Across Every Category: Beauty’s 2025 Winners

A global lens on beauty reveals more than trends, it captures what truly endures. The 2025 winners bring together the most exceptional formulas from across skincare, makeup, hair, and body care, each chosen by ELLE beauty editors in 45 countries for their performance, innovation, and cultural relevance. From next-generation foundations and iconic lip colours to high-tech hair tools and thoughtful green formulations, these are the products that rose above the noise; proving that great beauty is equal parts science, sensoriality, and trust.

1. Mascara: Vertigo Lift Mascara, ARMANI BEAUTY

2. Skin Finish: Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, CHARLOTTE TILBURY

3. Foundation: Triclone™ Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation, HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA

4. Eye Colour: Satin Kajal Liner, VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY

5. Lips: Rouge Dior On Stage, DIOR

6. Youth Care: Sisleÿa L’Intégral Ânti-Âge Longevity Essential Serum, SISLEY PARIS

7. Exfoliator & Mask: Lucent Facial Refiner, AÉSOP

8. Daily Care: The Dewy Skin Cream, TATCHA

9. Cleanser: Sensibio H2O, BIODERMA

10. Chance Eau Splendide, CHANEL

11. Manicure: Nature Strong Vegan Nail Lacquer, O.P.I

12. Green Hair Care: Scalp & Skin Toner, RAHUA

13. Green Skin Care: NectarCalm Soothing Moisturizing Fluid, MELVITA

14. Green Make Up: Revitalize Hydra Concealer, RMS BEAUTY

15. Hair Styling: Airwrap Co-anda2xTM, DYSON

16. Shampoo: Gloss Absolu Anti-Frizze Shampoo, KÉRASTASE

17. Hair Care: Miraculous Oil High-Shine Hair Concentrate, AVEDA

18. Body Suncare: Clear Sunscreen stick SPF50+, SHISEIDO

19. Body Firming: Absolue Soft Body Balm, LANCÔME

20. Body Moisturiser: Collagen Fit Intensive Hydra Body Cream, BIOTHERM

