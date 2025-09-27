The New Beauty Etiquette: Pretty Girl Offences No One Talks About (But Everyone Notices)

There’s no polite way to say this, so we’ll just say it: some of you are too pretty to be doing what you’re doing in public. Not red-flag level. But beige. Like: “I thought she had her life together until she sprayed deodorant in the middle of the restaurant.”

These aren’t dramatic hygiene failures. They’re micro-crimes of the beauty girlie community that we all pretend not to see—until they show up on Instagram stories or icks lists. So here’s your unofficial, unfiltered guide to the new beauty etiquette in 2025. Read it. Reflect. Reform.

1. Spraying Dry Shampoo in Company

Dry shampoo belongs in your bathroom, not the backseat of your Uber. No one wants to inhale your aerosolised oat milk fragrance while you zhuzh your roots like you’re in a TRESemmé ad. It’s giving inconsiderate.

2. Borrowing Someone’s Lip Balm

Sharing is caring—but not when it’s a rollerball, gloss wand, or pot balm. The only thing you should be double-dipping into is hummus. Buy your own Laneige.

3. Reapplying Perfume in Confined Spaces

Scent is sacred. It’s not meant to be misted across three rows of economy class or spritzed in a shared washroom. Step outside, or wait till you get home to layer your DedCool. You're not marking territory.

4. Setting Your Makeup Down on Public Surfaces

Trains. Plane trays. Restaurant tables. If your compact is touching it, you’re picking up every bacteria between Delhi and Dubai. Wipe down or keep it in your lap. Better still—get a clear, wipeable pouch that doesn’t look like you’ve had it since college.

5. Touching Up Makeup at the Table

This one’s nuanced. A subtle lip touch-up? Fine. Lining your lips with focus, applying concealer, or pulling out a beauty blender in between bites? It’s giving GRWM: Group Edition. Save it for the loo.

6. Pimple Popping in Public

Yes, some of you are still doing this. No, tinted spot treatments don’t make it okay. We love a COSRX patch moment, but once you start squeezing… It’s a group experience no one signed up for.

7. Wearing Shoes in the Bathroom—Then on Your Bed

A beauty faux pas that starts at the feet. If you’re stepping into a public restroom and then clambering onto your white sheets, that’s a hygiene arc we cannot ignore. Be the girl who has indoor slippers—she’s sexy, she’s clean, she’s aspirational.

8. Using Face Mists in Crowds

Hydration is cute. Spraying Avene Thermal Water in the middle of a packed concert is not. You’re misting more people than yourself, babe.

9. Not Cleaning Your Phone Screen Before a Mirror Selfie

You scrub your face, ice-roll your skin, layer your serums, and then press a bacteria-coated screen to your cheek. Wipe it. Every time. Especially if you’re shooting one of those “POV: you’re me” reels.

10. Leaving Hair on Public Sinks

Shedding happens. But if you notice strands on the counter after you fix your bun, do the decent thing and clean up. No one needs to guess if it was yours. This isn’t CSI: Sephora.

In 2025, looking expensive isn’t just about contour and cosmeceuticals—it’s about quiet beauty hygiene. Small things. Clean things. Unspoken things. The real hot girls aren’t just flawless; they’re considerate. And now? So are you.