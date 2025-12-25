2025 In Beauty And Wellness: What Worked, What Didn’t, What We’d Repeat

2025 was a big year for trends that looked great on social media and made some very confident promises. We experimented with makeup aesthetics that incorporated fruit and coffee references, drawing inspiration from wellness treatments that felt extremely high-tech. We tried most of what came our way. Some worked surprisingly well, some were enjoyable but impractical, and a few left us unsure whether we would repeat them. Here's a look at the beauty and wellness trends we tested this year.

Guava Girl Makeup

This trend was all about warm pinks, glossy skin and a soft flush across the cheeks. It photographed beautifully and complemented Indian skin tones particularly well. The finish was fresh and youthful, but it struggled in heat and humidity. A great option for short outings and daytime events, but not the most reliable for long days.

Latte Makeup

Latte makeup focused on browns, bronzes and caramel tones across the eyes, cheeks and lips. It was wearable, flattering and easy to adapt for daily routines. On deeper skin tones, it looked especially polished. While it felt a little predictable at times, it was one of the more practical trends of the year.

Grunge Makeup

Grunge makeup made its return with smudged eyeliner, blurred lips and deliberately imperfect finishes. It looked striking in the evening and in low light, but was harder to pull off during the day. The line between relaxed and messy was thin, and this trend needed careful application to avoid looking tired.

Latina Makeup

Bold liner, sculpted skin, defined lips and glamour defined this trend. It was confident and striking, and it translated well for parties and formal events. For everyday wear, especially in warmer climates, it felt heavy and time-consuming.

Cryotherapy

Cryotherapy was one of the most talked-about wellness treatments of the year. The experience was intense, but it did deliver short-term benefits like reduced muscle soreness and a refreshed feeling. It worked best as an occasional treatment rather than a regular routine.

Compression Therapy

Compression boots became popular for recovery and relaxation. The treatment improved circulation and helped reduce swelling, particularly after long days or workouts. Once you settled into the process, it was deeply relaxing. This was one wellness trend that felt genuinely useful.

Facial Yoga with Microcurrent

Facial yoga combined with microcurrent devices gained momentum in 2025. When done consistently, it helped with facial definition and reduced tension. The results were subtle but noticeable over time. This trend required discipline, as the benefits faded quickly when routines were skipped.

Hydrogen Therapy

Hydrogen therapy entered the wellness space with claims around inflammation and recovery. The experience was calming, and some people reported feeling lighter and more balanced afterwards. However, the results varied, and it wasn't easy to measure long-term impact.

High-Gloss Makeup

Glossy finishes dominated this year, from lips to eyelids to cheekbones. The look was fresh and modern but required frequent touch-ups, particularly in humid weather. Best suited for shorter wear times and controlled environments.

Not every trend from 2025 was worth repeating, but experimenting helped refine what actually works. The biggest takeaway was that trends are useful as references, not rules. Picking what suits your skin, lifestyle and climate made all the difference.

