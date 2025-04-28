Floral Jewellery, A Celebrity Favourite, Is Blooming Hot At Indian Weddings

The Indian social scene has always loved flowers. Blooms light up our birthdays, baby showers, naming ceremonies, home and office inaugurations and of course, the wedding. If you say something, say it with flowers. And that can’t be more than at the big, fat Indian shaadis. Not only are they flower-bedecked at every stage, but brides have been having their moment in it at every function from the haldi to the sangeet, entry and the garland ceremonies. It’s no surprise then, that floral jewellery for D-Day covets the Instagram gold spotlight.

Kaleeras to delicate maang tikkas, earcuffs, haathphools and payals, flowers that double up as baubles shine bright, matching makeup and the outfit to the T, with some even wearing a floral chadar like Radhika Ambani did, spiralling a trend frenzy! In summer, while the floral craze definitely notches up fashion-wise, it also takes a stand for an important issue – being sustainable!



Artificial flowers add charm to the haldi and mehndi vibe Photograph: (Floral Art)



Agrees Srishti Kapur of Floral Art, who has created jewellery for the who’s who in Bollywood: “Fresh floral jewellery is inherently sustainable, crafted from natural, biodegradable materials that return to the earth without leaving a trace. There’s no waste, no artificial elements, and it’s created mindfully for one-time use, making it a beautiful and eco-conscious choice for modern celebrations.”



Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor: Celebrities Go Radiant In Flowers



Alia Bhatt wore floral bracelets at her wedding and mehendi ceremony Photograph: (Instagram)

It's not a single string or a tray pair of earrings in flowers; if you’re planning a wedding, chances are, your go-to advisor will suggest a whole look with it – from your tresses to your wrists! Kapur who first designed floral jewellery and kaleeras for actor Sonam Kapoor back in 2018, says a bunch of celebs who have gone in ever since at Bollywood weddings: “Yes, it all began with Sonam Kapoor’s wedding and since then our floral jewellery has found its way into the celebrations of many more stunning brides, including Kishwer Merchant, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Karishma Tanna, Alia Bhatt, Kajal Aggarwal, and most recently, Radhika Merchant with her the iconic floral dupatta.”

She adds, “While floral jewellery is most popular for haldi and mehendi ceremonies, many brides also opt for it at pool parties, bridal brunches, or welcome lunches. Our range includes maang tikkas, maatha pattis, sheeshpattis, hairbands, tiaras, earrings, necklaces, haath phools, corsages, kaleeras, bangles, baju bandhs, kamar bandhs, payals and so much more, each thoughtfully designed to complement the mood and function of the event. The best part is that floral jewellery (fresh or dry) can be completely customisable to compliment the bride’s attire, hair and makeup and the overall vibe of the event.



‘Flowers add freshness to the entire vibe’

Neelam Upadhyaya wore floral jewellery for her haldi function Photograph: (Neelam Upadhyaya)



Neelam Upadhyaya, sister-in-law to Priyanka Chopra Jonas , wore floral jewellery for her haldi function at the Army Club, Juhu this Februrary. “I went in for florals as I wanted something different. Obviously, I was doing real jewellery for the rest of the functions. I feel like the flowers also added freshness to the entire vibe. I was very particular about the kind of flowers I wanted; white mogra flowers was the choice as my entire outfit was yellow and I wanted to break away from that. The look turned out really beautiful and everyone loved it. The flowers were sent a night prior and they lasted through the function well.”Would she wear a piece like this ahead for another wedding ? “Yes, for sure. Maybe pretty floral rings or a single haathphool looks beautiful and different. You’re kind of done and dusted with the artificial and real usual jewellery. Fresh jewellery is an amazing option.”

Tejaswi Ajmera at her pre-wedding function Photograph: (Tejaswi Ajmera )



