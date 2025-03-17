Beauty In Bloom: Spring's Hottest New Drops

Spring cleaning? That's just going to lead to spring beauty shopping. This season, beauty brands are delivering fresh formulas so good, you’ll be clearing out your stash to make room for your next obsession. From skincare that instantly refreshes your glow to makeup that takes your look to the next level, these new launches are here to shake up your beauty routine. No buyer’s remorse in sight!

Givenchy Skin Perfecto Radiance Perfecting UV Stick SPF 50+ PA ++++

Shield your skin with Skin Perfecto’s SPF 50+ sun stick! Its marbled texture hydrates, brightens, and refines for a smooth, radiant glow—perfect for on-the-go protection.

Fonzie Folksy O’LIVE IT

Step into spring with a burst of citrus, floral euphoria, and warm amber – the fragrance will make you dance through life, one spritz at a time! This one's going to appeal to almost everybody, no matter what your fragrance type is.

MyMuse Pop

Meet Pop: an affordable, powerful massager that delivers deep, satisfying pleasure without the hefty price tag. Compact, reliable, and made for ultimate control.

Contraband Have It All

Step into a hidden orchard where mandarin, vanilla, and lily create an irresistible indulgence with Anaya Birla's new launch. Are you ready to leave a long-lasting impression and give in to the sweetest temptation?

Chloé L’Eau de Parfum Intense

Chloé’s new fragrance is bold, chic, and screams spring, with notes of raspberry, rose, and amber woods. It comes in luxurious, refillable bottles and has the cutest little bottle, style and sustainability in one!

NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Oil Control Serum

Dark spots, who? This serum fades them from day one, controls oil for 12 hours, and keeps skin smooth and hydrated—no grease, just glow. Your skin's new BFF has arrived!

Calvin Klein Eternity Amber Essence For Her

If you're someone that's always confused between a crisp, fresh scent to dawn on for the day, or a more intense, warm fragrance – you've met your match. This scent comes with a beautiful balance of both, making it perfect for a daily boost of confidence or a special occasion.

