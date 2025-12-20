Mid-December Beauty Drops To Add To Your Holiday Wish List

Feeling the urge to switch up your routine? These new beauty drops are worth the attention. With playful textures, smarter formulas and just the right amount of glow, there’s plenty here to get excited about. From hardworking skincare to makeup that feels easy to wear, consider this your nudge to make everyday beauty a little more enjoyable.
Aveda Miraculous High Shine Concentrate Hair Oil
Aveda’s Miraculous Oil is finally in India, and it totally lives up to the hype. Soft, shiny and heavenly, it’s the plant-powered hair treat that makes every day feel like a salon visit at home.
Dermalogica Powerbright Dark Spot Peel
Meet your 15-minute at-home glow-up with Dermalogica India’s PowerBright Dark Spot Peel. Clinically tested across all skin tones, it fades dark spots, calms post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and delivers noticeable results in just five uses.
Hula Hoop by Foxtale
Foxtale’s Hula Hoop is here to make bodycare your favourite part of the day. With derm-grade actives, playful textures and delicious scents, it tackles pigmentation, strawberry skin and dullness. This is self-care that actually works and gives you a little feel-good moment every time.
Diptyque Sapin Candle
Light Diptyque’s candle and step into a magical Saint-Germain-des-Prés escape. Warm pine, cedar and moss fill the room, making your space feel festive, magical, and totally relaxed.
Hibiscus Monkey Foot Balm
Show your feet some love! This mess-free, buttery balm is packed with vitamins and botanicals to heal and revive tired soles. Perfectly made for life on the move.
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Gel Tint
For skin that stays dewy, fresh and flawless from morning meetings to evening plans. Lightweight, buildable and hydrating, Hydro Grip 12H Gel Tint gives you glow without stealing extra minutes from your day.
MORPHE
Morphe makes its return to India with bold pigments, pro-grade tools and the formulas creators swear by. From the versatile Cheek Thrills Blush to the richly pigmented Outer Spice Palette, these are made for mixing, experimenting and building standout looks.
Fraganote Discovery Set: The Royal Story
Let’s travel across India through scent. From the spicy warmth of the East to the lush palatial gardens of the West, each fragrance of Saffron, Santal, Amber and Gardens brings a touch of wanderlust, even from the comfort of home.
Shankara Yoga Nidra Ritual
Shankara’s Yoga Nidra Ritual is basically your new night-time wind-down bestie. With 24K gold, ghee-rich goodness, dreamy mists and a guided yogic sleep session, all coming together to help your skin and your mind clock out, calm down and drift into deep rest.
Nykaa Cosmetics X Naagin Hot Sauce Plumping Lip Gloss
Amp up the heat this winter with spicy, shiny and juicy lip plumping gloss! With a tingly plump and fiery-red pop, it’s bold, playful and packed with heat.
Fix My Curls Caramel Espresso Martini Hair Mist
No need to dress up or queue for a cocktail, your hair can sip it instead! The Caramel Espresso Martini Hair Mist leaves your hair smelling irresistible like a cosy, indulgent cloud of sweet caramel, rich espresso and creamy vanilla-amber.
Guess Seductive Dream Eau de Toilette
Seductive Dream by Guess needs to be on your shelf right now. It is a flirty, dreamy fragrance with juicy pear, creamy gardenia and warm vanilla-amber that lingers long after you’ve left, leaving a playful trail behind.
Engage Brazilian Maracuja Perfume Gift Set
Inspired by Brazilian maracuja, these perfumes bring together fruity, juicy notes and comforting warmth. Each fragrance feels different yet familiar, making it a feel-good choice for anyone who loves smelling fresh, cosy and effortlessly put together.
INTO IT
INTO IT is here to save men from skincare confusion. Clean, powerful, and designed for Indian skin, it keeps routines simple while tackling oil, dullness and fine lines. Your skin gets results, you get compliments.
