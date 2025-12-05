ELLE Discovers: Beauty Brands That Boost Your Mood And Your Glow

I’ve realised that beauty isn’t only about how my skin looks at the end of a routine, it’s about how the whole process makes me feel. Sometimes it’s the colour of a bottle, sometimes it’s a texture that feels like pudding, and sometimes it’s just the tiny thrill of using something unnecessarily adorable. These are the moments that turn a routine into a mini mood boost. The five brands ahead deliver exactly that kind of joy, the sort that sneaks onto your vanity and quietly improves your entire day.

1. Pali Beauty

Pali Beauty radiates the thrill of getting ready with your best playlist on, cool and full of personality. Designed with Indian skin tones and climates in mind, their shades flatter beautifully and stay put through heat, humidity and long days. It’s makeup that lifts your mood before you’ve even left the house.

2. I Dew Care

I Dew Care delivers cheer in every jar, pastel packaging, punny names and textures that make your routine feel more like playtime. The bubbly masks and super-pretty peel-off masks are definitely worth trying. It’s light-hearted skincare that still gets the job done, adding a little sparkle to everyday self-care.

3. KimChi Chic Beauty

KimChi Chic Beauty turns makeup into a technicolour celebration. Founded by drag icon Kim Chi, the brand champions artistry, inclusivity and unapologetic self-expression. The packaging is delightfully colourful and the formulas surprisingly wearable even if you’re not stage-bound.

4. JOONBYRD

JOONBYRD feels like slipping into your softest robe, calming, creamy and comforting. The brand specialises in plush, nourishing textures and a minimalist aesthetic that brings a cosy, spa-like energy to your routine. It’s the joy of slow beauty: soothing, grounding and designed to help you exhale after a long day.

5. Sundae

Sundae turns your shower into a playful sensory escape. Their whipped foams smell like treats and make even a five-minute wash feel indulgent. It’s impossible not to smile when your bathroom fills with sweet, joyful scents and a cloud-like lather. Shower time suddenly becomes the highlight of the day.

A beauty routine that makes you happy isn’t frivolous, it’s fuel. Let your shelf top up your mood in whatever way works for you.

