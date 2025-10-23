Witch manicure: Kendall Jenner And Vanessa Hudgens Swear By This Nail Polish Colour For Halloween

It's time to stock up on Halloween inspiration! This year, two style icons — Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens — are reminding us that the real accessory that's perfect for fall's scariest party isn't just worn as a costume: it's on your nails. The witchy manicure takes up residence and assumes a shade that flirts with goth glam as much as with elegance. Here's how and why this trend is already delighting flirtatious women who are ready to bewitch.

A moon manicure and an elegant pedicure

She never takes this party lightly (proof of this are the multiple disguises she has already honored on Instagram): Vanessa Hudgens has given herself the manicure that every witch's apprentice dreams of. It was on the Instagram account of her nailartist Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) that her oval nails were revealed, painted in deep black, topped with an inverted French near the cuticle and decorated with small silver dots, as well as a crescent moon on one finger of each hand. “It's really simple, chic and yet very Halloween” confided Zola to the media “Allure” about this manicure.

Never mind, Kendall Jenner chose to celebrate the fall season in pedicure. The same nail artist took care of the beauty for the Academy Museum Gala by painting her toe nails an opaque black colour to match her The Row dress. Black varnish, long relegated to goth or underground looks, is reinvented here as a classic of fall chic, but also as a celebration of the “witch” aesthetic.

Whether we choose the total black manicure, the chiade nail art based on witch and pumpkin patterns, or the little ghost stickers to stick directly on the nail, the hand beauties on the occasion of Halloween. There is no shortage of inspiration! Just like our favourite stars, all you have to do is find your signature...

Read the original article on ELLE France.