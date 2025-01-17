Chetali Chadha On Why Your Anti-Ageing Journey Shouldn't Wait Until 25

We sat down for a conversation with Chetali Chadha, who we all know and love as a skincare focused content creator, educator and entrepreneur. To say that we left with a ton of insights and takeaways would be an understatement. We spoke about something most Indian men and women have little to no idea about- when should you really get started on your anti-ageing journey and what should it look like? So come along with us as we ride this wild rollercoaster of understanding your skin's changing needs and growing into it, no matter what.

Why Your Early 20s Are The New 25 For Anti-Ageing Skincare

Chetali tells us, "Once upon a time, anti-ageing routines were a post-25 thing. Not anymore. Thanks to modern-day life—think pollution, UV overload, late nights, endless screen time, and stress on repeat—your skin’s facing the heat earlier than ever. And that could lead to fine lines, dullness, and elasticity issues showing up sooner than you’d like. That’s why starting anti-ageing ingredients in your early 20s is the ultimate power move. "

Key Anti-Ageing Ingredients To Introduce In Your 20s

She also let us in on the ingredients you need to look out for in products. Just remember- the secret is to choose based on your skin's needs and concerns.

Retinol (Vitamin A): Often hailed as the gold standard in anti-aging, retinol boosts collagen production, speeds up cell turnover, and reduces early signs of ageing. Start with a low concentration 2-3 times a week to build tolerance. Peptides: These amino acids are the building blocks of proteins like collagen and elastin. Peptides signal the skin to repair itself, enhancing firmness and reducing the appearance of fine lines before they deepen. Argireline ("Botox in a Jar"): A lesser-known gem, Argireline works by relaxing facial muscles, preventing dynamic wrinkles (like crow's feet and forehead lines) from forming. It’s one of the safest, non-invasive ways to tackle expression lines early. Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs): Glycolic, lactic, and mandelic acid exfoliate the skin, promote cell turnover, and reduce fine lines and pigmentation. Ceramides: Strengthen the skin barrier, lock in moisture, and maintain elasticity. Resveratrol: Protects against environmental stressors and boosts skin elasticity. Squalane: Hydrates the skin, improves elasticity, and mimics the skin’s natural oils. Caffeine: Reduces puffiness, brightens under-eye circles, and firms the skin.

The Role Of Sunscreen In Anti-Ageing

"Before adding these potent actives to your routine, sunscreen is a obviously a non-negotiable, as I'm sure we all know. UV rays are one of the biggest culprits behind premature ageing. Without sunscreen, all the benefits of your anti-ageing routine can be undone in minutes of sun exposure. Opt for a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, and reapply every 2-3 hours when outdoors." Sage advice!

Anti-Ageing Skincare Hacks That No One Tells You

Straight from her treasure trove of skincare gems.

Eye Creams Are More Important Than You Think: Use a peptide-rich eye cream to combat early crow’s feet.

Prioritize Sleep And Exercise: Quality sleep and regular exercise promote skin repair and collagen production. Weight training improves circulation, enhancing skin health.

Nutrient-Dense Foods: Incorporate collagen-boosting foods like berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, eggs, and bone broth.

Sunscreen Every Day (Yes, Even Indoors): UV rays accelerate aging faster than anything else.

Chetali leaves us with a lot to think about, "A proactive approach to anti-ageing in your early 20s isn’t about fearing wrinkles; it’s about skin longevity. By starting small, but consistently with scientifically-backed ingredients, you’re investing in radiant, resilient skin for decades to come. Your skin’s future is shaped by the habits you cultivate today. Let’s age gracefully, but on our own terms!"