October’s Best In Beauty: Must-Have Festive Launches & Luxe Picks

October comes with a spark, always. Call it Gen Z’s month of plot twists or the season of taash, but there’s no denying its magic. Think flickering fairy lights across the city, mithai circulating like official currency, and outfits straight out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The air feels richer,and the hustle doubles—yet always with a glowing diya by your side. It’s also the season of gifting and, equally, of self-investment. This is the time for good fortune, and even better purchases. Consider this your ultimate guide to the best beauty buys.

Aminu Milky Mist Sunscreen

This mineral-rich sunscreen is barrier smart and seamless, and no, it does not leave a white cast. It also has niacinamide and shields you from all the invisible forces. Truly a sunscreen engineered for your fast-paced life and changing moods.

Abhinav Mishra X Salt Oral Care

This 24K Gold mouthwash is what you get when a designer and a wellness brand bring couture to your oral care routine. Brush, rinse, slay but make it luxe and, of course, Pinterest-y. We like to call it 'Diwali in a bottle.'

Bobbi Brown Luxe Cashmere Matte Lipstick

Ultra-matte, but soft, and hydrating. It's called the 'softer matte' edit for a reason. It's super handy and needs to be on your lips for every Diwali party. Bold, weightless colour with a velvety finish lets you dab, go, and slay.

Quench X Kareena Kapoor Khan Limited Edition Eye Patches

Channel your inner Pooh with this Quench X Kareena Kapoor collab and look P.H.A.T all day long. They're reusable, sustainable, and packed with hydration. Tackle puffiness and dark circles, while adding fun with three playful star-inspired designs.

Re’equil Oil-Free Aquagel Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++

Take SPF seriously this festive season and opt for something hydrating, lightweight and firming. This one protects against UV raya, blue light, and infrared rays for all-day sun-smart skin. It deserves a spot on your vanity for all the Diwali brunches.

Uncommon Beauty Glutathione Serum

This antioxidant serum brightens, hydrates, and smooths fine lines with glutathione, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. Vegan, clean, and free from sulphates. Basically everything that your dermatologist would recommend you.

The Skin Diet Blush Barrier Balm – Glow & Go Multisticks

The multi-stick gives 12-hour hydration and a soft, glowy flush for cheeks, lips, and lids. It's super handy and can easily fit on your cute little mini bag. Infused with peptides and kokum butter, it’s buildable, blendable, and skin-loving too.

Clinique Nude Honey Lipstick

Clinique India took the plunge and has finally added 'Nude Honey' to its cult-favourite 'Almost Honey' range. It's sheer, lightweight and just the right amount of shiny. Dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free, and perfect for all skin types and tones.

AZZARO Forever Wanted Elixir

Forever Wanted Elixir is bold and sexy in a beautiful bottle. A magnetic fragrance for the modern man. Striking, intense, and unforgettable—wear it once, and its scent lingers as an eternal signature.

Ikonic Serene Calf & Foot Massager

This handy massager delivers full-leg relief with spa-level kneading, air compression, and multiple settings for tired calves, soles, and heels. Think of it as that bestie you turn to at 3 am for a good rant.

Paula’s Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster

Turn back time with this super potent serum. It targets visible signs of ageing for smoother, firmer, revitalised skin. P.S.: your mom will love this as a gift, just saying.

L'Occitane En Provence Art Of Scent Collection

L’Occitane en Provence has finally launched the reimagined Art of Scent collection with new perfumes and sophisticated packaging featuring an engraved monogram. It's chic, elegant and old money, just like your Pinterest feed.

Gunam Beauty Plant-Based Creamer

Level up your daily sip with Lion’s Mane, L-theanine, and MCTs—nutty, smooth, and packed with plant-powered focus and energy. This is what the wellness girlies are up to lately. Time to stock up on it for the festive season.

Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Range

This ranges nourishes and smooths dry, frizzy hair in just 30 seconds. Squalane and omega-9 leave hair silky and soft. The range has shampoos, conditioners, masks, and serums included in it.

