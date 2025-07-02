Not Just A Look: What Your Beauty Picks Say About Your State of Mind

I think we can all agree that sometimes the mascara we pick or the lipstick we slap on isn’t just about completing a look, it’s pure emotional expression. And if your makeup bag is less of a carefully curated selection and more of a psychological diary in disguise, here’s what I reckon your beauty choices say about your feelings, based on absolutely no medical degree, but many years of mood-swing-fuelled hauls.

The Red Lipstick

If I’m reaching for a red lipstick, best believe I’m not doing it quietly. Red lips mean I’ve either got something to prove or I’m desperately trying to trick myself into believing I’ve got my life together. When I see someone else wearing a statement red lip on a Tuesday morning, I silently nod like, Yes, girl, I see your emotional shield. Stay strong out there.

The ‘No Makeup’ Makeup Look

The classic “barely-there” makeup that somehow took 45 minutes. It’s the face of someone feeling a bit wobbly, craving control, and trying to look effortlessly pretty, like they sleep 8 hours and definitely don’t reread their texts 12 times.

Eyeliner That Could Cut Glass

Sharp, dramatic winged eyeliner is for the emotionally intense. No one does that sort of precision for fun, it means I'm probably dealing with some inner turmoil, channelling chaos into art. When I see someone with eyeliner that flawless, I know two things: they’ve got excellent taste in music, and they’ve cried recently but refused to let it show.

Heavy Highlighter

There’s something supremely powerful about aggressively dusting highlighter on your cheekbones. It says, “I might not have it all figured out, but I glow like I do.” It’s grown-up glitter glue, less about hiding, and more about owning the moment with extra shimmer.

Full Glam

Fake lashes, sculpted cheekbones, lipstick that could survive a hurricane, full glam is my power suit. I’m not dressing up for anyone else; I’m channelling focus, energy, and a solid “don’t mess with me” vibe. People think full glam is about confidence, really, it’s about intention. It’s a choice to show up big, bold, and bulletproof, even if the plan is just brunch.

The Bare Face

Some days, skipping the makeup routine is the boldest move. It’s not a breakdown, it’s a boundary. There’s something empowering about going bare-faced and still owning your space, whether that’s a Monday meeting or a milk run. This isn’t surrender, it’s serenity.

Random Glitter or Graphic Liner

You know that buzz of chaotic joy? The kind where you suddenly decide today’s the day for an orange blush or a floating eyeliner moment? That’s me, chasing dopamine with my makeup bag. This isn’t confusion, it’s creativity. Sometimes the boldest colours come out when I’m feeling fearless, curious, or just high on iced coffee and possibilities.

Your beauty routine is more than skincare and swatches, it’s a whole vibe check. Whether you’re going full face, bare-faced, or experimenting with turquoise mascara “just because,” you’re telling the world how you feel, or how you want to feel. It’s wearable emotion and mood in makeup form.