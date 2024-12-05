Beyond Red and Gold: Trendy, Minimal, and Avant-Garde Makeup Palettes

Who says bridal makeup has to revolve aroundclassic red lips and golden eyes? In this fourth piece of our bridal beauty series, we’re ditching the predictable and diving headfirst into modern, runway-inspired makeup palettes. From muted tones to statement avant-garde looks, here’s how you can rewrite the rules ofbridal beauty.

The Minimalist

If you’re leaning toward the “barely-there” trend, soft glam is your answer. Opt for taupes, dusty pinks, and warm browns that subtly enhance your features without overwhelming them. Natasha Denona’s Mini Nude Eyeshadow Palette is a brilliant choice for eyes, while Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Lipstick keeps the look cohesive. Pair this with a luminous base, like Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Foundation, and a touch of cream blush for a fresh, dewy glow.

Modern Takes on Traditional Hues

Red can still reign supreme but with a twist. Replace classic matte textures with glossy finishes or soft ombre effects. MAC’s Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Feels So Grand topped with Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat in Hot Cherry offers a bold yet contemporary edge. For the eyes, jewel tones like emerald or sapphire add depth while staying festive— Makeup Revolution's Forever Flawless Eyeshadow Palette in Chilled is perfect for this.

Avant-Garde Edge

For the experimental bride, think graphic liners and unexpected colour pops. A cobalt blue wing, created with the Dior Show On Stage Liner in Matte Denim, paired with nude lips makes a striking statement. Or gomonochrome with a bold magenta eye and lip combo, using Pat McGrath’s Divine Rose Luxe Quad and Lip Fetish in Belle Amour.

Whether you’re drawn tominimalism, bold modernity, or something in between, this is your moment to own your style. In our next instalment, we’ll explore the must-have beauty gadgets and self-care tools for the ultimate bridal trousseau.