storytelling

At the heart of Sankar’s work lies observation, empathy, and authenticity. Traditional wedding photography captures moments whereas Sankar crafts experiences. “It’s not about over-directing. The bond we build with the couple and their families allows the story to unfold naturally,” he explains.

Every wedding begins with understanding the couple, be it their energy, their personalities, and the moments that matter most. From there, Sankar moves to visual planning: scouting locations, studying light, and envisioning scenes, all while leaving room for spontaneity. On the wedding day, his team intervenes only when necessary, allowing real emotion to breathe naturally.

For couples seeking heirloom-quality imagery, his advice is simple: focus on connection over perfection. “When there’s mutual comfort and trust, your photographs become more than images; they become an honest, emotional reflection of your day,” he says.

Celebrating culture with contemporary elegance

Sankar’s signature lies in blending cultural authenticity with modern elegance. Every ritual and tradition carries meaning, aiming to capture that without turning it into a visual cliché. Natural light, careful composition, and thoughtful pacing come next, transforming ceremonies into timeless narratives.

Destination weddings, in particular, offer unique opportunities to weave stories that are both personal and visually striking. From palatial celebrations in India to weddings across Chicago, Ireland, Thailand, Dubai, and the Maldives, Sankar has a rare talent for balancing the grandeur of location with the intimacy of emotion.

His wedding film for actress Aswathy Warrier, which garnered significant media attention, remains a defining example of how his storytelling resonates far beyond the event itself.

Recognition and reflection

Sankar’s work has garnered accolades from across the industry. SDS Studio has won multiple Wedding Sutra Photography Awards in 2023 and 2024, including the coveted Wedding Filmmaker of the Year, alongside recognition from WOW Awards Asia, GIWA, and ET Panache’s 35 under 35.

SDS Studio was also crowned the runner-up for the ‘Wedding Filmer of the Year’ at the WeddingSutra Awards 2025.

Yet, for Sankar, these honours are less about validation than reminders to stay true to his ethos. “Photography is about revealing what is felt,” he says. “Empathy and presence help emotions naturally find their way into the frame.”

Looking ahead

Beyond weddings, Sankar is exploring art, editorial, and film, bringing the same storytelling sensibility to new creative directions. Mentorship remains a cornerstone of his philosophy. “It’s about helping the next generation find their voice, experiment, and grow while staying true to the values of honesty, emotion, and craftsmanship,” he says.