7 Cool Yet Wearable Beauty Moments From Paris Fashion Week SS26 — From French Fringes To Austen Blush

Each season, we tune into the four consecutive Fashion Weeks, eyes keenly glued to the runway for show-stopping beauty moments that will inspire the year ahead. Paris Fashion Week marks the finale of the season, with shows such as Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford, Chloé, and Vivienne Westwood all making a statement return. With them comes a reinvention of each brand's signature beauty moment. Some remain true to their identity, exuding cool-girl finesse through effortlessly glamorous hairstyles, while others embrace a more adventurous, unexpected make-up moment; think graphic lips and twinkling lids. And while we love to marvel at the weird and wonderful beauty looks that only models could master, we're always on the hunt for a wearable version we can recreate for everyday life.

Here, we've rounded up the very best, easy-to-recreate beauty moments from the SS26 season, complete with insider tips from the creators behind them and the must-try products to polish off each look. From French bob-inspired fringes to playful, modern lashes, you can expect to see these statement beauty ensembles everywhere in 2025 and beyond.

Cloud Curls At Christian Dior

If you're looking for a way to zhuzh up your natural texture this season, these airy, voluminous curls couldn't be more romantic. The key is to enhance your hair's natural waves with an air-dry cream, finessing damp lengths with a body-building mousse beforehand to add volume throughout. A clean, defined part is integral to the style — use a rat-tail comb to create that precise, graphic line.

When it comes to make-up, the fresher the better. 'The intention was to accentuate and enhance the natural beauty of each face,' explains key artist Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Beauty. 'The make-up plays with the light, reflecting translucent, fresh, even skin, elevated by nude shades that blend in to deliver glow in a contemporary spirit.'

Dolly Lashes At Mossi

This fluttery make-up look is perfect for accentuating the eyes, complete with a softly contoured black liner along the lash line and the subtle beige in the tightline, as well as a delicately spidery application of false lashes.

Pair this whimsical beauty moment with a pared-back yet glossy complexion and a hint of minimal lip colour. A structured brow will bring balance to the upper face, while a dewy glaze of highlighter keeps the look fresh and modern.

French Fringes At Zimmermann

If you're looking for the next girl-next-door haircut, this low effort styling exudes Parisian chic. As seen at Zimmermann, Isabel Marant and Chloé, these vintage Jane Birkin-inspired letterbox bangs are ultra-flattering but require little styling time or finesse.

'The French fringe is an effortlessly cool hairstyle that suits any face shape because it's tailored around the cheekbones,' explains hairdresser Melissa Timplerely. 'For example, if you have a shorter forehead, it will be cut shorter in the middle, whereas if you have a longer forehead, the fringe can be eyelash-skimming and widened out towards the cheekbones to contour the face beautifully.'

'The best way to style a fringe like this is by using a flat brush to dry it to the left and then to the right, followed by using irons to create a slight bevel at the ends — this gives lift and texture rather than the big blowout, Sabrina Carpenter-style vibes,' she explains. 'Authentic Beauty Concept’s Dry Shampoo is my must-have for fringes. I apply it onto clean hair to give longevity to the fringe (think of it like applying deodorant to clean skin before you sweat).'

Feather Flutter At Thom Browne

While we’ll likely skip the micro-fringe, micro-bob, and braided-tail hat trick, there's something undeniably stylish about the delicate feather-lash detail at Thom Browne SS26.

When it comes to recreating this playful beauty moment, you have two options: take the trend literally by bonding a vibrant half-lash with falsies glue, or channel the look with a swipe of colourful mascara or eyeliner on the outer eye.

Goddess Waves At Giambattista Valli

Romance always plays a key role in Fashion Week beauty, whether it's in the form of a classic red lip or a prettifying up-do. This season, the traditional polite elegance is disrupted with a slightly roughed-up edge, as hairstylist Pablo Kuemin explains here.

'The idea was to give the girls strength and edge while still referencing softness,' explains Kuemin. 'The challenge was to create hair that felt tougher, less traditionally feminine, but still undeniably beautiful. The slick finish creates discipline, while the waves add movement and grace. The result: a polished, modern take on classical beauty – strong, refined and quintessentially Giambattista Valli.'

While creating finger waves yourself is no small feat, this majestic beauty look is perfect for red carpets and party season alike.

'Hair was slicked back close to the scalp using Schwarzkopt Session Label The Jelly to build a hardened glossy silhouette that framed the face and suggested the elegance of a turban inspired by the oil painting,' he explains. 'At the back, sculpted delicate finger waves were locked in – a nod to fabric caught in the wind, subtle yet commanding.'

Silver Sunset Eyes At Christopher Esber

While a chrome accent has a quintessentially wintery feel, there's something evergreen about these contrasting warm and cool tones at Christopher Esber SS26.

'A light, effortless wash of colour using the warm 4th corner colour in the Hourglass Curator Palette ' ', a rich warm shade to add subtle depth to the socket when diffused,' explains Filomena Natoli, key make-up artist at the show. '' ' in Scattered Light is applied to catch the light, delivering impact and a soft sheen across the lids. The result is a modern, sun-kissed eye that complements the collection’s resort sensibility.'

Austen Blush At Ann Demeulemeester

'While blush seems to have taken a bit of a backseat this season, a natural, bare-skinned flush has taken its place. Cue Ann Demeulemeester’s romantic yet rugged beauty ensemble, inspired by Austen-era heroines like Elizabeth Bennet, complete with the kind of believable winter rosiness you can see on the models here.

When it came to hair, a similar vein of storytelling was integral to the final look.

'It begins with two Jane Austen characters who have fallen in love, then moves to a basketball game and onto a gig,' explains key hairstylist Anthony Turner. 'It starts very romantic, then progresses - getting a bit sweatier and sexier at the basketball game - and finally becomes fully drenched from the mosh pit. It’s very rock ’n’ roll.'

In terms of products, he says: 'The Schwarzkopf Session Label Paste and Texturizer were the heroes; they gave me the romance but also the drenched look.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.