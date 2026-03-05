Twelve Years in the Making: The Wedding of Joanna Conde and Aashiv Adnani

What followed was a three-day celebration in Bengaluru that refused to be contained by the word 'wedding'. It was a cultural odyssey, a love letter written in florals and fragrance and food, and — in the quiet moments between the music and the dancing — a deeply personal reckoning with how some things are simply meant to be.

1ST NOVEMBER — THE FIRST I DO

The Western ceremony set the tone for everything that came after. Named Eternal Garden, the space felt suspended in time — a mirrored aisle, white florals shimmering in the afternoon light, and the quiet intimacy of open skies. Joanna's Sophie Couture gown shaped the entire aesthetic: soft, sculptural, and unmistakably romantic.

There was meaning in the setting too. Aashiv is a passionate golfer, and the endless green horizon felt like a quiet nod to a part of him that had always been present. As a live violinist played, the couple exchanged vows in a moment so still, so charged with feeling, that those who were there describe it as the one they kept returning to long after the celebrations ended.

“We were actually hesitant about including personal vows at first because we felt it was too vulnerable. Standing there, speaking directly to each other in front of everyone who has shaped our lives, felt profoundly intimate and grounding amid the scale of the celebrations. There was something so special about just the two of us, choosing each other again, and forever.”

1ST NOVEMBER — SANGEET: WRITTEN IN THE STARS

By nightfall, the mood had shifted from intimate to cosmic. The sangeet, titled Written in the Stars, was less a party than a thesis — a visual and emotional argument for the idea that their reunion was never accidental. Celestial hues, floating lights, and cosmic detailing transformed the space into something otherworldly.

The menu was equally intentional. Catering was flown in from Izumi, the celebrated Japanese restaurant in Mumbai — a personal nod to Joanna's years growing up in Japan and the couple's shared obsession with Japanese food. It was exactly the kind of detail that made this wedding feel less like a production and more like a portrait.

The evening's emotional peak arrived with a WeddingNama film tracing their journey from childhood to the present — a piece that would later move an entire room to silence. Performances by Sukhbir and DJ Madoc carried the celebration into the early hours, turning the space into, as guests described it, a sea of light and laughter.

2ND NOVEMBER — SACRED BLOOM: THE INDIAN WEDDING

For the pheras, the couple chose a setting that felt ancient and alive at once — nestled in nature, serene and full of prayerful energy. The theme, Sacred Bloom, spoke to love as something that flowers in stillness. And the execution was breathtaking: cascading blooms, temple steps lined with petals, and towering floral peacocks framing the mandap like guardians of the ceremony.

Joanna descended a stone staircase in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga — an entrance that those present describe as cinematic. Sagar Bhatia's soulful performance filled the air, and the evening closed with a 50-plus live station dinner that wrapped the day in warmth and abundance.

2ND NOVEMBER — AFTER EDIT: BACCARAT ROUGE

The finale was named after a fragrance — and it delivered on every note. Baccarat Rouge reimagined the after-party as an immersive red-and-gold world of candlelight, velvet, and crystal. Old-world glamour with a modern pulse. DJ Krish (TBOM) curated a set from their school years, collapsing time in the most joyful way possible.

Then came the moment the room will not forget. WeddingNama premiered their same-day edit — and the space went silent. Then came the tears. Then the applause. For the couple, it was their first time seeing the film.

“Experiencing it for the first time alongside everyone we love was incredibly emotional. It was like witnessing our own memories reframed through the eyes of the people who shared them with us. We'll never forget that feeling.”

IN THEIR OWN WORDS...

Twelve years apart, then one Valentine's Day changed everything. When you saw each other again, did it feel like continuity — or like meeting someone entirely new?

It felt unmistakably like continuity. There was something deeply familiar about being in each other's presence again — and yet it was also the strangest feeling, to have the emotions of our first love resurface, now blended with entirely new ones. It wasn't like meeting someone new at all; it was like recognising a love that had always been there, simply waiting for us to find our way back to it.

A Mexican-Indian wedding is no small feat. Where did the two worlds clash in the planning, and where did they complement each other naturally?

Ironically and thankfully, very little clashed. Both cultures are vibrant, family-centred, emotional, and celebratory at heart. The real challenge was logistical rather than cultural — how to fit everything meaningfully into the schedule. We ultimately chose to replace a conventional reception with a sangeet, which felt like the most joyful and authentic way to bring both worlds together.

The celestial theme was clearly more than aesthetic. Was there a single moment in your story where you felt the universe had genuinely intervened?

After twelve years apart, in different countries and completely different phases of life, the fact that we were somehow drawn back to each other felt almost impossible to explain. We were each other's first love as teenagers — we never imagined we would become each other's forever. That sense that something had been gently guiding our paths back together all along is what shaped the celestial theme. It felt like the most honest way to describe a love that had always felt written in the stars.

Izumi flown in from Mumbai, an after-party named after your favourite fragrance, DJ sets from your school years. How did you decide which personal details made the cut?

We approached every detail through one lens: did it feel like us? We realised early on how rare it is to have all your favourite people in one place, so we allowed ourselves to fill the celebration with our favourite things and memories. We wanted the entire weekend to feel layered with destiny and nostalgia — a reflection of where we began and everything that led us back to each other.

Had you seen the film before it played? And what did it feel like watching your entire journey compressed into one moment, in front of everyone who loves you?

We hadn't seen it at all, so experiencing it for the first time alongside everyone we love was incredibly emotional. Watching those three days — the most meaningful and beautiful days of our lives — unfold through so many perspectives felt surreal, almost out of body. We'll never forget that feeling. It was truly magical.

Three days, four celebrations, a lifetime of emotion. When it was all finally over, what was the one moment you kept coming back to?

We kept returning to our vow exchange. We were hesitant about including personal vows at first — it felt too vulnerable. But we decided to go ahead almost at the last minute, and we're endlessly grateful we did. Standing there, speaking directly to each other in front of everyone who has shaped our lives, felt profoundly intimate and grounding amid the scale of everything. Just the two of us, choosing each other again, and forever.

All photographs by WeddingNama