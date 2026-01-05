ELLE Beauty Radar: The Lipstick Trends About To Dominate 2026

If you think lipstick is just a last-minute swipe before running out the door, 2026 would like a word. The new year is giving lipstick a lot more responsibility than just finishing off a look. I'm already bookmarking shades, debating finishes and rearranging my makeup bags. This is not about one hero colour or a single vibe. It is about choice, mood and letting your lipstick do some of the talking, even on days when you would rather not.

Makeup artists predict a far more playful approach this year. Colour, shape and texture are all in focus, and nothing feels accidental. Let us get into what your lips will be wearing in 2026.

When the 90s Met the 2000s and Became Cooler

Nostalgia is still running the show, but now it has better lighting and stronger opinions. The combination of the nineties and early 2000s lips is everywhere. Defined lip liners in browns and mauves, paired with glossy finishes that add fullness and drama.

This trend works especially well for Indian skin tones because warm liners instantly add structure. The look is polished but playful. It says you know your makeup history and you are not afraid to show it.

Berry Season is Officially Year-round

Move over, predictable reds. 2026 is going deep into berry territory. Rich plums, wine shades and dark burgundies are taking over both day and night looks.

The best part is how flattering these colours are. They work across skin tones and can be worn bold or softly dabbed for a more relaxed feel.

Soft Lips for Low-effort Days

Not every day calls for sharp lines and bold colour. Enter the blurred lip trend. This look is all about softness, hydration and slightly smudged edges.

Blurred lips feel youthful and relaxed. The colour is concentrated in the centre and fades outward, giving a lived-in finish. It is perfect for brunches, errands or days when your makeup needs to look good but not too serious. Healthy lips are key here, so your lip balm finally gets the respect it deserves.

Crisp, Clean and Confidently Dramatic

If soft and subtle is not your thing, do not worry. 2026 also loves a strong, sculpted lip. This trend is all about sharp edges, clear definition and statement shapes.

Lip liner does the heavy lifting here, especially around the cupid’s bow. The result is bold, graphic and very intentional. It pairs best with simpler eye makeup, letting the lips steal the spotlight.

When Lipstick Stops Playing Safe

This year is also about experimenting with how lipstick shows up in your makeup kit. Traditional bullets are sharing space with stains, markers and hybrid formulas.

Lip stains are becoming more popular because they last longer and feel lighter. Some even come with felt-tip style applicators that make precise application easy, even on a moving train. Cream lipsticks with unusual applicators and glossy formulas that actually stay put are also trending.

What should You Try?

The beauty of 2026 lipstick trends is that there are no strict rules. You can switch from blurred lips on Monday to sculpted type on Friday—glossy nostalgia one day, deep berry the next. The only real trend is wearing what makes you feel confident and slightly excited to look in the mirror.

