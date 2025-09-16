The Glow Forecast: Beauty Launches To Fall For This September

As the season tips into its golden half, September brings more than just a shift in the air. It signals the start of autumn’s warmth and the sparkle of festivities. With wedding invites lining up and celebratory soirées filling calendars, it’s the perfect moment to refresh your beauty arsenal. From skincare saviours to mood-boosting makeup, here’s your mid-month roundup of launches that deserve a front-row seat in your festive kit.

Givenchy Sculptural Range

Givenchy Beauty drops Sculptural, the anti-ageing fix your routine’s been waiting for. At its core is the revolutionary Collagiv-Act Technology, featuring Phoenix Ciste. It boosts collagen, lifts like a pro and leaves your skin snatched, smooth and seriously glowing.

SUPERYOU Pro

After taking the internet by storm, Ranvir's brand has launched a clean and gut-friendly protein made for the modern routine, powered by cutting-edge bio-fermented yeast tech and all 9 essential amino acids. Flavours include Chocolate, Cold Coffee, Masala Chai, and an unflavoured variant for total versatility.

Juicy Chemistry 3% Ceramide Complex + Copper Peptide Serum

This efficient serum locks in moisture, boosts collagen, and firms up tired skin with Copper Tripeptide-1 and ceramides. Dab on daily and watch your skin bounce back, calm and fresh.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil

The internet's favourite lip pencil finally makes its debut in India and we couldn't be happier. This baby’s a lip liner, makeshit contour and an eye pencil, all in one. Perfect for those who want less fuss and more glow-up. Smudge-proof, super smooth, and ready to flex anywhere.

SEREKO Hydra-Repair Body Care Range

India’s first psychodermatology brand is now redefining body care with its Hydra-Repair Range. This duo goes beyond basic hydration to repair, soothe, and boost stressed skin barriers, powered by Urea, healing plant oils, and NeuroCalm. Body care that heals and comes in super cute packaging!

Nykaa Cosmetics Whipped Blush Pots

Say hello to this super airy, bouncy new multipurpose product that melts into the perfect natural flush. Slap it onto your cheeks, lips, or lids for instant monochrome glam. Comes in six shades for different moods. Your new all-in-one glow buddy!

Shankara Forest Brown Kohl Kajal

India is really going places with turning ancient practices into makeup formulas and this kohl is proof of that. Your all-day, smudge-proof liner with a creamy matte finish. Packed with nourishing cow ghee and castor oil, it defines, soothes, and strengthens the delicate eye skin and lashes.

Kama Ayurveda Bringaras Collection

Powered by bhringaraj, Ayurveda’s OG herb for scalp and hair vitality, and ras, the essence of regeneration. this collection has potent bioactives and for real results that go beyond just haircare. Complete with a shampoo, mask, hair oil. and hair serum for a total regime.

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Smooth & Shine Range

Protect your hair against up to 480°F with this lightweight spray. This product tames frizz and boosts shine with plant keratin and oat extract. Non-greasy, quick-absorbing, and perfect for festive-ready hair.

Etude's Dear Darling Marker Tint

After their super viral water tint, Etude has dropped its Dear Darling Marker Tints. It's lightweight, smooth, and mess-free with a fun marker tip, perfect for bold lips or soft gradients. Six vibe-ready shades to match every mood and moment.

The Botanical Theory Face Serum

Hydrate, firm, and glow up with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and E. They plump, brighten, protect, and boost elasticity while wiping out fine lines and locking in moisture. Your all-in-one squad for skin that’s always selfie-ready.

Olay Total Effects 7 In One Anti-Ageing Day Cream

Fight ageing like a boss with Olay's new 7 in 1 gel moisturiser. It tackles dark spots, wrinkles, uneven tone, and pores and boosts firmness and glow. Smooth, radiant skin for every type, all day, every day.

Avon's Anew Range

Wake up to smoother, younger-looking skin with the Avon Anew Reversalist night cream, powered by Protinol and Phytol to erase fine lines while you sleep. Plus, it's super lightweight!

Lavie Perfumes

Four chic mini perfumes packed with fresh, sweet, and woody notes. Perfect for the woman who’s all about bold vibes and lasting impressions. Floral lily, mandarin, and bergamot top it off for a daily dose of confidence.

Himalaya Improved Neem Purifying Face Wash

Loaded with five parts neem, this household favourite cleanser clears breakouts effectively, detoxes gently, and leaves skin fresh, soft, and happy. Real care for real skin!

WOW 2.0 Hot Mess Control Heat Protection Hair Mist

Protect your hair with this lightweight spray. It guards your hair from up to 480°F, fights frizz, adds shine, and keeps strands smooth AF. Powered by plant keratin, oat extract, and zero nasties. Salon finish with zero buildup.

Rabanne Million Gold For Her Parfum

This bold woody-floral is laced with mandarin, jasmine absolute, and solar ylang ylang, wrapped in the addictive warmth of sandalwood. Encased in a refillable jewel-like bottle with Rabanne’s iconic XL link, it’s a golden statement of confidence, sensuality, and fearless self-expression.

Heliocare 360º Sport Transparent Stick SPF 50+

Designed for all skin types, this stick offers advanced, high-performance sun defence. It's lightweight, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-tested. It's super compact and easy to carry around. Take your SPF anywhere with you without worrying about storage issues.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Reserve

A sultry symphony of shadow and light, this fragrance teases with truffle and spice before melting into a hypnotic trail of patchouli and amber. Dark, decadent, and irresistibly glam, it’s mystery bottled.

