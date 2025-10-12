ELLE Exclusive: Festive Season Shines As Anastasia Beverly Hills And Abhinav Mishra Light Up Diwali

I love Diwali almost as much as I love a good highlighter. The lights, the lehengas, the sweets, and, of course, the perfect excuse to bring out my inner glam goddess. So when I heard that Anastasia Beverly Hills was collaborating with Abhinav Mishra, the designer whose mirror work I’d happily drape my entire wardrobe in, I knew this was going to be something special.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills x Abhinav Mishra Festive Gift Boxes are the kind of collection that makes you pause mid-scroll and whisper, “I need it.” Available across retailer platforms, the four limited-edition kits, Peachy Pataka, Dewy Gulab, Lash Drama, and Jamun Crush — are each as striking as their names. The collaboration brings together Anastasia Beverly Hills’ cult-favourite formulas with Abhinav Mishra’s exquisite craftsmanship, resulting in a blend of luxury and tradition that feels distinctly modern yet deeply rooted in Indian artistry.

These boxes aren’t just packaging; they’re keepsakes — the kind of thing you’d want to display, not stash away. With intricate mirror work, soft metallic tones, and thoughtful curation, it’s clear this collection was designed with the festive season in mind, where every detail matters.

Heritage Meets Glamour

Personally, I’ve already set my sights on Peachy Pataka. With its soft peach tones and lip velvet duo, it’s festive perfection in a box, vibrant and elegant. Next up on my wishlist is Dewy Gulab, featuring a mini setting spray and palette that practically whispers “party ready” — the kind of glow that looks effortless, even when it’s definitely not. Lash Drama, with its mascara and liner duo, promises eyes that do all the talking, while Jamun Crush feels like a confident nod to old-school glamour with a modern edge.

When I read what Medhavi Nain, GM Marketing at House of Beauty, said about the collection, it just clicked.

“India’s cultural heritage and design excellence have long inspired the world, and Abhinav’s modern take on bridal couture reflects that beautifully. By blending our cult-favourite products with his craftsmanship, we’ve created a collection that honours Indian tradition while speaking to the modern Indian girl.”

That’s exactly what it feels like. These boxes aren’t just pretty packaging; they’re little pieces of nostalgia, sparkle, and artistry, all rolled into one.

And hearing from Abhinav Mishra made me smile because you can tell how much heart went into this:

“Creative collaborations allow us to step outside our world and connect with new forms of artistry. My mirror work and festive elegance come alive in this collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills. With Diwali around the corner, it’s the perfect time to celebrate that synergy.”

It’s that mix, old-school craft meets new-age glow, that makes this collection feel so ours.

It's that mix, old-school craft meets new-age glow, that makes this collection feel so ours.

So yes, this Diwali, my makeup box is getting an upgrade. The Anastasia Beverly Hills x Abhinav Mishra collaboration feels like a little celebration of who we are: expressive, vibrant, and endlessly inspired by our roots.

