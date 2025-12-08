10 Warm And Comforting Perfumes If You Love The Smell Of Cinnamon Spice And Gingerbread

When the air is bitingly cold and the evenings get longer, a warm spritz of perfume can bring a similar effect to an oversized cashmere blanket; cosy, plush and comforting. It's a cocooning waft that makes you feel taken care of while ensuring a sumptuous trail of scent - warm perfumes are almost always a guaranteed compliment-magnet due to its familiar,delicious notes.

The Best Warm Perfumes For Winter

Editor's Choice

Parfums de Marly Althaïr EDP

Best For long-lasting

Bottega Veneta Almost Dawn EDP

Best Warm Ginger

Jo Malone London Ginger Biscuit Cologne

Best Everyday Scent

Replica Jazz Club EDT

Best Understated Scent

Le Labo The Noir EDP

What Is A Warm Perfume?

This scent category is often populated by notes that are plush and delectable. Picture all the things that evoke the feeling of being wrapped up in a soft jumper while taking solace in a countryside cabin during the holidays: smoky log fires, bourbon vanilla, freshly-baked gingerbread, woody interiors, old books, mulled wine, spiced hot chocolates and pomanders.

Because warm fragrance compositions are generally made with scents many of us grew up with, it often brings a sense of comfort and nostalgia to the wearer; like a much-needed hug. It also tends to have a pleasant effect on those around you. Even if you're not a fan of cinnamon-laced spritzes yourself, there's no denying its intoxicating pull.

When done right and balanced with more luminous accords such as bergamot and woods, these delectable gourmand notes will take on a sophisticated appeal that's refined and plush rather than cloyingly sweet. Warm notes tend to linger on the skin for longer, too.

Ahead, The Warm, Plush Perfumes To Cosy Up To This Winter

A hit on the ELLE beauty desk, Althaïr is informed by the opulent lifestyle in French royal courts during the 18th century, where one is surrounded by grandeur that's equally plush and cocooning. Instead of old cashmere and wood cabins, it provides the kind of warmth you get from strolling along Versaille's hall of mirrors on a winter's evening wearing the fluffiest faux fur, floor-dusting coat. Creamy, spiced vanilla takes centre stage, and the scent projection lasts for hours on end.

Best For Long-Lasting

Bottega Veneta Almost Dawn EDP

Possibly the most elegantly-designed bottle on this list, what's inside is just as impressive. Almost Dawn captures the sultry warmth of the evening light with smooth vanilla tempered by roasted chestnuts. The spicy hit of pepper in the opening brings balance to Almost Dawn, keeping it from veering overtly sweet or creamy.

Best Warm Ginger

Jo Malone London Ginger Biscuit Cologne

With an olfactory pyramid that reads like a cookie recipe, it's no surprise that Ginger Biscuit is delicious and moreish. But this is Jo Malone London, which means it's far from being saccharine sweet and juvenile. Instead, here is a comforting scent that smells like being home for Christmas after a long year away; familiar and cosy.

Best Everyday Scent

Replica Jazz Club EDT

Fancy snuggling up by a roaring fireplace in a basement jazz club lined with cocooning leather wingback chairs and dark wooden bar tops? A spritz of this will take you there. While it is a skin-hugging spicy vanilla, there's a luminosity here that makes it easy to wear and not cloyingly heady.

Best Understated Scent

Le Labo The Noir EDP

If a cup of freshly brewed black tea feels like the antidote to all your problems, The Noir is set to be your next favourite. It's warm and grounding without turning to spices or vanilla; just a gently creamy scent with soft wafts of smokiness that lingers on the skin without overwhelming the senses.

Best Unsweetened scent

Diptyque Eau Duelle Eau de Parfum

A drier take on vanilla for those who prefer their fragrances to be enigmatic and unsweetened. There's an antique feel to Eau Duelle, as though you've wandered through the streets of Paris on a raining evening and stumbled into an old bookshop filled with rare first editions.

Best For Evenings

Armani/Prive Santal Dan Sha EDT

A grown-up, smartly-dressed take on sandalwood. A gentlest splash of bergamot brings a golden glow to this creamy, enveloping composition of delicious spices.

Best For Daytime

Aesop Above Us, Steorra EDP

Inspired by the stars and galaxies, there's a sparkly, effervescent quality to Above Us, Steorra that lifts the spirits. If most 'warm' fragrances make you want to cosy up in bed, this feels like having a cup of chai latte before taking on the day.

Best Gourmand Spice

Penhaligon's Changing Constance EDP

Caramel and cardamom at its most sophisticated. Changing Constance is a warm hug in a bottle, and should you need a scent to make you stand just a little taller and feel a little more reassured at your next Christmas party - this is it.

Best Comforting Scent

Experimental Perfume Club Tonka Extraordinaire EDP

True to its brand identity, there's nothing formulaic about EPC's creations. Tonka Extraordinaire sees the addition of nutty and savoury sesame and hazelnut to add depth and balance to roasted tonka beans. The softest hints of iris bring a sense of nostalgia, making this a warm scent you'll want to snuggle up to time and again.

