Mid-December Beauty Drops To Add To Your Holiday Wish List

Feeling the urge to switch up your routine? These new beauty drops are worth the attention. With playful textures, smarter formulas and just the right amount of glow, there’s plenty here to get excited about. From hardworking skincare to makeup that feels easy to wear, consider this your nudge to make everyday beauty a little more enjoyable.

Aveda Miraculous High Shine Concentrate Hair Oil

Aveda’s Miraculous Oil is finally in India, and it totally lives up to the hype. Soft, shiny and heavenly, it’s the plant-powered hair treat that makes every day feel like a salon visit at home.

Dermalogica Powerbright Dark Spot Peel

Meet your 15-minute at-home glow-up with Dermalogica India’s PowerBright Dark Spot Peel. Clinically tested across all skin tones, it fades dark spots, calms post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and delivers noticeable results in just five uses.

Hula Hoop by Foxtale

Foxtale’s Hula Hoop is here to make bodycare your favourite part of the day. With derm-grade actives, playful textures and delicious scents, it tackles pigmentation, strawberry skin and dullness. This is self-care that actually works and gives you a little feel-good moment every time.

Diptyque Sapin Candle

Light Diptyque’s candle and step into a magical Saint-Germain-des-Prés escape. Warm pine, cedar and moss fill the room, making your space feel festive, magical, and totally relaxed.

Hibiscus Monkey Foot Balm

Show your feet some love! This mess-free, buttery balm is packed with vitamins and botanicals to heal and revive tired soles. Perfectly made for life on the move.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Gel Tint

For skin that stays dewy, fresh and flawless from morning meetings to evening plans. Lightweight, buildable and hydrating, Hydro Grip 12H Gel Tint gives you glow without stealing extra minutes from your day.

MORPHE

Morphe makes its return to India with bold pigments, pro-grade tools and the formulas creators swear by. From the versatile Cheek Thrills Blush to the richly pigmented Outer Spice Palette, these are made for mixing, experimenting and building standout looks.

Fraganote Discovery Set: The Royal Story