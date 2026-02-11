subscribe
Advertisment
Beauty

Across Every Category: Beauty’s 2025 Winners

A celebration of exceptional formulas from across the ELLE network, hand-picked by beauty editors in 45 countries. The winners represent innovation, artistry, and the universal language of care.

| Team ELLE
Banner - 2026-02-11T171829.615

A global lens on beauty reveals more than trends, it captures what truly endures. The 2025 winners bring together the most exceptional formulas from across skincare, makeup, hair, and body care, each chosen by ELLE beauty editors in 45 countries for their performance, innovation, and cultural relevance. From next-generation foundations and iconic lip colours to high-tech hair tools and thoughtful green formulations, these are the products that rose above the noise; proving that great beauty is equal parts science, sensoriality, and trust.

Advertisment

1. Mascara: Vertigo Lift Mascara, ARMANI BEAUTY

2. Skin Finish: Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray bottle with a 'Best Seller' badge.

3. Foundation: Triclone™ Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation, HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA

4. Eye Colour: Satin Kajal Liner, VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY 

5. Lips: Rouge Dior On Stage, DIOR

6. Youth Care: Sisleÿa L’Intégral Ânti-Âge Longevity Essential Serum, SISLEY PARIS 

Sisleÿa Longevity Essential Serum

7. Exfoliator & Mask: Lucent Facial Refiner, AÉSOP

8. Daily Care: The Dewy Skin Cream, TATCHA

TATCHA The Dewy Skin Cream | Rich Face Cream to Hydrate, Plump and Protect Dry and Combo Skin,

9. Cleanser: Sensibio H2O, BIODERMA

Bioderma - Sensibio - H2O Micellar Water - Makeup Remover Cleanser - Face Cleanser for Sensitive Skin

10. Chance Eau Splendide, CHANEL

CHANEL CHANCE EAU SPLENDIDE Eau de Parfum Spray #1

11. Manicure: Nature Strong Vegan Nail Lacquer, O.P.I

OPI Nature Strong Vegan Nail Lacquer - Bee The Change - 0.5 fl oz.

12. Green Hair Care: Scalp & Skin Toner, RAHUA

Rahua Scalp and Skin Toner product packaging

13. Green Skin Care: NectarCalm Soothing Moisturizing Fluid, MELVITA 

Soothing & Moisturizing Face Fluid

14. Green Make Up: Revitalize Hydra Concealer, RMS BEAUTY

RMS Beauty Revitalize Hydra Concealer, Medium Coverage Hydrating Liquid Complexion Perfector, Skincare-Infused Lightweight and Creaseproof with Built-In Brush Applicator

15. Hair Styling: Airwrap Co-anda2xTM, DYSON

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler, Allure Winner, Bluetooth Connected, No Heat Damage, 6-in-1 Versatility, Intelligent Hair Styler

16. Shampoo: Gloss Absolu Anti-Frizze Shampoo, KÉRASTASE 

Gloss Absolu Bain Hydra-Glaze Anti-Frizz Shampoo

17. Hair Care: Miraculous Oil High-Shine Hair Concentrate, AVEDA

18. Body Suncare: Clear Sunscreen stick SPF50+, SHISEIDO

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+

19. Body Firming: Absolue Soft Body Balm, LANCÔME

Absolue The Soft Body Balm

20. Body Moisturiser: Collagen Fit Intensive Hydra Body Cream, BIOTHERM

Advertisment

Collagen Fit Intensive Hydra Body Cream

Find ELLE’s latest issue on stands or download your digital copy here.

Related stories