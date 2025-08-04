Skincare For Every Inch: Your Full-Body Glow-Up Starts Now

I’m the kind of person who owns more skincare than kitchenware. If it claims glow, hydration, or a life without dullness, I’ve probably slathered it on twice. From head to toe, every inch has a routine (no pore left behind). Here’s my unapologetically extra guide to looking radiant from scalp to sole. Steal a step or five, I won’t judge.

1. Scalp and Hairline

Skincare doesn’t stop at my forehead. I start by giving my scalp a gentle exfoliation every week. The Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo feels oddly satisfying, like a mini spa treatment. It clears away build-up so my forehead doesn’t break out where hair meets skin. For daily cleansing, I use Aveda Nutriplenish Deep Hydration Shampoo for my dry hair make sure to rinse thoroughly along the hairline.

2. Forehead and Face

My face is the diva of my body; it demands the most attention. Every morning, I cleanse with Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam, which gently removes oil and impurities. A swipe of Hyphen Hydrating Ceramide Toner-Essence helps keep my T-zone smooth. Moisturiser is non-negotiable. I swear by Bioderma Niacinamide Moisturiser - Atoderm Creme Ultra, which is gloriously no-frills. For daytime, I top everything with a generous coat of Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++. Honestly, if you’re skipping sunscreen, what’s the point?

3. Eyes

I dab a little Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado under my eyes. It makes me look marginally more awake and hydrates the skin. That’s a win in my book.

4. Ears and Neck

Confession: I used to ignore my ears and neck until I realised they were ageing faster than the rest of me. Now, I smooth any leftover serum and SPF over them. The neck gets the same love as my face, cleanser, toner, moisturiser, and sunscreen.

5 . Shoulders and Décolletage

This area is a magnet for freckles and hyperpigmentation. Once every 15 days, I use the Verso Body Peelto keep my pores clear. Otherwise, I stick to L'Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate, which absorbs quickly and doesn’t clash with my perfume.

6. Arms

My arms get a double whammy of hydration and exfoliation. After showering, I apply Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Visibly Firming Body Cream. If I’m feeling fancy, I’ll layer a body oil on top. Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Body Oil is my go-to because it smells delicious and doesn’t feel greasy. Elbows, in particular, are prone to roughness, so I’ll occasionally spot-treat with CeraVe SA Smoothing Cream.

7. Hands

I keep Chanel's La Crème Main stashed in my bag. It’s rich but never sticky. Cuticles get a dab of almond oil, which somehow makes me feel like a functioning adult even when I’m in pyjamas at 2 p.m.

8. Torso and Sides

In the shower, I use the Le Labo Shower Gel Mandarin. Afterwards, I slather on L'Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate again, can you tell I’m loyal? These spots don’t get particularly dry, but I still moisturise them out of principle. If I’m pressed for time, I use a spray-on lotion. Laneige Cream Skin Mini Spray is great when I’m feeling lazy.

10. Bum and Thighs

Nobody talks enough about bum skincare. I exfoliate weekly with Wild Oak Pink Hibiscus Shea Butter Sugar Body Scrub. It’s messy, but my skin feels ridiculously soft afterwards. For daily care, the same body lotion goes everywhere.

11. Knees and Legs

Knees are the elbows of the lower body, prone to roughness and neglect. I exfoliate with an exfoliating towel once a week, then slather on Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra-Nourishing Moisturiser again. Shins can get scaly, so I’m generous with hydration. For ingrown hairs, Skinvest Bye Bye Bumps is a lifesaver.

12. Feet and Heels

At night, I give my feet a quick once-over with a pumice stone. Then I apply Shankara's Gheesutrā Hand and Foot Cream and pull on cotton socks. In the morning, my heels feel deceptively smooth. I’m convinced this one step is why my sandals still look cute in July.

13. Fragrance and Final Touches

Once I’m thoroughly moisturised, I spritz on a little Yves Saint Laurent Libre L'Eau Nue Parfum De Peau. Fresh and very “I’ve got my life together.” If I’m heading out, an application of Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Diamond Shimmer Body Lotion gives my arms and legs a subtle glow.

Some days I skip a few steps, but most of the time, this ritual feels like a way of thanking my body for carrying me around. If you’re only doing the basics, no shame, start small. But if you’re ever tempted to spend twenty minutes slathering and scrubbing from scalp to heel, know that I’m cheering you on. After all, every inch counts.

