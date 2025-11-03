Brown Manicures Are Trending: 8 Ways To Elevate Chocolate Nails Now

A scan of social media, the ELLE UK office and the latest ss26 runways will tell you that brown has officially superseded black as the colour of the season. Brown suede jackets are everywhere, so too are chocolate sweaters and loafers, and the once-unfavourable fashion hue is now dominating as the chicest colourway to wear this autumn.

As for manicure trends, chocolate nails have also taken over, replacing the tried-and-true midnight-blues, licorice blacks and burgundies. 'It’s the perfect time of year for a brown manicure. They’re rich, cosy and add just the right amount of warmth for the season,' agrees nail artist and technician, Julia Diogo, known by her legion of followers as @paintedbyjools.

Ahead, eight ways to elevate a chocolate-brown manicure this autumn, from tortoiseshell tips to cappuccino nails...

1) Brown French Manicure

A colourful French manicure was summer's most covetable nail trend, and this deep brown French tip and glossy base - paired with an almond shape - is exactly how to take the trend into the colder season.

2) Cappuccino nails

With a slightly reddish undertone, these glossy nails offer up a warmer take on the classic chocolate manicure.

3) Mismatch nails

There's something timeless about a tortoiseshell manicure. Try adding gold lines, tortoiseshell tips and monochrome details to modernise the look and add fresh appeal to the classic print.

4) Cat eye

As Hailey Bieber proves, brown need not be boring. The star debuted a set of cat eye nails in a chocolate-fudge colourway. If you're looking to create something similar, Diogo recommends Rosewood Star Dust, 'a rich brown with a touch of copper and a delicate shimmer that catches the light beautifully. It’s a true showstopper and unlike anything else I’ve seen before.'

5) Hot chocolate

You've seen the endless TikTok videos and every tone of chocolate under the sun, but which one to elevate your autumn manicure this season? 'My favourite has to be Bio Sculpture’s Sunset Boulevard - it’s the perfect deep brown and a bit more of an more unexpected yet timeless twist on a classic red,' says Diogo.

6) Fudge

If you're wondering what lends a brown manicure its instant sophistication, it all comes down to the glossy finish. 'One of the easiest ways to elevate a brown manicure is with a high-shine top coat,' agrees Diogo.

7) Brown chrome

Fusing two of the biggest nail trends right now, ask your nail technician for a chrome finish to add a more unique touch to a classic brown manicure.

8) Almond nails

There's no denying the aesthetic appeal of almond nails. They pair perfectly with a rich, deep chocolate brown too – simply opt for a BIAB manicure with the longer nail shape to ensure the strength and health of your nails.

